Tuesday Football Tips: Best bets for big games in England and Europe

Bees keen to get promotion push buzzing again

Brentford v Cardiff

Tuesday, 18:00

Sky Sports

Brentford are 2.77/4 for promotion from the Championship after they were held to a fifth draw in six matches at the weekend. They are now eight points behind second-placed Watford, who occupy the final automatic spot after Norwich's return to the Premier League was confirmed at the weekend.

Key Stat: Brentford have won only five of 15 head-to-heads with the Cardiff this century while the Bluebirds have won eight.

Mark O'Haire says: Surprisingly, Brentford had kept their sheets clean in only three of 20 Championship contests since mid-December before their current streak of three successive shutouts. Nevertheless, the Bees own firepower has led to 14 of those 23 tussles rewarding Both Teams To Score 1.9620/21 backers and a repeat appeals at the prices on Tuesday night.

After an early flourish of goal-filled games under Mick McCarthy, Cardiff's contests started to trend towards lower-scoring match-ups. Indeed, four of the Bluebirds most recent eight fixtures have featured a maximum of one goal, and seven of the last 10 outings in the Championship have also paid out for Under 2.5 Goals 1.774/5 supporters.

Robins looking for take-off in League Two

Stevenage 4.03/1 v Cheltenham 2.245/4; the draw 3.211/5

Tuesday, 19:00

Cheltenham can go top of League Two if they win their match away to Stevenage on Tuesday. They are 2.0421/20 to finish top in a close battle with Cambridge Utd 2.265/4. Stevenage, meanwhile, are 15th with six to play.

Key Stat: Just one of Cheltenham's last eight matches have featured more than two goals.

Ian Lamont says: "Stevenage have lost two in a row which ended a 12-game unbeaten run. Resilience at the back seemed key in their rise to be well clear of the drop zone, with just four goals conceded. Now Alex Revell's men have let in four in three games. Fatigue, mental or physical, and relief have perhaps played their parts.

"Cheltenham simply have more at stake, but must overcome a formline that has earned them just a point from three away games. In their past 10, they have won every other game (four of the wins falling at home) but having lost and underperformed on their last outing they should find the urgency to win here."

Bundesliga strugglers set for basement battle

Arminia Bielefeld v Schalke

Tuesday, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Bottom club Schalke's relegation from the German top tier will be confirmed if they lose on Tuesday. Their opponents, Arminia Bielefeld, are 15th (in an 18 team table) and need to points to make sure they secure another season in the Bundesliga, so this is expected to be a cagey affair.

Key Stat: There has been a clean sheet seven of Arminia's last nine games and eight of Schalke's last 10.

Kevin Hatchard says: If the Royal Blues are beaten at the Schuco Arena, they cannot escape demotion. It will be a fully justified relegation - Schalke have the worst attack and worst defence in the league, they have only won twice and they have amassed a paltry 13 points.

"Arminia Bielefeld are still in with a shot of survival, and Frank Kramer's men are trying to grind their way to safety. They won 1-0 at home to Freiburg, and then drew 0-0 at Augsburg, and they have only lost two of their seven matches since Kramer took charge. I'll admit I was sceptical about Kramer's appointment, but while the football is still painful to watch at times, it is pushing the club towards survival."

Verona to avoid third straight loss

Verona v Fiorentina

Tuesday, 19:45

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Fiorentina are only five points above the relegation zone with seven matches to play in Italy's Serie A and a trip to a Verona side who sit ninth is a daunting Tuesday night task.

Key Stat: Fiorentina have lost five of their last eight matches (W1D2)

Tom Victor says: Verona have been struggling for form of late, so they'll be grateful for the visit of a Fiorentina side averaging 1.73 xGA per game away from home. Ivan Jurić's men haven't lost to the Viola in the three meetings since their Serie A return, and Infogol expects the hosts to claim all three points to solidify their place in the top half of the table.

Blues' chance to go third

Chelsea v Brighton

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table going into their Tuesday night clash with Brighton. If Thomas Tuchel's men win, however, they will go third. The Blues are 1.758/11 to finish the season in the top four and it's not difficult to see why as they've lost just once under his management.

Key Stat: Sixteen of Chelsea's 19 games under Tuchel have seen fewer than three goals scored.

Dan Fitch says: "Chelsea are the 1.625/8 favourites, with the draw at 4.216/5 and a Brighton win out at 6.86/1.

"Though it's been a draining week for Chelsea, with games against Porto and Manchester City, we have to expect a home win and their price represents decent value. Chelsea have kept clean sheets in 14 of their 19 games under Tuchel and can be backed at 2.526/4 to win to nil.

"The worry with that bet is that Brighton always create chances. For that reason, backing a Chelsea win and under 3.5 goals at 2.1411/10 might make more sense."