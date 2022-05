After the rain disrupted proceedings in Paris on Monday the forecast looks a little better for Tuesday, with only the occasional shower expected, so we should get a full day's play to finish off round one.

Two heavy odds-on favourites scheduled to play on Tuesday that look to me as if they can be opposed to win their respective matches in straight sets are Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

Tsitispas takes on a young player who's almost been forgotten about since Carlos Alcaraz burst onto the scene and that's Lorenzo Musetti, who took two sets off Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

Musetti had a few injuries and off-court issues to deal with since then, but in slow conditions the Italian should at least provide a decent opening match test for Tsitsipas, who had to dig deep to beat Musetti the last time they met.

That was in the Lyon semi finals last season and Musetti took the opening set that day before Tstsipas turned it round to win in three and the layers appear to have underestimated Musetti here.

Musetti played some good stuff in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, beating the likes of Sebastian Baez, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Seb Korda before getting another injury against Alexander Zverev and retiring.

The he skipped Rome because of that injury (groin/leg) and returns here, to the venue where made such a promising debut last year, making the last-16 and going 2-0 up on Djokovic before fading physically.

In slow conditions in the night session, I like Musetti in the backhand-to-backhand match-up with Tsitsipas and the Greek would be delighted to come off court with a 3-0 win here.

I'd be surprised if Tsitsipas managed it in straights and the +2.5 sets on Musetti at 2.1011/10 is the first leg of today's daily double.

Rublev could be tested by Kwon

Andrey Rublev has played seven matches in the main draw of the French Open so far in his career and he's won precisely one of those seven in straight sets (against Kevin Anderson in 2020), so backing him to beat the very capable Soonwoo Kwon in three sets at 1.625/8 seems a little risky.

Indeed, Kwon took the opening set from Rublev when the pair met on a quickish hard court in Dubai earlier on this season and while it's fair to say that Kwon is more comfortable on hard and grass than clay, he's still capable of playing well on the red dirt.

This is a player that took a set off Carlos Alcaraz in similarly damp conditions in Barcelona last month and he also played very well against Albert Ramos for a set and a bit before Ramos ground him down with his 'no miss' style of tennis.

Rublev - a player whose confidence level doesn't seem to run very deep, as his frequent no-shows in big matches indicates - comes here on the back of a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Filip Krajinovic in Rome as a 1.201/5 favourite, so he'll be feeling the pressure a bit here.

This is a tournament that Rublev has suffered two round one losses at in his three main draw appearances and he's almost certainly looked at the draw and realised what a great opportunity he has in Q4 of this French Open draw.

When under pressure like this Rublev too often folds or fails to produce and I'm happy to back Kwon to win a set here at odds-against.

The combined odds of those two bets works out at 4.47/2.