Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more
Max Liu
18 May 2022
3:00 min read "headline": "Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more", "name": "Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more", "description": "Get our experts' best bets for Thursday's football, including Premier League matches with big implications for the relegation battle, and a League Two play-o...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-18T15:05:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-18T16:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get our experts' best bets for Thursday's football, including Premier League matches with big implications for the relegation battle, and a League Two play-off semi-final... Everton v Crystal Palace: Back the Toffees to secure survival Everton [1.95] v Crystal Palace [4.6], the Draw [3.65] 19:45 Paul Higham expects Everton to get the job done and beat Crystal Palace to ensure their Premier League survival. Paul says: "It was an absolute nightmare for Frank Lampard against Brentford but Everton still have the chance to secure their Premier League survival with a win over Crystal Palace. "The Toffees do not want to leave it to a final-day trip to Arsenal needing to get something, so Goodison Park will be bouncing again to try and haul their side over the line. "Everton had taken 10 points from their four previous home games before the Brentford catastrophe, and that run could well keep them up as they've been beyond shocking on the road. "And Everton are unbeaten in six home games against Palace (W3 D3) and if they can extend that run and grab that vital three points then Goodison will explode with relief." Paul's bet: Back Everton and both teams to score @ [4.2] Port Vale v Swindon: Robins to pick off Clarke's men Port Vale [2.34] v Swindon [3.95], the Draw [3.3] 19:45 Live on Sky Sports Football Swindon's scoring abilities and momentum at the end of the season should carry them to the playoff final, says Ian Lamont, who goes for another 2-1 win against Port Vale... Ian Lamont says: "Port Vale seemed to be doing so well in the spring. Eight wins from nine. Before a late season wobble, losing to Bristol Rovers and Newport, Darrell Clarke's men had won six and drawn three in an unbeaten nine games at Vale Park, defeating Mansfield and Sutton, while drawing with Exeter, Northampton and Forest Green. Not bad. "Sadly, Opta point to a less than great record at home to Swindon, whom they must beat on the night to progress to Wembley. The Valiants lost 3-1 to the Robins at home in January, one of 14 defeats in their past 20 encounters. The visitors have won six of the last times they have been to this venue. "On the flip side, Port Vale have won all three home games in the playoffs, state the statisticians, stretching back to 1998-1992. I feel certain that the most recent statistic, Swindon winning their past five games is most telling, being that it reflects the past few weeks." Ian's bet: Back Swindon @ [3.5] Aston Villa v Burnley: Collins and Digne the players to follow Aston Villa [2.1] v Burnley [3.8], the Draw [3.7] 20:00 Sky Sports Premier League Andy Schooler delves into the player props markets for Thursday's Premier League TV game between Aston Villa and Burnley... Andy says: "Villa could still finish in the top half - something Gerrard will doubtless by emphasising - but to do so this is must-win. "Sadly for Villa, they've won just two of their last nine - the victories coming against Burnley and now-relegated Norwich - although a more positive slant would say they've lost just one of their last five, and that to Liverpool. "Gerrard has lost Ezri Konsa to injury for this one; Calum Chambers looks set to come in. It's a defensive change which should boost Burnley's win chance, something the market puts at [3.9]. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/aston-villa-vs-burnley/932852/"] "Given the Clarets have won only two away games all season, it's not a price which sets the pulse racing but it is one which will appeal to those who like to back the more motivated team at this stage of a season. "Villa's [2.1] quote isn't for me either and if pushed in the result market I'd side with the draw at [3.7] - a result which would keep Burnley's fate in their own hands with a home game on the final day to come." Andy's bet: Back Nathan Collins 1+ shot @ [1.83] Chelsea v Leicester City: Gloomy duo can still shine Chelsea [1.41] v Leicester [9.4], the Draw [5.3] 20:00 Neither Chelsea nor Leicester City really got what they wanted out of this season, but Kevin Hatchard still believes they can provide some entertainment at Stamford Bridge... Kevin says: "Neither side really has anything to play for, and Chelsea will be drained after an emotionally and physically demanding cup final against Liverpool. It feels like both sides are keen to get to the summer, and I'm not sure I can trust Chelsea to win this by a big margin. "I'll give Leicester a +1.5 start on the Asian Handicap here at [1.82]. Chelsea have only won by multiple goals in just one of their last 12 PL home matches. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-leicester-city/932945/"] "I'm pleasantly surprised to see BTTS trading at [1.96] here. That has paid out in 10 of Chelsea's last 14 top-flight games at Stamford Bridge, and 28 of Leicester's last 35 Premier League outings. With both sides free from pressure, this could be a watchable encounter. "If Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been distracted by the Wagatha Christie shenanigans involving his wife Rebekah, he didn't show it in the last couple of games. He has scored four goals across his last two appearances, bagging braces against Watford and Norwich. "Admittedly, this is a big step up, but he is certainly worth considering to have a shot on target at [1.67]." Kevin's bet: Back Leicester City +1.5 @ [1.82]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank%20Lampard%2C%20Everton%20boss.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Everton manager Frank Lampard"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Everton can secure safety or slip into serious danger on Thursday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111258" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.199111258","entry_title":"Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111258">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html&text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Get our experts' best bets for Thursday's football, including Premier League matches with big implications for the relegation battle, and a League Two play-off semi-final...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Everton are unbeaten in six home games against Palace (W3 D3) and if they can extend that run and grab that vital three points then Goodison will explode with relief."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-crystal-palace/31452491?selectedGroup=65921">Back Everton and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/everton-v-crystal-palace-tips-toffees-to-secure-survival-180522-1063.html">Everton v Crystal Palace: Back the Toffees to secure survival</a></h2></strong><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111258">Everton <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b> v Crystal Palace <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>, the Draw 3.65</a><br> 19:45</strong></p><p>Paul Higham expects Everton to get the job done and beat Crystal Palace to ensure their Premier League survival.</p><p><strong>Paul says</strong>: "It was an absolute nightmare for Frank Lampard against Brentford but Everton still have the chance to secure their Premier League survival with a win over Crystal Palace.</p><p>"The Toffees do not want to leave it to a <strong>final-day trip to Arsenal</strong> needing to get something, so <strong>Goodison Park will be bouncing again to try and haul their side over the line</strong>.</p><p>"Everton had taken 10 points from their four previous home games before the <strong>Brentford catastrophe</strong>, and that run could well keep them up as they've been beyond shocking on the road.</p><p>"And Everton are unbeaten in six home games against Palace (W3 D3) and if they can extend that run and grab that vital three points then Goodison will explode with relief."