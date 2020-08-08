Football Bet of the Day: Norway this will be dull

Table-toppers to put on another show

Valerenga v Bodo Glimt

Saturday 08 August, 17:00

We had a first on Football Bet of the Day last night, as Dinamo Minsk's Belarusian Premier League game against Smolevichy was postponed due to fears over anti-government protests. That game has been moved to next week.

We'll head to Norway now to examine the curious case of Bodo Glimt, who have unexpectedly taken the Eliteserien by storm. The Yellow Horde weren't even in the division three years ago, and have never won the league title. Although they were runners-up last season, it wasn't expected to be the springboard to the success they are currently enjoying.

Bodo Glimt have taken a staggering 34 points from their first 12 games, and they have rattled in 43 goals and conceded 15. Ten of those 12 games have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, including all six of their away matches.

Valerenga have made a less spectacular start to the campaign, but are still doing well. Four of their 12 games have featured at least four goals, including a recent 4-1 smacking by title contenders Molde, but they have taken a healthy 22 points from their 12 outings.

Valerenga showed against Molde that they can be vulnerable defensively against a top side, and I think Bodo Glimt's run will continue here. Over 3.5 Goals might seem a bit short at [2.04], but I think it's actually a decent price when you consider how Bodo Glimt have been performing, and Valerenga have scored twice in four of their five home games.

