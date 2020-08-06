Football Bet of the Day: Potter's alma mater to weave magic

Swedish Allsvenskan: IFK Goteborg v Ostersunds FK (Match Odds)Show Hide
Thursday 6 August, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|IFK Goteborg
|Ostersunds FK
|The Draw
After picking up an odds-against winner in Sweden, Kev's staying put, as two bottom-half teams do battle.
"Ostersunds are unbeaten in their last five away matches, and Goteborg haven't won in the Allsvenskan for over a month."
Hosts too short in battle of strugglers
IFK Goteborg v Ostersunds
Thursday 06 August, 18:00
There never was a Swedish version of the A-Team (at least I don't think there was), but if there had been, Hannibal would have been lighting a cigar in the first half of Malmo v Helsingborg, stating that he loves it when a plan comes together. Our BTTS bet landed within 36 minutes of Malmo's 4-1 win over Helsingborg, and we'll stay in the country.
IFK Goteborg (that's Gothenburg to you and me) are up against Ostersunds, and I believe the hosts are too short at odds-on. Goteborg have only claimed 12 points from their 12 matches in the Allsvenskan, and they have taken just two points from their last four league matches at the Ullevi. They haven't won anywhere in the league for over a month. It's all a far cry from the team that won the league title ten times in the Eighties and Nineties.
Ostersunds haven't been the same since talented coach Graham Potter went back to the UK, and they are a point worse off than today's opponents. That said, the team from the Winter City have lost just one of their last six league games, and that was against league leaders Malmo. They haven't lost any of their last five away matches.
Given the teams' current form, IFK seem far too short here at [1.55], so I'll lay them. If you're feeling bold, an Ostersunds win is priced at [7.0].
Points Staked: 113
Points Returned: 93.28
P/L: -19.72 points
