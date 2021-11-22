Dynamo Kiev v Bayern Munich: Depleted visitors will keep it clean

Dynamo Kiev 14.013/1 v Bayern Munich 1.271/4; The Draw 6.86/1

Tuesday 23 November, 17:45

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Bayern without several stars

After four games in Group E, Bayern Munich have already qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Now all they have to do is to win the group. With a six point lead over second placed Barcelona, the Germans need just one point from their remaining two games to ensure that they finish on top.

Under the circumstances we might have expected to see some rotation from Bayern, but such are their team selection issues, that the side largely picks itself from remaining players. Dayot Upamecano is suspended, while Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all said to have Covid. Kingsley Coman is another doubt with a muscle problem.

With Bayern having lost 2-1 at Augsburg over the weekend, Dynamo Kiev will be looking to take advantage. Kiev are top of the Ukrainian Premier League, having beaten Chornomorets 6-1 over the weekend, but they have only claimed one point so far from their four Champions League games (D1 L3) and are facing elimination.

Kiev yet to score

Bayern Munich are the 1.271/4 favourites, with the draw at 6.86/1 and a Dynamo Kiev win at 14.013/1.

Even with a much changed side and a lack of any real motivation, we have to expect Bayern to win his one. They won the reverse fixture 5-0 and were two goals up at the break. Bayern are 1.845/6 to win half-time/full-time.

Another option is to back Bayern to win to nil at 2.255/4. Dynamo Kiev have yet to score in the Champions League this season and have a number of attackers unavailable.