</p><blockquote><strong>Paul's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-crystal-palace/31452491?selectedGroup=65921">Back Everton and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/port-vale-v-swindon-robins-to-pick-off-clarkes-men-170522-268.html">Port Vale v Swindon: Robins to pick off Clarke's men</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199223429">Port Vale <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v Swindon <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br> 19:45<br> Live on Sky Sports Football</strong></p><p>Swindon's scoring abilities and momentum at the end of the season should carry them to the playoff final, says Ian Lamont, who goes for another 2-1 win against Port Vale...</p><p><strong>Ian Lamont says</strong>: "Port Vale seemed to be doing so well in the spring. Eight wins from nine. Before a late season wobble, losing to Bristol Rovers and Newport, <strong>Darrell Clarke's</strong> men had won six and drawn three in an unbeaten nine games at Vale Park, defeating Mansfield and Sutton, while drawing with Exeter, Northampton and Forest Green. Not bad.</p><p>"Sadly, Opta point to a less than great record at home to Swindon, whom they must beat on the night to progress to Wembley. The Valiants lost 3-1 to the Robins at home in January, one of 14 defeats in their past 20 encounters. <strong>The visitors have won six of the last times they have been to this venue</strong>.</p><p>"On the flip side, Port Vale have won all three home games in the playoffs, state the statisticians, stretching back to 1998-1992. I feel certain that the most recent statistic, <strong>Swindon winning their past five games</strong> is most telling, being that it reflects the past few weeks."</p><blockquote><strong>Ian's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199223429">Back Swindon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-burnley-tips-collins-and-digne-the-players-to-follow-180522-840.html">Aston Villa v Burnley: Collins and Digne the players to follow</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111544">Aston Villa <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> v Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a><br> 20:00<br> Sky Sports Premier League</strong></p><p>Andy Schooler delves into the player props markets for Thursday's Premier League TV game between Aston Villa and Burnley...</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "Villa could still finish in the top half - something Gerrard will doubtless by emphasising - but to do so this is must-win.</p><p>"Sadly for Villa, they've <strong>won just two of their last nine</strong> - the victories coming against Burnley and now-relegated Norwich - although a more positive slant would say they've lost just one of their last five, and that to Liverpool.</p><p>"Gerrard has lost Ezri Konsa to injury for this one; <strong>Calum Chambers</strong> looks set to come in. It's a defensive change which should boost Burnley's win chance, something the market puts at 3.9.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Stripes__x28_6_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#A01E3A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#A3B7E7;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#A3B7E7;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#A01E3A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <g> <path id="_x36__8_" style="fill:#621323;" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0 c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__8_" style="fill:#621323;" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__8_" style="fill:#621323;" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__8_" style="fill:#621323;" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__8_" style="fill:#621323;" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__15_" style="fill:#621323;" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0 C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_13_"> <g> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#A01E3A;" d="M169.4,78.5c0.7,9.9,2.3,17.9,2.3,17.9l11.9,24.3l5.1-2.5L169.4,78.5z"></path> <path id="Left_4_9_" style="fill:#A01E3A;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,1.6-7.8,2.3-17.5l-19.2,39.4L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_9_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#A01E3A;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#A01E3A;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <g> <path id="Right_9_" style="fill:#A3B7E7;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_9_" style="fill:#A3B7E7;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#FCDE09;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#A3B7E7;" points="138.6,8.3 115,8.3 91.4,8.3 89.3,13.7 115,14.2 140.7,13.7 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.2l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.2c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.4l-3.8,124.5c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.4l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.5,221.2,102.3,221.2,102.2z M140.1,8.1l5.1,6.1c-0.1,13.1-13.6,23.7-30.3,23.7S84.8,27.2,84.8,14.1l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1 H140.1z M46.3,120.2l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13c9.6,13.6,2.7,49.6,2.4,50.9L46.3,120.2z M175.3,221.6H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3c-3.3-4.6-10.6-11.7-12.1-13.1l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 l40.3,17.5c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.6z M183.7,120.2L172,96.1c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.2z M115,32.1c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.7,103.2,32.1,115,32.1z M139.7,14.2c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_2_" style="fill:none;stroke:#A3B7E7;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.4,7.2h-25.2H89.9l-5.3,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.4,7.2z M115.2,31.2c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.3,23.7,127.2,31.2,115.2,31.2z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Aston Villa</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#8C2134;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#AADCFA;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#AADCFA;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#8C2134;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#AADCFA;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#AADCFA;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Burnley</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Burnley</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Aston Villa vs Burnley</strong> Thursday 19 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/aston-villa-vs-burnley/932852/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Given the <strong>Clarets have won only two away games all season</strong>, it's not a price which sets the pulse racing but it is one which will appeal to those who like to back the more motivated team at this stage of a season.</p><p>"Villa's <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> quote isn't for me either and if pushed in the result market I'd side with the draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> - a result which would keep Burnley's fate in their own hands with a home game on the final day to come."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/aston-villa-v-burnley/31452487?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook AVLBUR" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Nathan Collins 1+ shot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.83</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-leicester-city-tips---gloomy-duo-can-still-shine-180522-140.html">Chelsea v Leicester City: Gloomy duo can still shine</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111401">Chelsea <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.41</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> v Leicester <b class="inline_odds" title="17/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b></a><br> 20:00</strong></p><p>Neither Chelsea nor Leicester City really got what they wanted out of this season, but Kevin Hatchard still believes they can provide some entertainment at Stamford Bridge...</p><p><strong>Kevin says</strong>: "Neither side really has anything to play for, and <strong>Chelsea will be drained after an emotionally and physically demanding cup final</strong> against Liverpool. It feels like both sides are keen to get to the summer, and I'm not sure I can trust Chelsea to win this by a big margin.