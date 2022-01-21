Football Bet of the Day: Fair chance of goals in fair Verona

Friday night fun on the cards

Verona v Bologna

Friday 21 January, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

At half time in the Coliseum on the outskirts of Madrid, we were doing ok, with Granada holding Getafe to a 1-1 draw. Sadly for us, the visitors collapsed to a 4-2 loss in the second half. We're left to curse the fact that not only is Quique Sanchez Flores a good coach, but he still has those catalogue-model looks.

Seething with jealousy, we head to Italy, because we're in for a treat. Free-scoring Verona take on Bologna, and there should be plenty of goals at the Bentegodi.

Verona have seen 16 of their 22 Serie A matches feature at least three goals, and if you look at home games, the strike-rate is nine out of 11. In the top ten, only Lazio have a worse defensive record, while Verona have smashed in 41 goals in 22 games. Forwards Ginaluca Caprari and Giovanni Simeone have smashed in 19 league goals between them, while Czech midfielder Antonin Barak has chipped in with eight goals, and is consistently impressive.

Bologna have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games in Serie A, and seven of their ten road matches in the top flight have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land. They have leaked 19 goals across those ten away matches.

Over 2.5 Goals is priced at 1.84/5, and given the chaotic nature of the hosts, I think that's a fair quote.