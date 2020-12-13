Football Bet of the Day: You needn't fear this Flu

Don't be fooled by coaching change

Vasco da Gama v Fluminense

Sunday 13 December, 23:30

Lazio encountered their own Ivan the Terrible last night in Rome, as Ivan Juric saw his giant-bothering Hellas Verona pick up an impressive 2-1 win, which meant we were right to lay the hosts at 1.715/7.

We're in profit for the week, but we'll look to make sure with a winner in Brazil. Fluminense are visiting fellow Rio club Vasco da Gama, and I fancy the visitors to come up with a positive result.

Vasco are struggling to balance the demands of the domestic Serie A and the Copa Sudamericana. They have lost their last three games in all competitions, and they have gone six without a win. Their last two league games have seen them shredded 4-1 at home by Ceara and hammered 4-0 at Gremio. At home, they have lost five of their last seven league matches, and they haven't taken maximum points since the first week of September.

Fluminense are 15 points better off in the league, and they have won two of their last three league matches. They have no continental entanglements, so they are fully focused on the league. They have only lost one of their last six away games, and have won three of those.

You could argue that Fluminense will be derailed by the sudden departure of coach Odair Hellmann, who has accepted an attractive offer from Dubai-based Al Wasl, and has been replaced by long-serving assistant Marcao. However, the team is in good form, and Vasco are struggling, so I'll back the visitors Draw No Bet at 1.758/11.