</p><p>"I'll give Leicester a +1.5 start on the <strong>Asian Handicap</strong> here at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. Chelsea have only won by multiple goals in just one of their last 12 PL home matches.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0252A7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_1_" points="221.1,102.6 186.5,32.2 145.4,14.4 140.2,8.3 115,8.3 89.7,8.3 84.6,14.4 43.5,32.2 8.9,102.6 46.5,120.8 58.2,96.8 54.4,222.3 84.2,222.3 145.8,222.3 175.6,222.3 171.8,96.8 183.5,120.8 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_2_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_2_);"> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M180.9-229.9 M237.4,265.7L237.4,265.7c-1.3,7.6-2.7,15.2-3.9,22.8c-2,12.2-4.2,24.4-5.9,36.6 c-0.5,3.7-3.2,3.9-5.9,4.2c-3.6,0.4-3.1-2.3-3-4.1c1.1-13.2,2.2-26.4,3.4-39.7c0.5-5.5-0.1-11.1,1.4-16.6c0.7-2.7-1.5-3.3-4.2-3.3 c-2.6,0-4.4,0.4-4.4,3.2c0,7-0.3,14-1,21c-1.1,11.3-1,22.6-1.5,33.9c-0.1,1.5,1,3.7-1.3,4.2c-1.7,0.4-3.5-0.8-4.6-2.3 c-3.6-4.8-7.1-9.7-10.7-14.5c-1.6-2.2-0.5-4.2,0.9-6c2.3-3.2,4.2-6.8,7.1-9.5c5.9-5.5,6.6-12,6.2-19c-0.1-3.2-1.2-6.1-3.2-8.6 c-7-8.4-14-16.9-21.3-25.1c-2.7-3.1-2.9-5.7-0.7-8.8c4-5.7,7.3-11.7,11.9-17c3.7-4.3,3.8-7.4-1.4-11.9c-6.2-5.4-11.7-11.6-18-17 c-0.9-0.8-1.7-1.6-2.7-2.3c-12.8-9-10.9-6.2-4.4-18.6c2.5-4.7,4.8-9.5,8.6-13.6c2.4-2.5,1.3-4.5-1.9-6.1 c-9.3-4.7-17.9-10.3-27.7-14.2c-6.3-2.5-6.7-4.9-2.6-9.9c3.6-4.4,6.8-9,10.4-13.4c2.4-3,1.8-5.1-2.1-6.1 c-10.3-2.6-18.9-8.6-29.6-10.4c-3.8-0.6-5.6-2.1-2.9-6c4.1-6,8.3-11.9,13.6-17.2c2-2,1.3-2.8-0.9-3.4c-8.3-2.7-16.8-4.9-25.5-6.6 c-0.8-0.2-1.7,0-2.5-0.1c-9.8-1.5-10.4-2.4-5.3-9.8c3.4-4.9,6.8-9.9,11.7-13.8c3.5-2.8,3-4.3-1.5-5c-10.3-1.6-20.6-3.8-31.2-3.5 c-5.1,0.1-5.5-1.1-3.3-4.9c4-6.8,9.7-12.4,14.8-18.5c1-1.2,3.3-2.4,2.4-4.1c-1-1.7-3.4-1.7-5.5-1.8C80.8-2,72.3-2.6,63.6-3.2 c0.9-4.1,3.5-6.1,8.3-5.7c10.3,0.8,20.6,1.4,30.8,2.4c2,0.2,5.1,0.2,5.7,2.5c0.4,1.8-1.5,3.2-3.1,4.5c-6.3,5-11.3,10.9-16.1,17 c-2.1,2.7-3.5,4.8,2.6,5.2c10.7,0.6,21.2,2.8,31.5,5.1c4.8,1.1,5.4,3.5,2,5.9c-5.8,4-8.8,9.9-13.8,14.4c-3.9,3.5-3.3,5.5,2.2,6.7 c10.4,2.4,20.5,5.3,30.5,8.7c5.7,1.9,4.8,3.8,1.5,6.6c-4.5,3.8-8.5,7.8-12,12.3c-4.2,5.6-4.1,6,3.4,8.4c9.8,3.1,19,7,28,11.5 c4.3,2.1,4.1,4,1.3,6.5c-4.9,4.5-7.9,10-11.9,15c-2.6,3.2-1.8,4.9,1.9,6.2c10.2,3.4,18.2,9.8,27.3,14.7c6.2,3.4,6.1,4.5,2.1,9.7 c-4.8,6.1-8.5,12.7-11.1,19.8c-0.8,2.2-0.6,3.4,1.5,5c10.8,8.4,19.7,18.3,28.8,28c2.7,2.9,2.3,5.4,0.2,8.2 c-4.3,5.7-8.3,11.5-12.7,17.1c-2.8,3.6-2.6,6.8,0.6,10.2c6,6.4,11.9,12.8,16.7,20c0.9,1.3,1.7,2,3.3,1.6c1.9-0.4,1.7-1.8,1.7-3.1 c0.2-7.7,0.4-15.3,1.1-23c1-10.9,0.9-21.9,1.5-32.8c0.2-3.5-1.1-5.1-5.2-4.6c-3.3,0.4-5.1-1-7-3.3c-4.4-5.4-9.1-10.6-14.2-15.6 c-2.5-2.4-2.3-4.3-0.6-6.7c4-5.5,7.7-11.1,12-16.3c2.2-2.7,2.3-4.3-0.5-6.8c-9-7.7-18-15.3-29.3-20.6c-5.8-2.7-6.2-4.8-1.9-9.3 c3.3-3.5,6.8-6.8,11.2-9.3c4-2.3,4.2-4.6,0-7c-10.4-6.1-20.9-12.2-32.2-17c-3.7-1.6-3.5-2.6-1.4-5.1c3.9-4.4,8-8.6,13.4-11.8 c5.7-3.3,5.7-4.2-0.5-6.9c-10.3-4.5-20.5-9.1-31.4-12.5c-6.6-2-6.8-2.8-1.9-7c5.3-4.5,10.6-9.1,16.2-13.3c2.7-2,1.7-2.9-0.7-3.7 c-12-3.7-23.7-8.5-36.3-10.5c-4.1-0.6-3.8-2-1.7-4.1c6.7-7,14.2-13.4,22.5-19.9c-11.8-4.3-23.7-6.5-35.8-8.4 c-0.8-0.1-1.8,0.1-2.5-0.2c-1.8-0.8-4.7,0-5.4-1.8c-0.7-1.8,1.6-3.1,3.1-4.4c6.9-5.7,11.7-13,19.3-18.1c2.6-1.8,2.2-4.3-1.7-5.1 c-7.8-1.6-15.6-4-23.5-4.4C76.4-48.4,71-46,66.3-44c-2.6,1.1-4.8,1.4-6.9,0.3c-6-3.3-12.8-2.8-18.7-1.5 c-7.9,1.7-12.7-0.4-16.6-5.8c-6.1-8.5-12.9-16.6-19.7-24.8c-3.6-4.3-2.9-4.7,3.1-5.6c9.3-1.5,18.6-0.8,27.9-1 c13.4-0.2,26.8-0.8,40.2-2.1c3.7-0.3,4.2-0.9,1.9-3.8c-6.7-8.8-13.3-17.7-20.7-26c-3.1-3.5-1.7-4.7,2.4-5.7 c13.9-3.5,28.1-5.7,41.7-10.4c4.3-1.5,8.1-2.6,8.4-7c13.8,4.2,27.9,6.9,42.2,12c-10.9,4.8-20.9,9.4-31,13.8 c-3.7,1.6-6.9,3.8-10.9,5.1c-2,0.6-4.3,2.2-3.9,4.4c0.4,2.1,3,2,4.9,2.6c11.9,3.5,23.8,7.1,35.7,10.8c1.6,0.5,4.3,0.4,4.5,2.3 c0.2,2.1-2.7,2.5-4.3,3.4C138-78,129.3-73,120.7-67.8c-1.5,0.9-3.6,1.9-3.3,3.6c0.2,1.9,2.7,1.1,4.1,1.6 c13.1,4.9,26.7,8.4,39.5,14c1.4,0.6,3.5,0.9,3.7,2.5c0.2,1.7-2,2.3-3.3,2.9c-8,3.8-15.8,7.8-23.2,12.4c-1.5,0.9-3.6,1.6-3.6,3.4 c0,2,2.4,2.2,4,2.9c12.4,5.3,24.9,10.5,37.3,15.8c1.6,0.7,4,0.9,3.8,3c-0.2,1.9-2.5,2.3-4.1,2.9c-6.9,2.9-13.7,6-20,9.8 c-4.8,2.9-4.7,4.3,0.8,6.4c12.5,4.8,24.1,11.1,35.4,17.7c1.6,0.9,4.4,1.4,4,3.6c-0.3,1.6-2.8,1.9-4.4,2.6 c-6.4,2.5-12.8,4.9-18.7,8.3c-2.9,1.6-2.7,2.6,0,4.2c10.6,6.3,21.2,12.4,31.1,19.5c6.9,4.9,6.9,7.6-0.7,11.2 c-3.1,1.5-6.5,2.4-9.6,3.8c-4.7,2.1-5,4-1.1,7c4.9,3.8,9.9,7.6,15.1,11.1c2,1.4,2.9,2.9,2.6,5c-0.2,1.2,0.4,2.7-1.5,3.2 c-1.4,0.4-2.4-0.4-3.2-1.2c-7.7-7.6-18-12.6-26.5-19.4c-2.7-2.1-2.7-3,0.1-4.8c5-3.2,10.1-6.1,15.8-8.4c3.2-1.3,4.9-2.8,0.6-5.4 c-11.7-7-22.9-14.7-35.7-20.3c-4.2-1.8-5.1-3.2-0.5-5.6c6.1-3.3,11.7-7.3,18.5-9.8c3.4-1.2,3.4-2.8,0.3-4.5 c-9.6-5.3-19.5-10-29.7-14.3c-3.8-1.6-10-2.7-10.2-5.7c-0.1-2.5,5.4-5.3,9.1-7.3c4.9-2.6,9.7-5.4,14.5-8.2c1-0.6,2.4-1,2.3-2.3 c-0.1-1.4-1.6-1.4-2.7-1.8c-13-5-25.6-11-39.4-14.3c-4.6-1.1-3.3-2.6-0.9-4.6c5.8-4.6,12.1-8.6,18.7-12.3c1.7-1,3.5-2,5.3-2.9 c5-2.4,3.4-4.3-0.7-5.7c-10.6-3.5-21.2-7.1-32.2-9.5c-3.6-0.8-8.4-1-9.5-3.9c-0.9-2.6,3.9-4.2,6.1-6.1c6.4-5.3,13.5-9.9,21-14.1 c1.6-0.9,4.3-1.5,4.1-3.6c-0.2-1.7-2.7-2.2-4.4-2.6c-10.5-2.7-20.5-7-31.8-6.7c-2.7,0.1-5.4,0.5-6.3,2.6c-1.7,3.9-3.9,6.9-9.1,7.4 c-0.8,0.1-1.4,1.1-1,1.7c5.3,7.4-2,12.7-4.1,18.9c-0.5,1.5-2.3,2.6-1.1,6.1c5.6-8.3,13.1-14,18.4-21.2c-0.5-0.5-0.7-0.9-1-0.9 c-2-0.1-5.1,2.1-5.8-0.8c-0.6-2.7,2.4-3.4,5.2-4.2c5.9-1.7,11-0.3,16.3,1.8c-4.3,3.9-8.4,7.8-12.7,11.4 c-4.6,3.9-8.7,8.2-12.2,12.9c-2.5,3.4-2,5.1,3.1,5.4c13,0.8,25.7,3,35.9,7.2c-6.8,6.6-14,13.5-21.1,20.5c-1.3,1.3-3.8,2.3-3.3,4.3 c0.6,2.5,3.8,1.8,5.8,2.3c10.8,2.8,22,4.3,32.4,8.4c4.2,1.6,6.5,2.7,1,6.1c-6.4,3.9-12,8.7-17.8,13.3c-4.1,3.3-3.6,4.5,1.6,6.1 c11.5,3.6,23,7.2,34,11.7c1.7,0.7,3.8,1.2,4.3,2.8c0.6,2.1-2,2.5-3.4,3.3c-6.2,3.4-11.4,7.7-16.9,11.8c-2.7,2-3,3.3,0.6,5 c10.8,5.1,22.4,8.8,32.8,14.6c6.8,3.7,6.9,4.2,0.7,8.2c-4.8,3.1-9.4,6.4-13.9,9.9c-2.7,2.1-2.2,3.8,1.2,5.2 c12.7,5.3,23.5,13,34.7,20.4c2.9,1.9,1.4,3.1-0.8,4.4c-5.3,3.2-10.2,6.7-14.8,10.6c-2.4,2-2.3,3.9,0.1,5.4 c10.4,6.5,19.7,14,29.5,21.6c1.3-3.6,0.6-6-2.3-8.1c-2.5-1.9-5-3.8-7-6.1c-1.4-1.6-6.1-2.1-4-5c2.7-3.6,7-7,11.9-6.9 c3.4,0,1.8,3.7,0.7,5.7c-2.3,4.1-0.9,6.8,4.4,6.7c5.7-0.1,7,2,6.9,6.5c-0.3,12.6,0.1,25.2-0.4,37.8c-0.2,5.7-1.3,11.4-1,17.2 c0.1,1.9,0.4,4.7,3.5,3.9c3.1-0.8,8.6,1.5,8.8-3.7c0.9-20.2,4.7-40.3,6.3-60.4c-16.4-0.1-16.5-0.1-16.2-14.2 c0.3-16.9,0.8-33.7,1.3-50.6c-2.5,0-5-0.1-7.5,0c-3.1,0.2-5.1-0.3-5.2-3.6c-0.1-2.8-3.6-3.7-5.3-5.6c-0.8-1-2.3-1.5-3.5-2.2 c-3.2-1.7-7.6-3.8-7.5-6.6c0.1-3.1,5.5-3,8.5-4.2c8.5-3.3,10-12.3,2.7-17.6c-8.4-6.1-17.4-11.5-26.6-16.6c-1-0.6-2.6-0.8-2.3-2.2 c0.2-1.2,1.6-1.4,2.7-1.9c8.1-3.1,16.2-6.2,24.3-9.3c3.5-1.3,4.3-2.7,0.6-4.6c-12-6-22.9-13.6-35.7-18.4c-0.6-0.2-1.3-0.2-1.7-0.5 c-2-1.7-5.9-2.4-6.1-4.9c-0.2-2.4,3.8-2.2,5.8-3.2c7-3.3,13.5-7.5,21.3-9.8c2.1-0.6,4.8-1.6,5-3.5c0.3-2.2-2.6-2.9-4.6-3.8 c-13.5-6.2-26.7-12.9-41-17.8c-3.7-1.3-1-2.3,0.4-3.2c8.6-5.3,18-9.3,27-14c2.5-1.3,4.9-2.6,8.1-4.4 c-15.5-9.5-33.5-13.3-50.8-20.3c16.1-8.9,32.7-14.4,49.7-21.3c-13.4-7.3-27.7-10.3-42.1-16c11.9-5.1,22.9-9.9,33.9-14.6 c5.9-2.5,11.9-4.9,17.7-7.5c1.3-0.6,3.5-1.1,3.2-2.9c-0.3-1.4-2.1-1.4-3.5-1.9c-9.3-3.5-18.5-7.1-27.8-10.6 c-1.5-0.6-3.6-0.7-3.7-2.4c-0.1-1.4,1.8-1.8,3-2.4c12.8-6.5,25.7-12.9,38.5-19.3c2.5-1.3,5-2.5,7.5-3.8c1.3-0.7,3.7-0.9,3.4-2.6 c-0.3-1.7-2.2-2.3-4-3 M50.3,34.6c-1.1-0.8,0-1,0.4-1.4c0.4-1.5-0.6-3.5,2.4-5c-0.9,2.1-0.9,3.7-2.4,5 C50.6,33.7,50.5,34.2,50.3,34.6z M46.5,45.3c-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.2-0.5-0.3c-0.3-0.9,0.1-1.6,1-2.1C47.1,41,47,39,49,37.3 c0.8,2.5-0.3,4.2-2,5.7C46.9,43.7,46.7,44.5,46.5,45.3z M20.4,99.7c-2.8,1.8-6,3-7.8,7.4c-1.2-8.4,0.8-15.2,1.3-22 c0.5-7.5,4-14.7,3.2-22.3c-0.4-3.5,2.9-3.8,5.8-5.1c-5.1,13.1-5.8,26.9-9.6,41.3c6.5-4.5,12.5-8.3,20-9.5c-0.4-3.3,2.3-4.9,5-6.5 c0.2-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.5-1.4c1.1,0.8,0,1-0.5,1.4c0.3,8.2-3.2,15.8-4.3,23.8c-0.9,6.2-1.6,12.3-3.6,19.7c10-6.1,18.7-11.3,27.3-16.6 c1.8-1.1,3.7-3.4,5.7-2.4c2.3,1.2,1.3,4,0.7,5.9c-2.4,8.3-5.1,16.5-8,25.4c-2.4-2.3-1.7-4.7-1.1-6.9c1-3.8,2.2-7.6,3-11.5 c0.3-1.5,1.1-3.4-0.8-4.4c-1.3-0.7-2.7,0.5-3.8,1.2c-7.2,4.4-14.2,9-21.4,13.3c-1.2,0.7-2.4,2.6-4.2,1.5c-1.7-1.2-1.6-2.9-1.2-4.9 c2.2-11.1,5.1-22,7.9-33c0.3-1.3,3.3-3.9-1.1-4.6C31.3,95,25.1,96.7,20.4,99.7z M47.7,187.3c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.5-0.6 c0.5-5.7,6.9-6.8,10.9-10.1c-1.6,10-3.1,20-5,30c-0.9,4.9-1,10-3.1,14.8c-0.5,1.2-0.8,2.8,0.4,3.6c1.5,1,2.4-0.7,3.6-1.3 c7.3-3.8,12.6-9.8,20.1-13.4c1.1-0.5,2.1-2.3,3.6-0.9c1.1,1,0.2,2.3-0.3,3.5c-5.1,14.7-10.1,29.5-15.1,44.3 