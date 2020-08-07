Football Bet of the Day: Boredom in Belarus

Capital clash won't ignite

Dinamo Minsk v Smolevichy

Friday 07 August, 18:00

The boys from the Winter City of Ostersunds managed to freeze out [1.55] favourites IFK Goteborg in Sweden last night, holding them to a 2-2 draw which landed us our third winner of the week.

We head to the Belarusian Premier League, which I know all of you kept watching when the big leagues came back, didn't you? Dinamo Minsk are up against Smolevichy, and I think we'll see a fairly dull clash.

Dinamo are fifth in the standings, seven points off the Europa League spots and 13 behind surprise leaders Shakhtyor Soligorsk. They have the third-best defensive record in the division, with just 14 goals leaked in 20 games, but they have only scored 22 goals in that period. It therefore won't surprise you to learn that 15 of their 20 league games have featured fewer than three goals.

Smolevichy are bottom of the standings, four points from escaping the bottom two. They have only scored 20 goals in 19 league games, and they have drawn a blank in their last three league matches. They haven't scored multiple goals in a single away game this season, and they have drawn a blank in five of the last eight.

Dinamo like to control the game and keep things tight, and even against weak opposition I can't see them coming out all guns blazing here. Under 2.5 Goals is trading at a hefty [2.56], and I think that's a great price.

