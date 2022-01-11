Tuesday Football Tips Betfair Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Tuesday's Daily Acca features a game from each of the top three divisions in English football, and it has been boosted to 7/1. Here are Paul Robinson's selections...

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Southampton v Brentford @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Paul says: "These two teams are pretty evenly matched - just two points between them in the table - and I can see this one ending up as a draw."

Bet 2: Back Sunderland @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Pauls says: "The hosts have won 10 of their 12 in front of their own fans this term, and this should be a relative formality for them."

Bet 3: Back Fulham @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Paul says: "The Cottagers are five unbeaten on the road in the league - winning three and drawing two. Given their squad, it's only a matter of time before they return to top form, and they should be winning this, even if they aren't quite at their best."

Algeria 1.091/11 v Sierra Leone 48.047/1, the Draw 11.010/1

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

The African Cup of Nations continues on Tuesday with Riyad Mahrez and his teammates expected to secure a comfortable win.

James Eastham says: "African Nations Cup holders Algeria start the defence of their title on Tuesday and look a good bet to convincingly beat outsiders Sierra Leone.

"Currently on a 34-match unbeaten run - the longest of any African side in history - Algeria go into the tournament in excellent shape and will be very difficult to stop.

"Under manager Djamel Belmadi they've developed an unrivalled winning mentality and are fixated on securing a second consecutive African Nations Cup triumph.

"Riyad Mahrez's the star man but there's balance and quality all over the side and a strong bench as well. Rank outsiders Sierra Leone are unlikely to prevent an impressive Algeria win."

Southampton 2.111/10 v Brentford 4.03/1, the Draw 3.55

19:45

The Bees travel to the Saints for their rearranged Premier League fixture on Tuesday evening and our previewer thinks the hosts' defence is key.

Alan Dudman says: "Fatigue is the elephant in the room, and while Brentford had the easier weekend and more of a luxury of resting a swathe of players, I can't get excited about backing the visitors despite the price of 4.03/1.

"Their performances against Villa and Burnley worry me. I've outlined the lack of aggression and chances against Steven Gerrard's side, but at Turf Moor they conceded three poor goals, and their structure which is usually so sound, was all over the place.

"That was Burnley's first Premier League win in October, and Brentford imploded again at the back with three shipped in against Newcastle.

"Southampton's price sees the layers take no chances. Against early season Brentford, they could have been more a 2.47/5 or 2.56/4 shot, but Saints have got a decent home record with only one defeat and six draws..."

Forest Green Rovers v Colchester

19:45

Few teams are shorter in the match odds than League 2 leaders Forest Green tonight, and Tobias Gourlay think they'll land the odds in emphatic fashion. Here's what he has to say...

"Rob Edwards's men are top of League 2 with a W7-D2-L2 home record. Recently, they've won four of the last five, and kept clean sheets in 6/8. In each of the most recent four successes, the margin of victory was two goals.

"Wayne Brown's Colchester have taken one point from 18 on the road. They've scored just once across all of their last seven away days. In the five most recent defeats, the margin of victory was at least two goals in 4/5. Last season, they lost this particular fixture 3-0. We're backing Forest Green to beat them with something to spare tonight."