c-0.4,1.3-0.2,2.9-0.2,4.3l0,0c7.9-0.6,14.9-3.9,22.6-5.3c2.1-0.4,4.4-2.2,6.4-0.6c2.1,1.8,0.6,4.1-0.3,6.1 c-6.3,14.2-12.7,28.3-19.1,42.5c-2.2,4.9-1.8,5.7,4.3,4.8c6-0.9,11.9-1,17.9-1c7.2,0,7.5,0.5,4.2,5.8 c-9.5,15.7-18.8,31.5-27.1,47.7c-2.2,4.2,0,5.1,3.7,5.7c6.9,1.1,13.4,3.2,20,5.1c5,1.4,5.1,3.4,2.6,6.6 c-6.4,8.3-12.7,16.7-19.1,25c-6.1,7.9-12.2,15.8-18.4,23.6c-1.4,1.7-0.7,2.4,1,3.3c9.1,4.9,17.6,10.6,26.1,16.3 c6,4,6,5.8,0.4,10.2c-9.4,7.3-16.7,16.3-24.9,24.5c-2,2-4.2,3.7-6.8,5.3c1.6-5.2,5.4-9.2,9.2-13c4.3-4.4,9.1-8.4,13.3-12.8 c1.5-1.6,6-2.9,2.1-6.3c-1.2-1.1,1.1-0.7,1.6-0.8c1.6-0.3,3.5,0.2,3.9-1.9c0.3-1.6-0.7-2.7-2.2-3.6c-8.7-5.2-17.2-10.5-25.9-15.6 c-3.4-2-4-3.1-1.1-6.4c5.8-6.5,10.3-13.7,15.5-20.6c6-8.1,12.2-16.1,18.2-24.2c3.4-4.6,2.6-6.7-3.3-8.4c-6-1.7-12.1-3.4-18.3-4.5 c-3.8-0.7-3.7-1.7-2.3-4.2c7.9-14.6,14.5-29.8,23.5-44c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-1.9c3.2-6.2,3.1-6.3-4.8-6.5 c-6.2-0.2-12.4,0.3-18.5,1.4c-4.7,0.9-4.6-0.5-3.1-3.4c3.7-7.2,7.9-14.2,11.1-21.5c4.2-9.5,9.5-18.7,12.3-29 c-11.5,0.8-21.6,5.4-33.2,8.4c7.8-17.9,12.6-35.6,19.4-54.3c-8.7,5.1-15.3,10-21.7,15.2c-1.9,1.6-4.6,4.9-6.8,3.4 c-2-1.3-0.6-4.7,0.5-7.4c3.9-8.9,4.5-18.5,6-27.9c0.4-2.3,0.2-4.6,1-6.9c0.6-1.8,1.3-4.5-0.4-5.6c-2.5-1.5-3.3,2-5.4,2.4 C48.1,187,47.9,187.1,47.7,187.3z M87.4,46.1c1.2-1.6,3.3-3.5,2.5-5.3c-1-2.2-4.1-1.1-6.2-1c-9.3,0.2-18.6-1-27.8,0.9 c-3.7,0.8-4.8-0.6-3.4-3.8c3.4-7.9,8.1-15.3,13.4-22.4c1-1.3,3.4-3.2,1.2-4.6c-1.9-1.2-5.8-1.4-7,0.1c-3.9,5.2-9.7,5.5-15.6,6.1 c-1.3,0.1-2.4,1.1-4.6,2c1.4-5.4,2.6-9.2,9.9-7.7c3.4,0.7,6-2,8.6-3.7c5.8-4,12.7-3,19.1-2.5c3.4,0.3,1.3,2.6,0.3,4 c-5,6.8-10,13.6-14.9,20.5c-1,1.3-2.6,2.7-1.7,4.4c1,1.9,3.3,1.1,5,1.1c9.7,0.1,19.5-0.1,29.2,0.1c5.9,0.1,6.3,0.9,3.3,5.3 C94.4,46,90,52.2,86,58.7c-2.8,4.4-1.7,5.9,4.1,5.8c9.1-0.1,18.1,1,27,2.5c5,0.8,6,2.6,3.2,6.5c-4.2,6-7.9,12.2-12,18.2 c-2.5,3.6-1.9,4.8,3.1,5.4c9.8,1.2,19.3,3.9,28.6,6.8c5.7,1.8,6.1,3,2.3,7.8c-4.7,6-7.7,12.6-10.8,19.3c-1.2,2.6-0.4,3.9,2.6,4.7 c10.1,2.7,19.5,6.9,28.8,11c3.3,1.4,4.4,3,2.2,5.9c-5.5,7.4-7.7,16.2-12.5,24c-2,3.2-0.7,5,2.9,6.9c10.5,5.6,19.5,13,28.4,20.3 c2.5,2,1.9,4.3,0.3,6.8c-4.9,7.5-9.5,15.1-14.3,22.7c-1.6,2.5-1.5,4.6,1,6.8c9.9,8.9,17.5,19.5,26.8,28.9c2.9,2.9,2.3,5.9,0,8.9 c-4.9,6.6-9.6,13.4-14.7,19.9c-3.4,4.2-3.5,7.8,0,12.2c8.2,10.3,15.8,20.9,23.6,31.4c3.6,4.9,4.2,9.7-0.2,14.9 c-6.6,7.8-12.4,16.1-18.7,24.1c-1.7,2.2-2.5,4.6-0.9,6.5c4.5,5.5,7.1,11.7,10.6,17.6c3.5,5.8,7.2,11.6,11.7,17.3 c-0.9-8.3,3.8-16.9-2.7-25c-3.3-4.1-5.3-9-0.2-13.6c0.7-0.6,1.2-1.6,2.4-1.3c1.3,0.3,0.9,1.4,1.1,2.3c4.5,22.8,1.9,45.7,2.5,68.6 c0,1.2,0.4,2.6-2.5,3.8c0-3.1,0-5.8,0-8.5c0-0.8,0.3-1.9-1-2.3c-1.2-0.4-1.8,0.5-2.4,1.2c-7,8.4-13.8,16.8-20.9,25.1 c-2.1,2.5-1.6,4.5-0.3,7c2.6,5.1,7,9.4,8.8,14.8c0.5,1.4,2.2,3.1-0.6,4c-1.9,0.6-3-0.5-3.9-1.9c-3.8-6-7.8-11.8-11.4-17.9 c-1.4-2.2-2-4.7,0.3-7c3.6-3.7,7.3-7.2,8.2-12.4c0.1-0.8,4.3-1.7,5.5-3.5c4-5.9,9.4-10.8,14.4-16c2-2.1,2.4-3.7,1-6.2 c-8-15-17.1-29.5-26.1-44c-2.1-3.4-3.2-6.2-0.1-9.9c6.7-8,12.5-16.5,19.1-24.5c3.5-4.2,4.1-7.5,0.5-12c-8.8-11-17-22.5-25.8-33.6 c-2.9-3.6-2.4-6.2,0.2-9.7c5.5-7.2,10.3-14.7,15.6-21.9c2.2-2.9,2-5.2-0.4-7.8c-8.5-9.4-15.9-19.7-26.1-27.9 c-2.7-2.2-3.2-4.1-1.5-7c4.5-7.8,8.2-15.9,14.2-23c1.7-2,2.1-4.2-0.6-6.7c-8.2-7.4-17.4-13.6-27.6-18.8c-4.5-2.3-6.1-4.5-3.5-8.8 c3.8-6.6,6.9-13.4,10.5-20.1c3-5.7,2.9-6.8-3.8-9.4c-8.1-3.1-16.2-6.4-24.7-8.4c-5.3-1.2-5-3.1-3.7-6.4 c2.8-7.2,6.4-14.1,10.9-20.6c2.3-3.4,1.1-4.2-2.4-5.1c-9.5-2.6-19-4.8-28.9-5.9c-4.6-0.5-5.7-1.5-3.7-5.4 c3.2-6.3,6.4-12.4,10.8-18.2c3.8-4.9,2.7-6.2-4-7c-10.7-1.2-21.4-1-32.7-1C77.9,61.5,81.9,53.5,87.4,46.1z M162.5,494.6 c-4.2-5.1-7.6-10.7-12.8-15.2c-1.7-1.5-1.5-3-0.1-5.2c9.7-15,21.9-28.5,33.8-42.1c2.2-2.5,1.1-4.3-0.2-6.4 c-7.4-12.1-16-23.5-26.5-33.7c-2.8-2.8-3.3-5-1.2-8.1c7.7-11.2,14.1-23,23-33.7c4.7-5.6,3.9-8.6-2-15.7 c-6.4-7.8-13.5-15-22.8-20.2c-3.4-1.9-3.3-4.1-1.9-6.9c4.4-8.5,10.3-16.3,13.3-25.3c1-2.9,3.9-4.8,5.8-7.3 c2.4-3.1,2.4-5.8-0.8-8.7c-8.2-7.2-16.6-14.1-27.8-17.7c-2.8-0.9-3.2-1.8-1.8-4.3c6-10.8,10.1-22.3,17.2-32.6 c1.5-2.2,1.3-3.9-1.5-5.4c-8.1-4.4-16.3-8.6-25.8-10.1c-5.3-0.8-6.8-3.1-4.8-7.5c4-9,7.7-18.2,12-27.2c1.9-4,1-5.7-3.6-6.5 c-7.7-1.3-15.3-3.3-23.2-2.8c-4.9,0.3-7-0.6-5.7-5.8c2.2-9,6-17.6,9.2-26.3c1.1-2.9,1.2-4.1-3.2-4.9c-8.4-1.6-16.5-0.1-24.6,0.6 c-5.8,0.5-7.1-0.3-5.4-5.3c2.8-8.2,5.9-16.4,9-24.6c1.4-3.5,2.3-5-4-4.4c-9,0.9-17.4,2.8-25.7,5.6c-1.2,0.4-2.7,1.5-4,0.4 c-1.2-1-0.5-2.3-0.1-3.5c3.2-9.6,5.1-19.6,10.3-28.6c2-3.4,0.3-4.4-3.2-3.8c-8.1,1.3-16.4,2.2-20.9,9.4c-0.3,0.5-1.2,0.7-2.7,1.5 c1.2-5.5,2.2-10.3,4.8-15.3c1.9,2.7-1.3,4.5,0.5,6.6c3.8-5,9.6-6.4,16.1-6.7c3.5-0.2,6.8-1.2,10.3-1.8c1.7-0.3,3.4-0.4,4.5,1 c1.1,1.3,0,2.5-0.7,3.5c-5.4,7.8-7.7,16.6-11.3,25c-1.7,4-0.3,5.8,4.4,4.5c8.6-2.3,17.5-2.5,26.2-3.6c4.3-0.5,5.5,1.4,3.7,4.5 c-3.7,6.2-6.3,12.8-8.7,19.5c-0.3,0.7-0.8,1.3-1,2c-2.8,7.4-2.1,8.1,6.6,8.3c7.6,0.1,15.2-0.4,22.9,0.7c5.6,0.8,5.2,2.9,3.6,6.2 c-4.1,8.3-7.1,16.8-9.9,25.4c-0.9,2.9-1.4,4.5,3.4,4.6c9.6,0.2,18.7,2.7,27.7,5.4c3.1,0.9,3.5,2.1,2.2,4.8 c-4.5,9.8-8.9,19.7-12.6,29.7c-1.2,3.2-0.1,4,3,4.9c9.8,2.9,18.9,7,27.3,12.3c3.3,2.1,3.4,3.7,1.6,6.7 c-5.7,9.7-11.2,19.5-15.6,29.8c-1.1,2.6-1,4,2.1,5.6c10,5.2,18.3,12.2,26.1,19.7c2.8,2.7,3.1,4.8,0.6,8.4 c-6.9,10.4-12.8,21.3-19,32c-1.4,2.4-1.3,4.2,1.5,6c11.5,7.4,19.9,17.1,27.1,27.6c1.8,2.6,1.8,5-0.1,7.5 c-9.1,11.8-17.4,24-25.3,36.5c-1.6,2.5-1.9,4.2,0.6,6.7c10.8,10.5,19.8,22,27.3,34.5c2,3.4,1.7,5.9-1.2,9.2 c-11.2,12.9-21.9,26.1-31.9,39.7c-1.7,2.3-1.4,4.1,0.8,6.2c4.8,4.9,9.1,10.2,12.2,16.2 M73.9,90.3c5.3-1.9,6.7-1,5.5,3.8 c-2.5,9.6-5.2,19.2-7.9,28.7c-0.5,1.8-1.5,3.6,0.2,5.1c1.6,1.3,3.6,0.2,5.2-0.4c7.1-2.6,14.5-3.8,22.1-4.8c6-0.8,5.9,1,4.7,4.7 c-3,9.1-5.9,18.3-8.9,27.5c-2.3,7.1-2.2,7.3,6.2,7.1c7.4-0.2,14.6-1.6,22.2-0.3c5.2,0.9,4.7,2.5,3.5,5.7 c-4.1,10.3-8.1,20.7-12,31.1c-2.4,6.4-1.6,7.3,6.1,7.9c7.2,0.6,14.1,2.7,21.1,3.9c4.1,0.7,5.1,2.5,3.5,5.7 c-2.5,5.3-4.9,10.7-7.3,16c-3.5,7.6-7.1,15.3-10.6,22.9c-1.5,3.2-0.4,4.6,3.6,5.8c8.7,2.6,17.6,4.8,25.7,8.9 c3.6,1.8,3.8,3.5,2.1,6.5c-7.7,13.7-15,27.6-22.7,41.2c-1.8,3.2-1.6,4.6,2.1,6.8c9.4,5.4,18.3,11.5,27.4,17.4 c2.3,1.5,2.8,3.5,1.1,5.7c-7.4,9.5-12.3,20.1-19.6,29.7c-4.3,5.7-7.5,12.3-11.8,18.2c-1.5,2-0.1,2.7,1.3,3.9 c5.8,5.1,11.6,10.2,17.2,15.5c4.1,3.8,8,7.8,12.1,11.6c2,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.5,5.3c-4.9,6.6-9.8,13.2-14.8,19.8c-1.5,2-5.4,3.5-2.1,6.7 c0.2,0.2-0.1,0.9-0.2,0.9c-10.1,0.8-9.9,9.8-15.1,14.5c-8.1,7.4-7.3,7.9-1.3,16.7c1.2,1.7,2.2,3.4,3.4,5.2 c-5.1,0.1-16.4-8.5-16.3-12.3c0-0.6,0.7-1.3,1.2-1.8c6.1-5.9,10.2-13,15.1-19.6c6.9-9.3,14.2-18.3,21.5-27.3 c2.8-3.4,2.9-6-0.6-9.4c-8-8-16.8-15.5-25.5-22.9c-3.3-2.8-3.6-4.9-1.4-8.3c9.9-14.9,19.3-30,29.3-44.9c1.8-2.7,1.3-4.1-1-5.8 c-8.8-6.6-18-12.6-28.2-17.4c-2.5-1.2-3.7-1.7-1.9-4.7c7.9-13.4,15.3-27,23-40.4c2.3-4,2.9-6.9-3-9.3c-7.7-3.1-15.4-6.1-23.6-8 c-4.3-1-4.7-2.4-3.4-5.7c5-12.9,11.1-25.5,17.2-38c1.6-3.3,2.1-4.6-3.1-5.6c-7.5-1.4-14.9-2.8-22.6-2.9c-5.1,0-7.4-1.8-5.7-6.4 c4-10.8,7.8-21.6,12-32.3c1.7-4.3,0.8-5.7-4.6-5.8c-7.7-0.1-15.4,0.3-22.8,1.5c-6.3,0.9-5.6-1.9-4.6-5c2.7-8.8,5.6-17.6,8.4-26.4 c0.2-0.7,0.6-1.3,0.8-2c1.5-5.5,0.3-6.8-5.9-5.7c-7.1,1.2-13.8,3.6-20.4,6.1c-1.6,0.6-3.3,2.2-5.1,0.7c-1.3-1.1-0.6-2.7-0.3-4.1 c2.8-10.5,5.6-20.9,8.3-31.4c0.3-1.1,1.8-2.4,0-3.4c-1.3-0.7-2.9-0.2-4.1,0.4c-7.9,4.2-16.8,6.7-24.4,11.5c-1.2,0.8-2.8,2.1-4.4,1 c-1.2-0.9-0.3-2.3,0-3.6c2.5-11.4,4.9-22.8,7.4-34.3c0.2-1,1-2.1-0.2-2.9c-3.6-2.6-3.4-4.7,1-6.4c2-0.8,4.4-2.4,6.4-1.2 c2.3,1.4,0.3,3.7-0.2,5.5c-3.4,11.6-6.1,23.3-8.7,36C55.6,97.5,64.5,93.5,73.9,90.3z M155.3-226.8c-3.6,1.9-7.3,3.6-9.7,6.8 c3.8,1.9,7.1,4.7,11.5,5.9c7.7,2.1,14.8,5.1,23.1,8.7c-18.1,10.3-36.6,18.9-55.8,28.8c11.6,4.1,21.7,7.4,32.2,10 c1.7,0.4,4.2,0.3,4.7,2.1c0.6,2.2-2,2.4-3.5,3.1c-10.7,4.9-21.6,9.7-32.3,14.6c-3.6,1.7-7,3.8-10.6,5.5c-1.1,0.5-2.5,1.9-3.8,0.5 c-1-1-0.6-2.4-0.2-3.6c0.6-2.1,2.5-3.4,4.4-4.3c7.4-3.5,14.8-7.1,22.3-10.3c2.2-1,4.4-1.8,6.4-3.8c-8-3.3-16.6-4.6-24.3-8 c-1.8-0.8-3.5-0.4-4.2,1.8c-0.9,3.2-1.6,6.3-1,9.6c0.2,1,2.7,2,0.3,3c-1,0.4-2.7,0.5-3.5,0c-5.7-3.3-8.1-8.9-12.6-13.2 c-1.1-1.1,0.8-2.4,2.2-2.7c12.6-2.8,21-11.8,32.4-16.4c10.4-4.3,20.2-9.6,31-14.8c-11.6-5.7-23.1-9.6-35.4-14.5 c8.3-4.9,15.7-9.4,23.4-13.7 M57.1,150.2c2.3,1.1,5.1-3.4,8.3-4.7c6.1-2.5,12.2-5.2,18.3-7.7c3.9-1.6,5-0.1,4,3.1 c-3.3,11.2-6.8,22.5-10,33.7c-1.6,5.6-1,5.8,5.5,4.4c7.4-1.6,14.9-2.9,22.3-4.1c3.4-0.5,5.7-0.1,4.1,4 c-3.8,9.8-7.4,19.7-10.8,29.6c-1.3,3.7-1.1,7.8-2.9,11.5c-0.8,1.6,0.6,2,2.5,1.7c8.5-1.5,16.8,1.1,25.3,0.7 c3.4-0.1,5.2,0.8,3.5,4.6c-6.5,14.3-12.4,28.8-19.1,43c-1.6,3.4-0.9,3.8,2.7,4.3c7.1,0.9,14.2,2,21,4.2c7.7,2.5,7.5,3.6,4.3,10 c-6.3,12.5-13.5,24.6-20.2,36.8c-0.4,0.6-0.5,1.4-0.9,2c-5.3,7.5-5.2,8.4,4.5,11.7c8.2,2.7,15.5,6.6,22.8,10.6 