The Daily Acca: A 7/1 odds boost from England's top three divisions
Tuesday's Daily Acca features a game from each of the top three divisions in English football, and it has been boosted to 7/1. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Back Sunderland & Fulham to Win, and The Draw in Southampton v Brentford @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 6/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Points to be shared at St Mary's
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Southampton v Brentford @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT
Brentford put three defeats behind them at the beginning of the year as they beat Aston Villa in the league and then eased through in the FA Cup at Port Vale on Saturday.
The Saints also progressed in the cup at the weekend, but they needed extra time at Swansea to get the job done. It extended their unbeaten run to four in all competitions - three of which were all square after 90 minutes.
These two teams are pretty evenly matched - just two points between them in the table - and I can see this one ending up as a draw.
Lincoln to be rolled over in the North East
Bet 2: Back Sunderland @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Black Cats are second in League One, but they need to keep on winning as there are plenty of teams in close proximity to them, and Lee Johnson's men have played more games than most.
Tonight they welcome Lincoln City to the Stadium of Light, with the Imps down in 19th place. They did win at the weekend, but it was at home, and prior to that, they had gone eight without a victory in all competitions.
The hosts have won 10 of their 12 in front of their own fans this term, and this should be a relative formality for them.
Fulham to get back to winning ways
Bet 3: Back Fulham @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT
Another formality to finish, and that is Fulham to beat Reading in the Championship.
Admittedly, Marco Silva's team haven't been at their best in recent weeks, but the Royals are 21st in the division, and they are winless in four - two of which were defeats.
The Cottagers are five unbeaten on the road in the league - winning three and drawing two. Given their squad, it's only a matter of time before they return to top form, and they should be winning this, even if they aren't quite at their best.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 127pts
Returned: 112.86pts
P/L: -14.14pts
Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!
From January 7-13, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Sunderland & Fulham to Win, and The Draw in Southampton v Brentford @ an Odds Boost of 8.07/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7/1 from 6/1. Click the link above to gain access.