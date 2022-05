Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 200/1 NAP at Punchestown



Punchestown - 13:20

Tuesday could get off to a flyer with horse racing tipster Rhys Williams backing a 200/1 outsider in the opening race at Punchestown. Find out why...

Rhys says: "Lihyan is a hurdling type on looks and his performance at Dromahane and his breeding suggests that he wants a drop back in trip so he may be far more suited to this test than three miles in points. He also showed a tendency to edge to his right on debut so it may be the switch to a right-handed track having run on two left-handed tracks will suit too.

"He does have to improve on the bare form to win this but nowhere near as much as the market suggests. Vocito and Ballyquin Bay hardly set an insurmountable standard while I doubt this race will be as slowly run as Ballybawn Belter's bumper and Red Glory and Female Approaching have only shown fair form on the flat."

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals: Back skipper Hardik to take Titans to the final

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals

15:00

Tuesday's first qualifier in the IPL involves the best two teams from the group stages and Matt Harris expects the table-topping Titans to progress.

Matt says: "Early odds for this first qualifier put the Titans ahead and Hardik Pandya's men are favourites for the win at 1.845/6. Rajasthan Royals are very much the outsiders at 2.186/5.

"While we can't make predictions based on weather forecasts, that toss could be pivotal to Tuesday's game. Teams like to insert in any event, but this will definitely be a day to field first and restrict the opposition to around 160 - 170.

"In the regular season, the teams met just once. Match 24 saw Gujarat Titans take the points after Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 87 set up a 37-run victory.

"If we ignore the potential for Duckworth Lewis Stern, I would edge towards the Titans here. Rajasthan have some momentum and other players are finally stepping forward. Gujarat, however, are more powerful as a collective unit."

Lorenzo Musetti v Stefanos Tsitsipas: Italian youngster is underestimate

Lorenzo Musetti v Stefanos Tsitsipas

19:45

Sean Calvert has another double for Tuesday at the French Open where he believes two odds-on favourites will be tested.

Sean says: "Tsitispas takes on a young player who's almost been forgotten about since Carlos Alcaraz burst onto the scene and that's Lorenzo Musetti, who took two sets off Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

"Musetti had a few injuries and off-court issues to deal with since then, but in slow conditions the Italian should at least provide a decent opening match test for Tsitsipas, who had to dig deep to beat Musetti the last time they met.

"That was in the Lyon semi finals last season and Musetti took the opening set that day before Tstsipas turned it round to win in three and the layers appear to have underestimated Musetti here."

Emelec v Independiente Petrolero: Hosts to pile pressure on Tolima for second spot

Emelec v Independiente Petrolero

01:30 (Wednesday morning)

Our Copa Libertadores tipster is on such a hot streak - landing four winning tips last week - that it may pay to stay up to follow this clash...

Nathan Joyes says: "The fact that Emelec are priced at 1/12 tells you everything you need to know about this match, but they are more then generous alternatives available in this encounter.

"As mentioned in last week's column, the Bolivian side debuting in the competition is very, very weak and their quick rise into this competition has come far too quick. I think they'll be more than glad it will all be over after their trip to Ecuador.

"The Bolivians have shipped eleven goals in their two away matches and have nothing to compete for, and with everything factored in, I'll be using the Bet Builder option on a huge night for the Ecuadorians.

"Emelec -1, a goal in each half and to be leading at HT creates a 1.75 betting opportunity I'll happily stake 1.5 points on."