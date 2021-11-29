Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Fiorentina v Sampdoria: Fiorentina to fire back

The Artemio Franchi Stadium has seen plenty of goals recently and, against struggling visitors on Tuesday, Viola should be good for a few.

Chloe Beresford says: "Having lost against neighbours Empoli at the weekend, the home side will likely arrive at this encounter looking to capitalise on a perfect opportunity to give a positive reaction. A Tuesday night clash against a struggling Sampdoria gives Vincenzo Italiano's men just that, and it should be noted that they have scored three or more goals in each of their last three home matches in Serie A.

"Fiorentina have also seen over 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 meetings with Sampdoria in all competitions, while there have been over 2.5 goals in 11 of Samp's last 12 league games."

Newcastle v Norwich: Magpies to start crucial week with much-needed win

The Premier League's bottom two face off at St James' Park in a relegation six pointer.

Mike Norman says: "Despite not winning a single game this season Newcastle look worthy favourites to take all three points on Tuesday night.

"Some might be surprised that Howe's men are available at just 1.981/1 in the Match Odds market (Norwich 4.216/5, Draw 3.7511/4) but we have to remember that Norwich are perceived by many - including the layers in the Relegation market - to be the worst team in the division.

"They don't score many goals, they don't have many goalscoring threats, and their aggregate score from their first five away games this season reads 15-0!

"Newcastle do carry at threat, especially on the counter attack with the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin and the goal-scoring instincts of Callum Wilson, and I have a feeling that the Canaries will go to St James' Park with the intention of going on the front foot, and that ultimately could be their undoing."

Hellas Verona v Cagliari: Value in Verona

Tuesday November 30, 19:45

Rapidly-improving hosts play struggling Cagliari in Serie A on Tuesday which points to another win for Igor Tudor's men.

Chloe Beresford says: "Thanks to their inconsistent form, there is value to be found in backing Hellas Verona this week. The Gialloblu were poor at the start of the season which led to the dismissal of Eusebio Di Francesco, and they have struggled away from home with this past weekend seeing them lose at Sampdoria.

"But since replacing the former Roma boss with Igor Tudor, Hellas's have been red hot at their Stadio Bentegodi, winning five consecutive games there including victories over Roma, Lazio and Juventus.

"In contrast, Cagliari are winless in six games on the road which makes them comfortably the league's worst away side, where they have been outscored by a total of 15 goals to five."

Leeds v Crystal Palace: Hosts will score against leaky Eagles

Leeds are struggling to score while Crystal Palace need tighten up from set-pieces ahead of this Tuesday night meeting in Yorkshire.

Dan Fitch says: "Goals have not come easily for Leeds this season, but they have found the net in five of their six Premier League games at home.

"With Crystal Palace struggling defensively, both teams to score seems a fairly safe bet at 1.784/5. It's landed in six of Palace's last eight games. Eight of the Londoners' 13 games this season have seen at least three goals scored and over 2.5 is available at 2.021/1.

"Raphinha is the top scorer for Leeds with five goals, so he looks big at 4.94/1 to find the net. For Crystal Palace, Connor Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke all have four goals. It could be Gallagher that represents the value then at 5.25, with Zaha at 3.39/4 and Benteke at 3.55/2."