c3.1,1.7,3.3,3.4,1.6,5.7c-9.4,13-16.5,27.2-27.3,39.5c-2.7,3.1-4.6,6.8-6.8,10.2c-1.2,1.8-0.9,3.3,1.2,4.6 c9.2,5.8,16.7,13.3,25.3,19.7c5.8,4.3,6.1,6.6,1.7,12.1c-13,16.1-26.6,31.9-40.6,47.3c-0.9,1-1.1,3.3-3.4,2.1 c-1.5-0.8-1.3-2.7-0.6-4c1.9-4.1,5.6-7.1,8.8-10.3c11.9-11.7,21.1-25.1,31.9-37.6c2.3-2.7,1-4.7-1.4-6.6 c-6.8-5.5-13.7-11-20.5-16.4c-2.6-2-5.1-4-7.8-6c-2-1.5-1.5-3.2-0.3-4.8c6-8.3,11.8-16.8,18.1-24.9c6-7.8,10.2-16.4,15.8-24.3 c2-2.8-0.6-3.8-2.7-5c-8.4-5-17.5-8.8-26.7-12.5c-2.6-1-3.3-1.8-2.5-4.3c0.9-2.9,2.7-5.2,4.2-7.7c7.2-12.7,14.4-25.4,21.6-38 c2.4-4.3-0.7-5.6-4.4-6.4c-7.6-1.6-15.2-3.2-22.9-4.4c-3.9-0.6-4.1-1.9-2.8-4.8c6.2-13.4,12.3-26.9,18.3-40.4 c2.2-5.1,0.9-7-5.1-6.4c-6.9,0.6-13.9-1.4-20.8,0.6c-2.8,0.8-5.1,0.5-3.6-3.5c2.5-6.8,4.3-13.8,5.8-20.8c1.4-6.6,4.9-12.5,7-18.9 c1.1-3.4,0.7-3.8-3.4-3.4c-8.1,0.9-15.6,3.1-23.1,5.8c-1.7,0.6-3.6,1.8-5.2,0.4c-1.4-1.2,0.3-2.7,0.5-4 c1.8-12.1,4.9-23.9,9.1-35.6c1.2-3.2-0.9-3-3.2-2.1c-8,3.3-16.1,6.3-22.7,11.7c-1.1,0.9-2.2,2.9-3.9,1.7c-1.4-0.9-0.7-2.8,0.2-4 c2.9-4-0.1-9.4,4.7-14C57.2,144.1,53.5,148.4,57.1,150.2z M67.4,162.3c-8,2.2-12.1,7.8-18.3,11.6c-0.6-2.8,0.1-5.2,2-6.1 c6.7-3.2,11.4-8.7,18.2-11.7c1-0.4,1.9-0.9,2.8-0.2c1,0.7,0.2,1.6,0,2.5c-2,8.4-4.2,16.8-5.8,25.3c-1,5.1-1.7,10.3-3,15.3 c-0.3,1.1-0.7,2.7,1,3.4c1.4,0.5,2.1-0.8,3.1-1.3c6.8-3.7,13.6-7.4,21.1-10.1c1.6-0.6,3.2-1.4,4.7-0.5c1.9,1.1,0.5,2.6,0,3.9 c-2.4,7.4-4.9,14.8-7.2,22.2c-2.1,6.7-4.1,13.5-6.1,20.3c-0.9,3-1.4,5.4,4.1,4.2c6.4-1.4,12.9-2.3,19.4-3.2c2.2-0.3,4.9-1,6.5,0.6 c1.7,1.8-0.3,3.7-1.1,5.5c-6.5,14.5-13.1,29-19.6,43.6c-0.4,1-1.2,1.8-2.1,3.2c9.4-0.6,18.2,1.3,27,2.1c6.7,0.6,7.3,1.6,4.4,6.7 c-8.7,15-16.6,30.4-26.4,44.9c-2.3,3.5-1.9,5.6,3.1,7.3c8.3,2.7,16.2,6.2,24.4,9.3c3.6,1.4,3.7,2.6,1.5,5.6 c-7.6,10.4-14.2,21.4-22.5,31.5c-4.4,5.4-8,11.3-12.4,16.7c-2,2.5-2,4.2,0.7,5.9c9.5,6,18.3,12.7,27.1,19.5c2.6,2,3.2,3.4,1,6.2 c-9.8,12.8-22.1,23.8-32.6,36c-0.5,0.6-0.8,1.3-1.4,1.8c-1.6,1.4-3.7,3.6-5.5,2.3c-2.1-1.5,0.3-3.7,1.7-5 c11.2-10,19.6-22.1,30.6-32.2c4.5-4.1,4.2-6.3-0.8-9.9c-8.5-5.9-16.8-12-25.6-17.6c-3.1-2-2.9-3.5-1.2-5.7 c5.5-7.4,11.1-14.7,16.5-22.1c6.5-8.9,13-17.7,19.4-26.7c1.7-2.4,0.7-4.1-2.2-5c-8.6-2.6-16.3-7.1-25.1-9.1 c-3.2-0.7-4.4-1.9-2.6-5c8.2-14,16-28.2,24.4-42.2c5-8.3,4.2-9.8-6.4-10.2c-5.6-0.2-11.1-0.9-16.7-1c-4.3-0.1-4.2-1.7-3-4.4 c4.7-10.8,9.3-21.7,14-32.6c1.7-4,3.3-8.1,5.2-12c1.7-3.4,0-4.5-3.5-3.9c-4.8,0.7-10,1.2-14.3,3c-3.4,1.4-6.9,1.1-10.2,1.6 c-3.5,0.6-2.4-2.6-1.8-3.8c4.3-9.4,5.5-19.5,9.3-28.9c2-4.9,2.9-10.1,4.6-15.1c1.2-3.5-0.6-3.3-3.3-2.4 c-7.2,2.4-13.2,6.6-19.5,10.3c-1.3,0.8-2.5,2-5.9,1.8C61.6,193.2,64.4,178.1,67.4,162.3z M26.3,4.8c-1.4,0.5-3,0.7-3.8-0.7 c-0.8-1.6,0.1-2.5,1.9-3.3c7.2-3.2,15-4.6,24.7-6.8C39.5,6.4,30.9,17.7,25,30.5c10.5-1,18.5-7.3,28.4-8.9c1.2,1.9,0,3.7-1.4,4.2 c-9.5,2.9-17.6,8.4-27.2,11.1c-4.8,1.4-5.7-0.6-5-3.9c0.8-3.9,1.1-7.9,5.4-10.7c1.8-1.2,0.8-3.9,1.7-5.9c2.1-4.9,5.8-8.9,9.6-14.1 C31.8,2.4,29.2,3.9,26.3,4.8z M48.1,145.4c-1.2-0.4-1.8-0.5-1.9-0.7c-1.6-7.5-1.6-7.6-9-3.4c-7.3,4.2-14.5,8.7-23.1,13.8 c3.1-15.1,7.6-29,9.9-43.8c-4.6,0.5-6.8,3.5-9.6,5.9c-0.7,0.6,0.3,3.4-2.4,1.6c-1.1-0.7-1.4-1.8-0.4-2.8 c4.5-4.8,8.7-9.9,16.4-12.2c0.3,5.1-1.7,9.7-2.7,14.3c-1.9,9-4.3,17.9-6.5,26.8c-0.3,1.2-1,2.7,0.4,3.4c1.6,0.8,2.4-0.8,3.5-1.6 c9.1-6.2,18.1-12.4,27.8-19C51.5,134.4,47.4,139.4,48.1,145.4z M29.3,72.1c-1.4,3.7-0.9,5.4,4,3.5c1.3-0.5,2.7-0.7,5.6-1.4 c-4.6,5.6-9.7,8.9-15.5,10.4c-3.9,1-2.8-3-2.3-4.5c1.9-5.7,4.4-11.2,6.6-16.7c2-4.9,4-9.7,6-14.6c0.4-1,1.2-2.1,0.1-3 c-1.2-0.8-2.6-0.1-3.3,0.6c-2.4,2.3-7,1.3-8.9,4.4c-0.2,0.4-1.6,0.6-2.2,0.4c-1.1-0.4-1.2-1.5-0.9-2.3c0.4-1,1-2.2,1.9-2.6 c6.7-2.9,12.9-6.9,20.9-8.4C37.3,49.7,33.4,60.9,29.3,72.1z M91.5-38.3c-7.4,7.9-14.8,15.7-23,24.3c-0.3-4.6-1-7.6,2.5-10.5 c2.7-2.1,3.8-5.7,6.6-10.1C69.1-32.2,63-28,55.5-27.8C59.1-36.1,78.3-41.8,91.5-38.3z M41.2-16.3c5.7-1.5,11.7-1.9,16.8-5.1 c1.4-0.9,3.8-1.1,4.8,0.8c0.8,1.5,0.4,2.9-1.3,4.3c-2.7,2.2-6.1,2-9.2,2.8C44-11.4,36.1-8.4,28-5.8c-1.2,0.4-2.5,1.5-4.2,0.2 C27.4-11.9,34.1-14.5,41.2-16.3z M132-199.5c2.2,0.8,2.3,2.2,0.5,3.2c-4,2.2-8.1,4.2-12.3,6.2c-0.4,0.2-1.3,0.1-1.7-0.2 c-1.2-0.7-0.4-11.8,0.8-12.4c0.5-0.3,1.1-0.3,1.4-0.4C124.6-201.8,128.3-200.7,132-199.5z M211.5,492.1c-0.4,0.1-1.2-0.1-1.6-0.4 c-4.9-3.4-6.3-12.5-2.7-16.7c0.6-0.7,1-1.6,2.3-1.5c1.7,0.2,1.6,1.4,1.7,2.4c0.4,4.8-0.6,9.6,1.3,15.6 C212.3,491,212.4,491.8,211.5,492.1z M208.9,239c2,2.9,0.8,5.7,0.9,8.7C203.8,244,203.8,244,208.9,239z M41.3,70.3 c-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.4c0.2,0,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.3-0.1,0.4C41.6,70.3,41.4,70.4,41.3,70.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M989.4,337.5c-3,0.1-5.6,1.4-6.7-1.4c-1.1-2.5-1.8-5.2,0-7.6c1-1.3,2.7-2.2,4-3.3 c0.9-0.8,1.5-1.9,3-0.9c0.9,0.7,0.6,1.6,0.2,2.5c-1.9,4.2,1.6,4.6,4.2,3.5c2.4-1,5.3-0.2,7.4-2.2c1-0.9,3.9-1.4,4.5,0.8 c0.5,1.6,1.6,3.7-2,4.6C998.8,334.8,994.3,338,989.4,337.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M998.8,308.1c-4,3.3-7.1,3.7-10.5,2.4c-3.4-1.3-4-3.8-3.4-6.7c0.8-3.6,3.6-5.4,7.4-6.3 c0.9-0.2,2,0.1,3.1,0.1c2.3,0,5.5,0,5.2,2.3c-0.4,2.6-3.2,0.9-5,0.6c-3.6-0.5-5.3,0.8-5.5,4c-0.3,3.3,1.4,4.2,4.8,3.6 C995.6,308,996.4,308.1,998.8,308.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M1004.6,295.7c2.1,5.2,1.4,9.4,1,13.6c-0.1,1-0.8,1.7-2,1.7c-1.8,0-1.8-1.2-2-2.2 c-0.1-0.6-1.2-0.7,0.3-1.9C1005.3,304.4,1002.5,300,1004.6,295.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M47,43C47.1,41,47,39,49,37.3C49.8,39.7,48.7,41.4,47,43L47,43z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M50.8,33.2c0.4-1.5-0.6-3.5,2.4-5C52.2,30.3,52.3,32,50.8,33.2L50.8,33.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M47,43c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.4c-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.2-0.5-0.3C45.7,44.1,46.1,43.5,47,43 C47,43,47,43,47,43z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M41.7,70.3c-0.1,0-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.1c-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.4c0.2,0,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.1 C41.8,70,41.7,70.1,41.7,70.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M38.3,83c0.2-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.5-1.4C39.9,82.4,38.8,82.6,38.3,83C38.3,83,38.3,83,38.3,83z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M50.8,33.2c-0.1,0.5-0.3,0.9-0.4,1.4C49.2,33.9,50.4,33.6,50.8,33.2C50.8,33.2,50.8,33.2,50.8,33.2 z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M48.4,186.8c-0.2,0.1-0.4,0.3-0.6,0.4c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.5-0.6C48.2,186.7,48.4,186.8,48.4,186.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M239.9,254.7c-0.6,3.8-3,7.1-2.6,11c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c-12.5,0-13.4-0.1-12.2-10.7 c1.3-11.8,3.2-23.6,4.1-35.5c0.3-4.6,0.5-9.3,1.5-13.9c0.7-3.1,1.9-3.7,5.1-3.8"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M98.8-106.7c0.2-3.6,0-7.2,3.1-9.6c1.8-1.4,2-2.5,1.7-4.5c-1-7,3.8-10.4,11.5-8.3 c3.9,1.1,7.8,2.2,11.8,3.3c2.4,0.7,3.4,2.2,0.8,3.2C117.4-118.2,107.3-113.7,98.8-106.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M209.8,161.6c0,10.4,0,19.5,0,29.6c-5.6-4.2-12-8-11.7-13.4C198.4,172,202.8,166.3,209.8,161.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M209.9,320c-9-11.2-9-11.6-2.2-18.5C210.5,307.2,209.9,312.9,209.9,320z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M206.6-141.1c-1.3,0.7-11.3-5.4-11.3-6.5c0-0.9,10.4-6,12.3-5.9c3.5,0.1,1.8,2.5,2.4,4.2 C208.8-146.7,210.4-143,206.6-141.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M218.8-221.8c-0.2,2.7-1.6,3.5-4.4,2.7c-6.5-1.9-12.6-4.5-18.3-7.8c-1-0.6-2.6-1.5-1-2.4"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M208.8,8.4c0,3.7,0.1,7.5,0,11.2c0,1.5,0.8,3.5-1,4.5c-2.3,1.2-3.7-1-5.3-1.8 c-2.3-1.1-4.2-2.8-6.3-4.2c-1.4-1-3.9-2-3.8-3c0-1.7,2.5-2.6,4.4-3.2C200.7,10.6,204.3,8.3,208.8,8.4 C208.8,8.4,208.8,8.4,208.8,8.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M63.2,261.3c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.5C63,261.7,63.1,261.5,63.2,261.3 C63.2,261.4,63.2,261.3,63.2,261.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#0252A7;" d="M88,13.9c0,0,7.4,18.6,20.4,21.4c13,2.8,30.1-7.4,30.1-7.4l3.8-15.6H95.1L88,13.9z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#022565;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shirt_-_Grain" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#2746AA;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2746AA;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M49.3,96.6c-0.1-0.3-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.8c0.2,1.1,0.9,1.8,2.1,1.6c1-0.1,2,0.1,2-1.1 C52.4,95.6,49.9,98.3,49.3,96.