Football Bet of the Day: Black Sea Storm to rage

In-form hosts to win again

Trabzonspor v Denizlispor

Thursday 04 February, 16:00

Despite a slew of first-half chances, Atalanta couldn't break down a determined and somewhat disappointing Napoli in the Coppa Italia last night, and it finished goalless.

Our shoulders a little more hunched, we head to Turkey. In-form Trabzonspor are up against Denizlispor, and we're backing the hosts to shine.

Experienced coach Abdullah Avci led his team to second last season, and they are in the mix to qualify for Europe again. A win this evening would take them into the top four, although they are well short of the traditional powerhouses that are in the top three.

Trabzonspor are on a run of five wins in six, including last weekend's hugely impressive victory in Istanbul against Besiktas. Attacking midfielders Anastasios Bakasetas and Yunus Malli have been brought in to further boost the offensive options of a side that has a solid defensive base, but doesn't always score freely.

The bottom side Denizlispor made a coaching change recently, as Hakan Kutlu came in to try to drag them clear of the dropzone. He made a superb start, as his new charges beat Goztepe 2-1. This however will be a much bigger test - Denizlispor have lost 12 of their 21 league games, including five of the last eight. They have already lost all three of their games against the current top three, including a recent 6-1 hammering at Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor should win this, and we'll back them -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9720/21. If they win by a single goal, our stake is returned. If they win by multiple goals, we win.