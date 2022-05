Today's Racing News: Net Tuesday's cash with Ernie at Newbury

Newbury 16:10

Daryl Carter is searching for his third consecutive headline winner and is on hand with all your daily stats and betting info for today's horse racing...

Daryl says: "Ernie's Valentine had a productive two-year-old campaign and showed that he had trained on at Newmarket last time with a fast-finishing effort doing the best of those from off the pace.

"That sprint form looks strong, and on breeding, he is expected to relish this step up to seven furlongs for the first time. Connections switch out the blinkers for the cheek-pieces and retain the talented seven-pound claimer who looks excellent value. He arrives on an upward curve and has clocked the two best time figures in this race.

"This is a good event, but the ready preference is for Ernie's Valentine, who has plenty of reasons to improve, including stepping up in distance for the first time, and with the fastest time performances in the book, he is very hard to ignore."

The Daily Acca: A boosted treble from Norway

Vidar v Bran II 17:00

The Daily Acca emanates from Norway today so here is the first of Paul Robinson's selections...

Paul Robinson says: "SK Brann are currently top of the Norwegian second tier, but their reserves are operating down in what is the fourth tier. They top their league too though, as they are currently eight points clear in Group 3 of 3. Division.

"The Bergen based club have played eight and won eight this term, racking up an impressive 28 goals - which is four more than the second and third team combined.

"They face a tricky trip to an FK Vidar side that have won three of their last four, and who were playing in the division higher last season, but it's worth noting that the hosts have taken just four points from a possible 12 at home this year."

Tuesday Football Tips: Back a big Swedish derby delight for Umea

Team TG v Umea 18:00

Staying in Scandinavia, our daily column has a Swedish derby for you involving a team who have lost all nine games this season, so we're backing them to lose again...

Paul Higham says: "What stands out here, for all the wrong reasons, is Team TG FF, who host a derby game against Umea FC - who they share a stadium with.

"Team Thorengruppen, as they're also known, and having a shocker start to the season losing all nine of their games so far and conceding three goals a game.

"They're bottom of the table and already 10 points from safety, so although they say form goes out of the window in derby games, this form is just too bad to ignore.

"Umea aren't exactly great this season, winning just three of nine, but two of those have come on the road and this really should be a tap-in for them to get a result.

"As such, they're short-priced favourites, but we can squeeze some value in here with a Bet Builder double starting with backing Umea/Umea in the half-time/full-time market."

French Open: Night match hands advantage to Djokovic over Nadal

Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal 19:45

The favourite and defending champion meets the most successful player in the history of the tournament in a titanic clash at Roland Garros tonight.

Sean Calvert says: "Djokovic's superb run of form over the last few weeks where he's won nine straight matches without dropping a set has led to the Serb being priced up as a 1.501/2 chance to progress to the semi finals and it's hard to argue with that on form.

"Djokovic has barely broken sweat through Rome and now in the first week of the French, while Nadal hobbled out of Rome and went five sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a really unconvincing performance on Sunday.

"What struck me in that FAA match was how timid Nadal was for long spells of that match, as if were lacking confidence, and maybe that stems from him not having full faith in that ongoing foot problem or perhaps it was affecting him somewhat.

"He'd never admit it in the middle of a tournament, so we're guessing a bit, but the upshot was that Nadal was leaving many balls really short, missing a lot, and didn't use his key shot of the down-the-line forehand anywhere near enough."