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M57,98c-0.8,0-1.3,0.5-1.6,1.3c-0.4,1.1-0.4,1.9,0.2,2.5l1.8-3.8C57.3,98,57.2,98,57,98z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M143.3,96.8c0.4-1,0.9-2.1,1.8-3.8C142.9,94.1,142.7,95.3,143.3,96.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.6,92.1c-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.3-1.1,0.3c-0.5,0.9,1.6,4.3,2.9,4.5c1.1,0.2,1.3-1.1,1.2-1.3 C75,94.2,74.1,92.9,72.6,92.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72,85.8c-0.5-0.2-1.3,0.4-1,0.9c0.9,1.2,0.7,3.1,2.3,3.7c1,0.3,0.7-0.8,0.9-1.3 C74.3,87.5,73.5,86.4,72,85.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59,106.1c-0.4,0.2-0.6,0.8-1,0.8h-0.1l-0.1,2.6c0.3,0,0.7-0.2,1-0.4c0.9-0.4,2.7,0.5,2.7-1.1 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-0.9-0.4-1.3c-0.2-0.9,0.5-2.2-0.9-2.5C58.6,104,59.7,105.6,59,106.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M157.3,60.6c-0.1-0.6-0.6-1-1.3-1c-0.5,0.1-0.9,0.3-0.8,0.8c0.1,0.7,0.8,0.9,1.4,1 C157.1,61.5,157.4,61.1,157.3,60.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.1,20.2c-1.7,0.4-5.8-1.5-3.3-3c0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2l-6.6-2.8L140.3,8h-23 c0.4,2.2,7.3,1.1,7.3,5c0,5.9,7.2,8.6,6.4,10.9c-1.7,1.5,2.6,1.5,2.8,3c1.9,0.4,6.1-4.5,8.9-1.2c3.1,3,3.1,3,7,0.9 c3.4-0.9-1.3-3.1,1-4.9c2.1,0.1,14.8,5.5,11.1-0.5l-6.3-2.7C155.3,19,155.2,19.5,155.1,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M190.6,40.3l-1.2-2.5c-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.6-0.7,0.9C189,41.5,189.7,41.7,190.6,40.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M84.1,48.3c-1.5-0.2-2.4,1.3-2.5,2.7c-0.1,1.5,1.1,1.8,2.6,1.7c0.5-0.2,2,0,1.5-0.7 C84.8,50.8,85.9,48.6,84.1,48.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M48.1,93.6c1.3,2.2,3.8-0.5,3.3-2.4c-5.5,0.8-5-12.8-3.8-14.9c2,5.5,5.1,7,6.5,0.7 c12-0.2,3.3,5.8,8.2,8.3c4.4-0.9,8.5-5.9,13.2-3.3c6.2-6.1,10.6,3.1,16.3,2.9c1.9-0.9,3.1-1.7,1.3-3.7c2.3-3.2,11.1,3.2,14.9-5.2 c5-3.1,4.4,6.4,10.2,4.8c2.5,3.3,9.2-3.5,8.8,2.1c2,3.4,6.3-4.9,9-1c0.5,0.5,1.2,1.6,2,0.5c1.4-2.3-3.3-3.6,0.5-5.6 c5.1-6.7-6.7-2.2-6.8-8c-0.3-0.3-1.7-0.2-0.7-1.1c1.8-3,5.7,3.7,7.1-0.4c4.9-6.4,26.9,13.1,19.1,10.2c-5.5,0.1,0.8,3.1-3.1,3.9 c-6.8,5.1-0.3-6.7-8.3-8.2c-1.5-1.1-5.7,0.7-4.6,2.4c2,1.5-2.1,3.6,0,4.9c2.4-1.1,1.8-5,5.2-3.8c2.6,0.8,0.6,4,0.5,5.9 c-1.4,3.5,5.1,3,7.2,4.5c2.7,2.8,4.4,1.8,4.2-1.9c2.1,0.7,2.8-5.5,4.9-2.9c-0.5,2.1,0.8,1.2,1.7,0.9c1.9-0.6,3.8-2.5,5.9-0.3 c2-0.1,3.8-2.8,5.5,0.1c1.7,1.4,3.8-1.5,5.7,0.6c1.7,1.7,3.9,0.1,2.9-2c-4-4.2,2.5-14.8-3.5-15.4c7.9-10.4-2.7-2.1-7.4-5.7 c-4,2.3-3.9-1.8-0.1-1.8c-1.1-1.4-5.3-2.3-4-5.5c0.8-1.9,8.7-0.3,3.7-3.9c-5.4-6.5-16.2,3.1-22.4,8.5c5.3-2.6,10,4.3,10.3-1.2 c-0.6-3.3,8.1-6,5-1.7c0.9,0.4,1-2,1.8-0.2c-3.9,2.6-6.2,0.8-4,6.9c2,3-2.6,2.3-2,5.7c-4.8,2.1-4-8.7-8.8-4.1 c-1.1,1.6-1.8,0.5-1.9-0.4c-0.7-2.9-5.2-3.6-3.1,0c-2.9-0.4-6.5-3.9-9-1.7c-2.8,1.2,1.4,3.9-2.1,4.1c-4.2-0.4-16-7.8-18.5-2.3 c-3.6,4-0.3-2.5-6.7-0.9c2.6,2.9,5.2,8.2,7.6,2.5c2.6-1.8,12.9,8.5,6.8,9.8c-3.8,1.1-4.1-4-7.8-3.4c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8 c0.5-3.7-5.7-3-4.1-5.8c2.3-6-6.8,0.5-7.7-3.4c-2.9-3.4-8.5,2.3-7.7,5.1c1.4,3.4,9.3,4.1,4.1,7.9c-1.4,2.2-2.7-1.2-4.5,0.3 c3.6,6.9-0.9,5.1-4.6,1.3c-2.7-3.9-10.4-0.4-9.6-7.1c3.3,2.4,2.2-2.9,5.8,2.3c-0.1-7-1.3-14.8-10.3-8.3c2.5-5.9-6.4-6.9-7.6-10.6 c1.5-2.2-0.6-1.3-1.5-2.6c3.4-3.9,7.2,1.5,10.3,0.8c-1.1-3.9-3.1-3.3,2.8-5c2.3-2.4,5.6,2.5,7.9-0.8c0-2.3,4-2.2,2.9-4.5 c2.2-5.2-1.7-4.2-5.9-7.6c-2.5-2.4-6.6,1.7-8.9-1.1c-2,2.5,3.9,10.8-1.4,8.2c-1.3-1.2-1.8-0.6-2.2,0.9c0.1-2.3-1.7-2.6-3.8-3.5 c1.4,2.3,0.8,4.6,3.2,6.5C64,45.2,66.6,29,60.6,35c-1.1,2,2.5,2.2,2.3,3.9C61.3,42,63.1,42,65,42.1c-3.9,5.7-5.9-8.5-11.6,9.5 c-3.6-1.5-0.2-4-2.3-5.9c-5.3,2.7-2.6-0.8-0.1-3.2c9.2-3.3,4.3-2.4-1.6-4.9c-9.9,5.8,0.8,5.4-4.4,8.3c-4,4.5,0.6,13.3,3.7,17.1 c0.9-1.6-0.5-3-0.2-4.4c4-0.2,0.1-4.1-0.2-6.6c1.1,0.1,3-1.4,2.7,1.3c1.8,1.3,7.5,0.1,9.9-1.6c1-0.9,3-1.3,3.1,1.2 c0.5,1.9,4.8,0.4,2.5,3.3c-2.3,2-5.9,4.7-4.9,0.2c-0.4-2.5-5.4,0.9-2.5,1.7c4.3,1.8-4.7,1.5-5.4-0.8c0.3,1,1.5,4.2,2.5,5.6 c2.3,3.6,11.8,6.9,9.5,11.3c-0.4,2.3-7.1-4.6-3.2,0.7c2.5,0.6,2.8,6.6,0.2,3.8c-0.4-4.1-5-1.9-6.2-4c0.5-1.8,1.6,1.1,2.5-0.2 c-1.9-1.6-5.2-4.1-7.8-5.2c-6.2-2.6-5.4-7-6.8,1.6"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.1,37.5c-0.1-0.4-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.6c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7c0.1,0.3,0.3,0.6,0.3,0.6 C164,38.2,164.1,37.9,164.1,37.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105,105.9c-0.4-0.4-1.2-0.6-1.6-0.3c-1.3,0.8,0.3,1.6,0.5,2.6C104,107.3,106.1,107.1,105,105.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M131.5,93.7c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.2,0.7-0.6c0-0.7-2.1-3.8-2.6-3.7c-0.8,0.1-0.6,0.7-0.6,1.3 C129,92.2,129.9,93.2,131.5,93.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M126.6,96.5c0.6,0.2,0.6-0.4,0.6-0.8c0-0.5-0.2-0.9-0.6-1.1c-2.4-1.1-3.3-4-6.2-4.5 c-0.5-0.1-1-0.7-1.5-0.2s0.1,1,0.1,1.5c0.1,2.8,3.1,4.4,3.2,7.2c0.1,1.2,1.5,1.2,2.6,0.9c1-0.2,1.5-0.9,1.1-1.8 C125.5,96.9,124.8,96.2,126.6,96.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M136.8,99.1c1,0.1,3.6-2.9,3.5-3.9c-0.1-0.7-0.6-0.9-1.2-0.7c-1.9,0.6-2.2,2.4-3.2,3.7 C135.5,98.7,136.1,99.1,136.8,99.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.5,81.3c-0.8,0.1-1,0.7-1,1.3c0,0.6,0.2,1.1,1,1.1c0.7-0.1,1.2-0.5,1.2-1.2 C143.7,81.9,143.4,81.3,142.5,81.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M81.5,106.8c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1c-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3-0.5c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.4,0.2 C81.3,106.5,81.3,106.7,81.5,106.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M78.4,91.6c1.8-0.3,1.4-1.8,1.9-2.7c0-0.6-0.1-1.4-0.7-1.2c-1.5,0.5-0.5,2.4-1.7,3.3 C77.7,91.1,78,91.7,78.4,91.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M64.6,114.6c-3.6,3.5-4.7-1.1-6.8-3.4L57.2,128c1.4,1.8,2.2,5.6,4.3,5.1c9.9-5.8,12.3,5.1,16.8,1 c2.8-2.8,7.6-0.1,9.3-4.4c4-2.7,7.3,6,13.2,3c1.6,4.2,4.9-2,6.8,1.7c2.7,2.5,2.7,2.5,4.4-0.6c-2.9,0.3-2.9-1.8-6.1-2.9 c8.8-5.1-2.3-3.4-2.5-8.2c8.1-2.8,10.2,0.9,17.8,4.9c2.7,1.1-0.3,2.2-1.5,3.1c1.4,2.6-1.5,1.8-2.4,2.8c0.5-3.1-2.3-8.1-5.6-6.5 c0.1,1.7,2.3,1.6,2.7,3.1c0.3,0.9,0.1,2.1,1.8,1.9c-0.7,1.2-3.4,1.8-1.2,3.3c2.9,3.5,5.1-2.9,7.7-0.4c0.6,0.8,1.2,0.3,1.8-0.4 c0.6-0.8,1.4-2.7,2.1,0c2.5,0.3,6.2-0.3,8.6-0.4c11.2-0.7,16,10.1,20.7,7.1c1.3-2.3-3.9-4.7-1.2-7.6c1.6-1.2-0.5-2.6-1.2-0.8 c-1.1,4.4-6.6-5.8-2.1-6.8c14.2-9.2-10.7-11.9-14.2-18.9c-3.2-1.7-8.5,4.5-3.9,5.4c1.2,3.8,2.7-1.5,4.6-0.8c0.7,1.6,1.3,6.6-2,3.8 c-2.9-3-6.8,2.8-9.1,0.2c3.6-0.9,4.3-1.8,3.4-5c-3.2,1.7-5.7,5.5-8.1,7.7c0.8,2.9-4.2,0.9-1.9-1c2.3-2.3-4.2-5.1-4.3-7.9 c4.3-0.6,3.7,5.4,9.3,4.9c-6.9-4.6,5.9-11.2-0.1-11.8c-4.1-0.6-2-7.4-7.7-7.1c-1.3-1-2.2-2.6-3.8-3.5c3.2,1,5.6-2.6,1.1-3.2 c-0.8-1.6,0.2,6.7-5.4,1.6c-3.1-1.3-6.6-6.4-9.1-6.1c-1.9,2.7-2.7-0.9-4.5-0.5c-1.6,2.1,4.5,5.3,1.6,7.4c-1.9,0.6-2.4-2.2-3.9-3 c-3.9-2.7,0.6,5.7-3.4,2.4c-4.6-1.4,5,8.9,6,4.6c0.1-3.2,3.7,1.9,5-0.3c9.1-4.7,7.8-1.3,13.3,5.6c-3.2,1.3-5.5-7.9-6.9-2.7 c-1.4,6.3,2.4,7.4,0.9,12.3c-3.5,4.6,1.3,5.9,2.9,9.5c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-1.5,6.8-6.6-3.5-9.6-4.3 c-3.7-3.2-5.3-18-11.1-14.3c-1.2,1.8-3.7,3.1-0.1,5c-0.5,3.7,7.6,2.6,7,6.7c-2.4-0.1-4.3-3.6-6.5-2.7c1,3.7-2.1,4.7-3.4,1 c2.5,1,0.4-3.5-1-2.2c-2.1,1.1-3-1.6-4.5-2.8c0,0,0,0-0.1-0.1s-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2c-1.8-1.5-5.7,0.4-5.5,2.3c0.8,2.6,5,1.6,5.8,4.6 C70.8,121.6,75.4,103.4,64.6,114.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M100.8,108.5c0.4,0.2,0.7-0.4,0.7-0.9c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.7-1.6-1.7c-0.5,0-1.1,0.2-0.9,0.7 C99.4,107.3,100.1,108,100.8,108.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M80.2,104.8c0.1-0.7-0.7-0.9-1.8-0.8c0.3,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,0.8l0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0.1,0.1 C79.6,105.2,80,105.6,80.2,104.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M98.5,96.9c0-0.4-0.5-0.5-0.9-0.4c-1.2,0.4-2.2,0.8-1.3,2.6C97,98.2,98.4,98.2,98.5,96.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M137.5,93c1.7-0.6,2.1-2.5,3.2-3.8c0.4-0.5-0.6-1.3-1.2-1.1c-1.4,0.6-2.8,1.4-2.7,3.3 C137,91.9,136.6,93.3,137.5,93z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M163.9,43.3c0.8-0.4,1.2-1.1,0.7-1.7c-0.9-0.9-0.8,0.4-1.2,0.6c-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.5-2.6,0.8 C162.1,44,163,43.7,163.9,43.