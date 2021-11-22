To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Dynamo Kiev v Bayern Munich: Depleted visitors will keep it clean

Julian Nagelsmann.
Will it be another win for Bayern Munich when they travel to Dynamo Kiev?

Bayern Munich have a number of players out, but Dan Fitch is still expecting them to beat Dynamo Kiev to nil.

"Dynamo Kiev have yet to score in the Champions League this season and have a number of attackers unavailable."

Back Bayern Munich to win to nil against Dynamo Kiev at 2.255/4

Dynamo Kiev 14.013/1 v Bayern Munich 1.271/4; The Draw 6.86/1
Tuesday 23 November, 17:45
Live on BT Sport ESPN

Bayern without several stars

After four games in Group E, Bayern Munich have already qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Now all they have to do is to win the group. With a six point lead over second placed Barcelona, the Germans need just one point from their remaining two games to ensure that they finish on top.

Under the circumstances we might have expected to see some rotation from Bayern, but such are their team selection issues, that the side largely picks itself from remaining players. Dayot Upamecano is suspended, while Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all said to have Covid. Kingsley Coman is another doubt with a muscle problem.

With Bayern having lost 2-1 at Augsburg over the weekend, Dynamo Kiev will be looking to take advantage. Kiev are top of the Ukrainian Premier League, having beaten Chornomorets 6-1 over the weekend, but they have only claimed one point so far from their four Champions League games (D1 L3) and are facing elimination.

Kiev yet to score

Bayern Munich are the 1.271/4 favourites, with the draw at 6.86/1 and a Dynamo Kiev win at 14.013/1.

Even with a much changed side and a lack of any real motivation, we have to expect Bayern to win his one. They won the reverse fixture 5-0 and were two goals up at the break. Bayern are 1.845/6 to win half-time/full-time.

Another option is to back Bayern to win to nil at 2.255/4. Dynamo Kiev have yet to score in the Champions League this season and have a number of attackers unavailable.

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Bayern Munich to win to nil against Dynamo Kiev at 2.255/4

UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev v Bayern Munich (Bayern Munich Win to Nil)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 November, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League