Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Villarreal v Man Utd: Fernandes offers welcome reliability amid chaos

Villarreal 3.02/1 v Manchester United 2.526/4, the Draw 3.55

17:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Managerless United travel to Spain to play Villarreal in a match which will have big implications for both sides' hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Dave Tindall says: "Villarreal are still in a good position to reach the knockout stage although they will be forever scratching their heads how they lost against United in the first meeting.

"The Spaniards dominated the first half and took a deserved lead through Paco Alcacer eight minutes after the break but Alex Telles thumped in an equaliser on the hour before Ronaldo popped up with his injury-time winner act.

"After an opening 2-2 home draw with Atalanta, that left Unai Emery's side in a poor position but they've made the most of their back-to-back games against Young Boys, winning 4-1 away and 2-0 at home...

"The goals have completely dried up for Bruno Fernandes since Ronaldo arrived and the Portuguese playmaker has one goal in his last 16 for club and country. That came at home to Luxembourg. But Fernandes has still been a good provider and he has seven assists in 17 games for United this season."

Dynamo Kiev v Bayern Munich: Depleted visitors will keep it clean

Dynamo Kiev 14.013/1 v Bayern Munich 1.271/4, The Draw 6.86/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Bayern Munich have already qualified for the knockout stages and, with players missing through Covid, will the Bavarians struggle in Ukraine's capital?

Dan Fitch says: "With Bayern having lost 2-1 at Augsburg over the weekend, Dynamo Kiev will be looking to take advantage. Kiev are top of the Ukrainian Premier League, having beaten Chornomorets 6-1 over the weekend, but they have only claimed one point so far from their four Champions League games (D1 L3) and are facing elimination.

"Bayern Munich are the 1.271/4 favourites, with the draw at 6.86/1 and a Dynamo Kiev win at 14.013/1.

"Even with a much changed side and a lack of any real motivation, we have to expect Bayern to win his one. They won the reverse fixture 5-0 and were two goals up at the break. Bayern are 1.845/6 to win half-time/full-time."

Coventry v Birmingham: Home comforts key for Sky Blues

Coventry 1.855/6 v Birmingham 4.67/2, the Draw 3.613/5

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

It's the fifth-placed Sky Blues against the 15th-placed St Andrews' Blues in Tuesday evening's televised Championship action.

Mark O'Haire says: "Coventry's home contests have tended to be entertaining with only four grounds averaging more than the Sky Blues' 2.88 goals per-game. Five of the eight outings here have produced Over 2.5 Goals 2.0421/20 profit with Mark Robins' men scoring multiple goals themselves on six occasions. Both Teams To Score has also banked in six of the eight CBS Arena clashes.

"But Birmingham are rarely embroiled in high-scoring showdowns. Just four clubs are delivering fewer goals per-game than the Blues' average of 2.17, and that figure drops to just 2.00 when Birmingham play away. Seven of those nine fixtures have featured Under 2.5 Goals and ticking 'No' in the BTTS column has been the right bet on eight occasions."

Blackpool v West Brom: Baggies' frustrations to continue by the seaside

Blackpool 4.03/1 v West Brom 2.1211/10, the Draw 3.55

19:45

West Brom are third in the Championship and 1.9520/21 for promotion but their manager is under pressure after a spate of disappointing results.

Jack Critchley says: "West Brom fans have become increasingly frustrated by Valerien Ismael over the past couple of weeks. At home, the Baggies have been incredibly effective and they've conceded just five times in their opening nine games, however, away from home, they've struggled to match their opponents and arrive here off the back of a frustrating 90 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Having won just one of his last four matches, the Frenchman must turn things around quickly, otherwise WBA are likely to fall even further behind the division's early pacesetters.

"Blackpool picked up a useful point on the road on Saturday and showed tremendous spirit to leave Swansea with something to show for their efforts. Unlike today's opponents, the entire squad appears to be behind Neil Critchley and their effort and endeavour cannot be faulted. Having signed a new deal at the club, the former Liverpool coach has a bright future in the game and although his side are probably better on the road, they can more than match the visitors on Tuesday evening."

Chelsea v Juventus: Back Blues to secure top honours

Chelsea 1.695/7 v Juventus 6.05/1, the Draw 3.953/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Juve beat Chelsea in Turin in the corresponding fixture so can the Premier League leaders get their revenge at Stamford Bridge.

Mark O'Haire says: "Since Chelsea 1.738/11 were beaten in Turin, Thomas Tuchel's team have appeared almost imperious at times. The Blues have since pocketed W7-D2-L0 across all competitions, conceding only two non-penalty goals. In fact, across league and Champions League action this term, the hosts have conceded just three non-penalty goals in 24 hours of action.

"Juventus 5.509/2 boss Max Allegri has recognised the Bianconeri have been far from consistent since he returned to his role in the off-season. Even so, there have been slow signs of progress with the Old Lady posting W10-D2-L2 since mid-September - surprisingly, the two defeats in that sample came when heavy favourites against Verona and Sassuolo.

"Chelsea's exceptional backline record, coupled with the Blues' preferred control of contests, has meant a large portion of matches are falling below the advertised goals line. And it's no surprise to see Over 2.5 Goals for Tuesday night's tussle available at 2.0521/20 considering the lay of the land in Group H - Juventus look likely to sit back and play for a point."

Barcelona v Benfica: Portuguese giants can continue scoring streak

Barcelona 1.674/6 v Benfica 5.79/2, the Draw 4.3100/30

20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Xavi gets his first taste of Champions League management as his Barcelona side host Benfica in a match the hosts need to win.

Dan Fitch says: "Currently second in Group E, Barca have a two point advantage over Benfica after four games (W2 D0 L2). Yet with Barcelona travelling to the runaway group leaders Bayern Munich in their final match and Benfica hosting bottom of the table Dynamo Kiev, it's imperative that Barca take the opportunity to build up an unassailable lead.

"At the weekend Barca won their first match under their new manager Xavi. It was an important one too, as they defeated their local rivals Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga. That victory leaves them in sixth place in the table, six points behind Atletico in fourth and ten points short of the leaders Real Madrid.

"Benfica won the reverse fixture 3-0, but this promises to be much a much harder test against a team trying to impress a new manager. The Portuguese giants are also facing a tough battle domestically. Third after their 4-1 win over Pacos Ferreira at the weekend, Benfica are a point behind Sporting Lisbon and the Primeira Liga leaders Porto."