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M142.6,54.7c-0.6,0.3-1.6,0.6-1.8,1.7c0.9,0,1.2,0.8,1.8,1.1s1.4,0.9,1.9,0.1 c0.5-0.8,0.5-1.9,0-2.7C144.1,54.1,143.2,54.3,142.6,54.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.3,54.4c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.4c0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.4,0.1c0,0,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.2 C121.6,54.6,121.4,54.5,121.3,54.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135.7,53.3c-0.8,1-1.8,1.6-2.1,2.7C136.3,55.9,136.4,55.8,135.7,53.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167,45.1c0,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c1-1.5,0.4-2.7-0.7-3.8C166,42.5,166.2,43.8,167,45.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M122.8,60c0,0.6,0.6,0.6,1,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.4-0.5,1.5-1.3c0.1-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.9-0.7 C123.7,58.8,122.9,59.1,122.8,60z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M151,42.6c4.4-0.9,7.3,0.8,11.4-0.9c-2-3.1-5-3.2-7.5-2.6c-5.5,0.6-8.8-4.8-14.5-4.6 c4.9-1.3,0.1-9.3-2.4-4c-0.6,1.9-6.9,2-7.6-0.1c-0.6-2.4-2.8-1.7-4.2-1.7c-1.4,0-2.6,1.2-2.2,3c0.4,2.5-5.4,3.5-4.7,0.5 c0-3.7-4.3-0.4-5.7-2.3c-1.6-4.5,5.8-3.9,6.1-6.7c4.9-1.2,4.2-7.2,1-4.4c-2.2,3.2-8-2.6-5.2-4.7c-2.2-1.5-3.5-3.7-4.7-6.1h-21 l-5.2,6.2l-16,6.9c3.5-0.1,7-1.2,10.5-0.7c3.9,6.5,12.7,5.1,18.6,8c3.6,3.1-0.9,3.2-3,2.5c-5.2,8.5,7,2.9,6.7,6.6 c0,2.2,5.3,2.4,2.7,0c-2.5-1.4-3-5.9,0.8-3.6c2.1,1.6,2.9,4.1,2.9,6.6c2.5-1.9,2.2,1.1,3.5,1.6c1.7,2.2-3.5,1.4,0,5.3 c2.5,3.4,2.1-2.4,4.5-1.5c6.5,1.1,8.8-7.7,13.3-8.3c4.8,5.7-4.5,8.4-4.4,13c2.4,2.8-3.6,1.2-2.3,3.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.4,2.7,2.7 c3.3,1.2,3.6-7.7,6.7-5.5C138.8,51.9,146.9,47.4,151,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M199.6,58.5l-3.2-6.6c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.2c-3.3,1.7-3.8,2.7-2.6,6.6c3.1-1.2,4.3-0.5,4.2,2.6 c0,1.2,0.5,2.2,1.1,3.2c0.4,0.6,0.9,0.9,1.6,0.4c0.6-0.4,1.3-0.8,0.7-1.7c-0.3-0.4-0.7-0.9-0.9-1.3C199,59.9,198.8,59,199.6,58.5z "></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M194.9,63c-2.8,2.5,1.5,2.6,1.4,4.2c0,0.5,0.3,0.9,0.8,1c0.3,0.1,0.8-0.1,1-0.3 c0.4-0.4,0.2-0.8-0.1-1.2C197.1,65.4,196.4,64,194.9,63z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M186.2,36.1c-2.3,1.2-4.6,1.5-6.7,2.7c-1.6,0.9-3.5,2.4-5.4,2.1c-2.8-0.3-2.4,1.1-2,2.4 c0.3,0.9,0.4,1.8,0.4,2.9c2.7-1.2,5.1-2.5,8-2.2c0.9,0.1,1.8-0.5,2.1,0.8c0.3,1.1,0.8,2.2-0.5,2.8c-1.7,0.8-2.2,2.8-4.4,3.1 c-1.4,0.2-1.1,1.9-0.8,3s1.4,1,2.4,0.7c1.9-0.6,3.1-2.3,5.3-2.4c0.6,0,0.7-1,0.5-1.6c-0.9-3.3-0.4-6.5,0.5-9.8 C186.1,39.3,186.8,37.9,186.2,36.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.7,46c-0.7-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.7-1c-0.1,0-0.3,0.4-0.3,0.6C179.1,46.1,179.5,46.5,180.7,46z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.4,28.2c-0.8,1.8-2.7,3-5.2,2.9c-1.1-0.1-2.6-0.4-3,1.2c-0.3,1.4,0.8,2.1,1.8,2.7 c0.6,0.4,1.1,0.9,2.1,0.8c-0.4-2.5,1-4,3.4-4.7c1.9-0.5,2.6-1.7,3.3-4.2C168.9,28,168.1,26.5,167.4,28.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M140.8,56.4c0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2C140.8,56.5,140.8,56.4,140.8,56.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.8,26.1c-0.6-0.1-0.9,0.5-0.7,0.9c0.6,1,0.3,2.7,2.1,2.9c0.6,0,0.7-0.5,0.6-1 C75.3,27.9,75.4,26.5,73.8,26.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M61.3,29.4c-0.3,1.6,1.2,0.9,2,1.1c1-0.2,2.6,0.4,2.5-1.3c-0.1-1-1-2.2-2.1-2.1 C62.6,27.2,61.4,28.3,61.3,29.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M42.7,33.5l-0.5,0.9C42.7,34.4,42.7,34,42.7,33.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M77.4,26.6c0.4,0.1,0.7-0.3,0.8-0.6c0.5-2-2.3-1.1-2.4-2.5C75.7,24.9,75.9,26.1,77.4,26.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M55.2,27.8c0.8,0.1,1.7-0.2,1.6-1c0-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.1-0.6L54,27.4C54.3,27.6,54.7,27.7,55.2,27.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M101.1,43.4c-0.5,1.6,1.4,2.1,2,3.2c0.1,0,0.3,0,1.1,0.4c-0.4-1.8-1.2-3.1-2.5-4 C101.6,43,101.2,43.2,101.1,43.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M91.8,67c-0.9-0.7-1.9-2.2-3-1.4c-1.5,1,0.6,2,0.8,3.2c0.3,1,1,2,2.2,2.3c1.8,0.1,0.7-2,2.2-2 c0.6,0,1.2-0.2,1-0.9c-0.1-0.6-0.7-0.8-1.3-0.8C93.1,67.4,92.4,67.4,91.8,67z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M103,41.2c-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.4-0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.5,0.2,0.7C102.9,41.3,103,41.2,103,41.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M105.8,56c0.5,0.1,0.9,1.2,1.5,0.2c0.3-0.6-0.1-1.2-0.5-1.7c-1.2-1.4-4.3-1-5.2,0.7 c-0.7,1.3-0.4,2.2,1.3,2.3c0.6,0,1.3,0,1.9,0c0.1,1.1,0.5,2,1.9,2.2c0.1,0,0.5-0.3,0.5-0.5c-0.2-1.1-0.8-1.9-2.1-1.9 C105.4,56.9,104.3,55.8,105.8,56z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M102.5,39.6c-0.2-0.1-0.8,0.2-0.8,0.4c0,0.5,0.5,0.5,0.9,0.6C102.7,40.2,103.2,39.8,102.5,39.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M112,51.7c0.3,1.3,1.5,2.8,2.8,2.9c1.2,0.1,2.6-1.4,2.5-2.6c0-1.8-2.2-0.8-3.1-1.5 C113.1,50.5,111.7,50.5,112,51.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,62.2c0-0.5-0.3-0.8-0.8-0.9c-0.5,0-0.6,0.3-0.6,0.7s0.2,0.7,0.6,0.7S160,62.6,160,62.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M73.5,222h7.6c-2.4-2.4-4.7-2-7.3-0.2C73.7,221.9,73.6,221.9,73.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,197.5c0.8,0.2,1.4-0.3,1-1.1c-0.5-1.1-0.1-2.9-1.9-3.1c-0.8-0.1-0.6,0.7-0.7,1.5 C70,195.4,68.8,197.2,70.7,197.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M70.7,211.3c-0.6-0.3-1.3-0.1-1.3,0.5c-0.4,2-2.7,3.2-2.1,6.1c1.5-2,2.7-3.6,3.9-5.3 C71.5,212.1,71.3,211.6,70.7,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M156.2,111.7c1.7,0,2.4-0.9,2-2.1c-0.4-1.3,0-2.2,1-3.7c-2.4,1-4.6,1.2-4.1,3.8 C155.2,110.5,154.3,111.7,156.2,111.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M76.8,192.1c0.2-1.4,0.5-2.9-1.8-3.7c-0.4,1.1-0.2,2.3-0.7,3.3c-0.4,0.9,0.5,1.2,1.2,1.4 C76.3,193.3,76.7,192.7,76.8,192.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M90.4,210.7c1.8,2.1,2.1,2,3.3-0.5c0.7-1.4,0.1-3,1.3-4.2c-2-0.3-2.9,1.2-4.5,1.6 c-3.7,0.9-6.1-0.9-8.7-2.8c-1.4-1-2.6-1.1-3.6,0.3c-0.7,0.2-1.4-0.5-2.1,0c2.2,3.6,2.2,3.6,6.6,4.8c0.7,0.2,1.3,0.6,1.4,1.1 c0.3,1.2-1.2,0.2-1.5,1c-0.4,0.9-1.7-0.4-2.1,0.7c-0.5,1.1,1.6,6.3,2.8,6.8s2,0.1,2.3-1.1c0.8-2.9,4.3-4.4,4.5-7.6 C90.1,210.8,90.3,210.7,90.4,210.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M72.4,207.6c-0.2-2.1-3.6-5.1-5.8-5c-2.8-1-3.1-5-6.8-5.5c-3.6-0.7,1,2.8-2.1,2.8 c-2.6,1.2-2.6,6.3-0.1,2.2c0.7,2.1,3.9,0.7,2.9,2.8c-0.6,2.6-3.2,3.4-5.7,3.9l-0.3,9.1C60.3,215.3,71,210.9,72.4,207.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.2,193.9c0.1-1.6-1.3-2.3-2.3-3.1c-0.2-0.2-0.4-0.3-0.5-0.3l-0.1,2.2c0.4,0.2,0.2,0.7,0,1.1 l-0.1,2c0.1,0,0.3-0.1,0.4-0.1C56.7,195.4,58.1,195.6,58.2,193.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.4,179.6c-1.1,1.3-2,2.1-1.6,4C57.9,182.3,58.7,181.5,58.4,179.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M63.1,168.8c-2.1-2.4-0.3-6.4-5.7-6.1c-0.4-0.2-0.8-0.4-1.2-0.5l-0.2,7.7c0.6,0.6,1.2,0.9,1.8,0.9 c-1.6-4.7-1.1-6,1.8-0.6C60.6,169.2,61.2,167.7,63.1,168.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,189.3c0-0.5-0.2-1-0.7-0.9c-0.6,0.2-1.1,0.7-1.6,1c0.5,0.3,1,0.9,1.6,1 C85.6,190.6,85.5,189.8,85.6,189.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58.3,173.6c-1.5,0.4-1.6,1.7-1.8,2.8c0.2,0.6-0.1,1.7,0.7,1.4c1.2-0.6,1.5-2,2-3.2 C59.4,174.1,59.1,173.4,58.3,173.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M135,147.7c2.1,0.1,4.3-0.8,6,1.3c1,1.1,2.8,1.8,4.2,0.6c1.6-1.3,0.5-2.5-0.5-3.8 c-1.6-1.9-4.5-2.8-5-5.7c-0.2-1.3-1.2-0.5-1.9-0.1c-2,1.1-4,2.7-6.3,0.4c-0.2-0.2-1.1-0.2-1.3,0c-1.5,1.2-3.2,0.7-4.9,0.9 c-0.9,0.1-2.2,0-1.9,1.3c0.2,1,1.5,1.5,2.5,1.2c3-0.7,3-0.7,4.5,1c0.1,0.1,0.4,0.2,0.5,0.2c2.7-0.8,1.7,1.4,2.5,2.4 c-1.2,0.1-1.9-0.7-3.1-0.1c0.7,0.5,1.4,0.9,1.4,1.7c0,1.1,0.7,1.3,1.7,1.3c1.2-0.1,1-0.7,0.8-1.5C134,148.2,134.4,147.7,135,147.7 z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M153.2,222c0-0.4-0.1-0.7,0.1-1c0.3,0.2,0.6,0.4,0.6,0.6c0.1,0.2,0.1,0.3,0.2,0.4h2 c0.2-0.1,0.3-0.3,0.3-0.3c-0.2-0.7-0.8-1.2-1.6-1.2c-0.9-0.1-1.9-0.3-2.5,0.6c-0.6,0.9-1.2,1-1.9,0c-0.6-0.8-1.4-0.8-2.1-0.8 c0.1,0.7,0.4,1.2,0.8,1.7H153.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M121.2,221.9c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1h3.8C123.8,221.5,122.6,221.4,121.2,221.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,222c-0.5-0.9-0.6-1.5,0.8-1.7c0.4-0.7,0.8-1.9-0.6-1.5c-2.7,0.7-2.9-0.9-3.6-2.5 c3.2,0.4,3,0.4,2.5-2.5c-0.3-1.5-1.2-1.3-2.2-1.3c-1.2,0-1.8,0.2-1.3,1.5c0.3,0.8-0.3,1.1-1.1,1.1c-2.3,0-4.4-0.6-6.4-1.6 c-1.7-0.9-3.9-2-5.5-0.6c-1.7,1.5-0.2,3,1,4.5c1.1,1.3,2.5,2.4,3.8,3.4c0.5,0.4,1,0.7,1.2,1.2h9.7L147.5,222L147.5,222z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M171.4,94.6c-0.6,0-1.3,0.6-1.2,1.3c0.1,0.8,0.9,1,1.6,1.1v-0.5L172,97c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.3,0.9-0.8 C172.1,95.9,172.4,94.5,171.4,94.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M58,102.9c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.2,1.2,0.2c-0.4-1-0.8-1.9-1.1-2.7L58,102.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,170.2c0.1,0.1,0.7,0,0.7-0.1c0.4-1.2-1-1.4-1.4-2.3c-0.1-0.3-0.5-0.4-0.8-0.5 C67.3,168.7,68.3,169.4,69.1,170.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M95.3,215.8c0.7-1.4-0.6-1.6-1.4-2c-0.5-0.3-1.3-0.3-1.2,0.5c0.3,2-0.9,1.5-2,1.2 c-1.3-0.3-2,0.4-2.4,1.3c-0.5,0.9-0.5,1.6,0.7,2.1c1.4,0.4,0.9,1.7,1,3.1C92.5,220.2,94.2,218.2,95.3,215.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141,187.5c0.7,1.2,1.1,2.4,3,2.7C144,188.3,144.4,186.4,141,187.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M147.5,189c1.3-0.5,2.4-1,3.9-0.5c1,0.4,1.1-0.9,0.6-1.1c-1.7-0.7-0.5-1.7-0.3-2.8 C149.2,185.4,148.3,187.1,147.5,189z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M108.7,199.5c-2.7-0.6-4.6-1.4-6.4-3C102.1,200.8,103.3,201.4,108.7,199.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M146.6,211.3c0.6,1,2.2,0.9,3.1,0.3c1.3-0.9,2.7-1.9,3.3-3.2c0.5-1.1,2-2.6,0.9-3.7 c-0.6-0.6-2.3,0.3-3.3,0.9c-0.8,0.4-0.5,1.3-0.8,1.9c-0.4,0.8-1,1.6-1.7,0.3c-1.8-3.1-4.5-1.1-7.2-1.4 C142.8,208.4,145.4,209.1,146.6,211.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M59.8,220.6c-0.2,0.5-0.2,1-0.3,1.4H61C60.6,221.6,60.2,221.2,59.8,220.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M155.7,142.8c-1.8,4-5.7-1.1-7,1.9c0.1,4.1,6.3,2.3,7.5,5c1.5,4.9-10.2,6.2-5.4,9.9 c2.7,10.9-13.7-5.5-18.2-6.1c-2.3-4-5.5,0-7.7,1.9c-3.1,2.1-8.1-0.3-10.8,3.5c-2,5.8,10-0.4,10.7,4.5c1.3,2.6,4.7,3.3,5.7,0 c8-2.2,20.6,16.1-2.9,6.7c-3.8-1.3,0.4,3.4-2.9,2.8c-7.3,2.1,8.6,9,11.6,6.8c1.6-0.6,3.4-0.4,3.6,1.3c1.1,3.9,6.4-2.5,9.1-0.7 c0.6,2.5,3.9-0.6,1.9-2.1c-3-2.3,3.8-4,2-7.2c-8-2.4-2.8,2.8-10.2-5c2.1-3.3,3.5-0.2,6.4,0.2c5.7-5.5,17.6-1.3,21.6,5.4 c3.8,4.2-2.2,0.1-3.4,1.9c-0.6,0.8,0.1,1,0.8,1.5c1.9,1.8-6.8,7.4-4.1,2.6c0.5-3.8-3.3-9.3-7.4-6.9c0.4,2.4,6.9,2.6,4,6.5 c8.3-3.9-7,7.2-1.7,11.1c-2.5,1.3-3.9-1.4-4.6,2.9c-1,1.9,1.2,2.1,2,2.4c2.8,0.8,0.7-3.2,2.6-3.7c4.5-0.3-4.8,7.5-3.3,11.4 c-4.3,5.7,9.1-5,12-2.1c2.1,0.7,5.2,2.1,7.4,2.7l-0.2-8c-0.6-0.8-0.9-1.7-0.1-2.8v-1.6c-1.5-2.2-4-3.9-4-7 c-5.3-2.6-3.6,7.3-8.1,6.8c2.6-5.9-5.6-3.7,0-7.2c5.5,2.5,2.8-6.3,8-2.9c3.1,3.2,0.9-2.6,3.7-2.8c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2l-0.7-22.4 c-4.1,2-7.8,4.3-10.9,3.1c-1.5-3.4,4.6-3.9-2.8-8c0.6-4.4,6.1,2,5.8,5.5c0.4-1.2,2.6-1.4,2.2-2c-2.4-3.2,7.6-3.1-2.8-6.9 C161.7,145.6,158.9,139.6,155.7,142.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M141.3,204.5c1.6,0.3,3.3-0.3,3.2-1.4c-0.2-1.6-2.2-1-3.5-0.8c-0.1,0-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2 c2.6-4.1,6-1.1,9.1-0.7c-1.5-1.4-3.3-2.6-3.9-4.3c-1.1-2.8-3.7-4.2-6-4.9c-4.1-1.3-7.3-3.8-11.3-5.2c-2.4-0.8-4.4-0.2-4.8,1 c-1.2,3-2.7,1.3-4.3,0.9c-0.7-0.2-1.4-0.5-1.9-1.1c-0.5-0.7-1.1-0.6-1.7-0.1c-0.5,0.5-1.5,0.6-1.5,1.4c0,0.9,0.9,0.7,1.5,0.8 c0.8,0.1,1.1,0.6,1.2,1.3c0.3,2.8,2.2,3.2,4.6,2.7c1-0.2,1.9-0.4,2.7,0.2c0.7,0.4,1.9,1.3,1.4,1.7c-1.2,1.1-0.7,3.2-2.7,3.6 c-0.9,0.2-1.9,0.4-2.7,0.7c-0.7,0.2-1.1,0.8-0.8,1.5c0.3,0.6,0.9,0.5,1.4,0.3c1.4-0.6,2.4,0.1,3.2,1c0.3,0.3,0.4,0.9-0.1,1.1 c-1.2,0.5-2.2,0.1-3.1-0.6c-1.2-0.8-2-1.2-3.1,0.5c-0.8,1.2-2.6,2.3-4.6,1.3c-2.1-1.1-4-0.3-4.6,2.1c-0.3-0.2-0.4-0.1-0.5,0 c-2.2-1,0.4-2.5-0.5-3.8c-1.3,0.5-2.7,1.1-4,1.7c-0.6,0.3-1.3,0.7-0.4,1.4c0.5,0.4,1.5,0.5,0.5,1.2c-0.5,0.4-1.1,1-2,0.6 c-0.7-0.3-1.2-1.2-2.4-0.8c3.3,5.6,9.2,8.4,14.5,11.9c0.8,0.5,1.7,0.8,2.6,1.1c1.7,0.5,3.8-0.4,3.9-1.3c0.3-2.4,1.4-0.8,2.3-0.7 c1.4,0.1,2.3,2.3,3.5,1.3s-1.1-2-1.1-3.2c0-1.8-1.3-2.6-3-2.3c-1.5,0.2-2.9,0.6-3.7-1c-0.7-1.4,0.3-2.7,1.2-3.6 c1-0.9,1.5-1.6,1-2.9c-0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,1-1.1c2.3,1.5,3.4-0.5,5-1.2c3-1.4,5.4-0.6,5.7,2.1c1.2-0.8,2.6-0.9,3.3-2.2 c0.4-0.7,2.5-0.5,1.5-1.9c-0.8-1.2-1.8,0.2-2.8,0.3c-0.2,0-0.3-0.1-0.5-0.2c1.6-1.9,1.5-3.1-0.8-4.3c-1.6-0.8-2.6-2-3.8-3.4 c5.9,0.4,8.3,2.3,9.4,7.1c0.2,0.9,0.2,1.9-0.5,2.8c-0.5,0.6-1,1.1,0.2,1.5c0.9,0.3,1.9,0.7,2.2-0.7 C140.6,205.2,140.2,204.2,141.3,204.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.7,146l-0.2,6.4c3.2,8,0.8-1.6,5.7,0.9c0.7-1.5-1.5-3.4-1-4.6c3.5-1.9-1.9-3.1-0.1-5.8 c7.7,5.4,0.5-2.4-4-8.7l-0.3,10.4C57.2,145.5,57.3,146,56.7,146z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M167.5,124.7c-0.4,0.5-0.6,0.7-0.7,0.9c-0.2,0.9,2.9,3.6,3.9,3.5c0.7-0.1,0.9-0.6,0.7-1.1 C170.9,125.9,167.9,127,167.5,124.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M133.1,208.9c1.8,0.9,3.5,1.7,5.3,2.5C138.2,208.4,136.4,207.6,133.1,208.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M160,125.1c-0.7,1.1-1.5,2.2-2,3.4c-0.4,0.8,0.6,0.8,1.1,1.1c1.2,0.8,2.2,1.5,3.4,0.1 c0,0.8-0.1,1.6,0,2.3c0.1,0.8,0.6,1.6,1.5,1.6c1.2,0,1.4-1,1.6-1.9c0.3-1.4-3.6-6.3-5.1-6.6C160.3,125.1,160,125,160,125.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M164.6,114c-1.5-0.1-2.2,0.5-2.5,1.6c0,0.1,0.3,0.6,0.4,0.5C163.6,115.9,164.3,115.3,164.6,114z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M79.3,137.7c-2.1-1-2.5,0.9-3.3,2.3c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.8-2.1-2.9c-0.3-0.6-1-1.2-1.8-0.6 c-1.6,1.1-2,4.9-0.5,6.2c1.7,1.4,2.2,2.7,1,4.5c-0.3,0.5-0.4,1.3,0.1,1.7s1.1-0.1,1.6-0.3c1.2-0.6,2.2-0.8,3.6-0.2 c2.5,1.1,3.9,0,3.4-2.4c-0.2-1.1,0-1.8,0.6-2.6C82.8,142.2,81.2,138.5,79.3,137.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.1,206.8c-0.7,0-1.7,0.4-1.2,0.9c0.7,0.8-0.2,2.5,1.5,2.6c1.2,0,1-1.1,1-1.5 C170.4,207.6,170.5,206.7,169.1,206.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M169.5,120.8c1,2.1,1.9,4.2,3.2,6.3l-0.3-8.4c-0.6,0.2-1.2,0.4-1.9,0.5 C169.5,119.5,169.1,119.9,169.5,120.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M172.4,114.7l-0.1-3.7c-0.6,0.9-1.2,2-1.9,3C170.1,116.2,171.1,115.4,172.4,114.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M96.9,138.9c1.6-0.4,1.4-1.8,2.1-2.6c0.1-0.6-0.2-1.1-0.7-1c-1.4,0.3-1.5,1.6-1.9,2.6 C96.3,138.3,96.3,139,96.9,138.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M94.9,149.8c0.7,1.1,1.3,2.3,3,2.4c0.7,0,0.9-0.6,0.8-1.2c-0.3-1.5-1.8-1.6-3-2.1 C95,148.7,94.8,149.2,94.9,149.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M113,142.3c1.3,0,2.1-0.8,2.1-2s-0.8-2-2.1-2c-1.1-0.1-1.2,0.9-1.2,1.9 C112,141,111.4,142.3,113,142.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M115.4,195.6c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.2,1.5-1.1c0-0.2-0.1-0.6-0.2-0.7c-0.8-0.5-0.9,0.6-1.6,0.7 c-0.6,0.1-1.3,0.2-1.4,1.1C114.4,196.1,114.9,195.6,115.4,195.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M111.9,195.2c0.6-1,0.4-1.8-0.2-2.9c-1.9-3.3-5.2-5.3-8.3-7.4c-0.8-0.6-2.3-0.3-2.2,0.6 c0.2,2.1-1.6,1.9-2.6,2.8c-0.4-0.9,0.6-2.7-1.6-1.6c-1.3,0.7-1.4-0.4-1.6-1.1c-0.6-1.6-1.7-3-3.7-2.4c-3.2,0.9-6.1,0.5-9.2-1.2 c0.8,1.7,0.5,3.7,2.6,4.3c2,0.6,4.1-1,6.1,0.1c0.3-0.6,0.5-1.2,1.3-0.4c0.6,0.6,0.5,1.1-0.4,1.3c-0.5,0.1-0.8,0.5-0.6,1 s0.7,0.6,1.2,0.5c0.8-0.1,1.5-0.4,2.3-0.6c0.9,3.9,0.9,3.9-2.5,2.9c1.8,1.4,1.9,2.9,1,4.5c1.3-0.1,2.6-0.3,3.7-0.4 c0.7-1-1.4-1.6-0.3-2.6c0.6-0.5,7.6,0,7.8,0.7c0.6,2.2,2.5,2,4.2,2.6C110.2,196.3,111.2,196.3,111.9,195.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M110.1,151.4c0,0.9-0.3,1.9,1.2,2c0.7,0,1.6,0,1.4-0.8c-0.2-0.9,0.2-2.3-1.2-2.7 C110.5,149.6,110.2,150.6,110.1,151.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M89.5,140.8c0.3,0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.4c0.3-0.3,0.2-0.9-0.1-1.2c-0.9-0.9-1.6-1.9-2.3-3 c-0.5-0.8-1.8-0.9-2.5-0.7c-1.1,0.3,0,1.1-0.1,1.7c-0.2,2,1.8,3.1,2.4,4.8c0.1,0.2,0.4,0.9,1,0.5c0.3-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.8-0.7 c-0.4-0.3-0.8-0.6-1-0.9s-0.2-0.7-0.1-1C88.9,140.2,89.2,140.5,89.5,140.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M62,154.7c0,1.9,2.1,1.5,2.6,2.7c1.4,3.1,4.4,5.2,6.4,7.9c1.6,2.1,0.9,3,0.3,4.6 c-0.8,1.9-1.9,2.3-3.4,0.6c-0.4-0.5-0.8-0.7-1.4-0.4c-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.8-0.6,1.3c0.8,1.2,1.1,2.7,1.7,3.9c1.2,2.7,4,4.5,4.3,7.5 c0.1,0.4,0.1,0.9,0.7,1c0.6,0.2,1.1-0.1,1.4-0.6c0.6-0.8,1.2-1.7,0.5-2.7c-0.8-1.1-1.2-1.9,0.3-2.8c1.4-0.8,2.6-1.1,3.8,0.1 c1.3,1.3,2.6,1.1,3.7-0.1c1.4-1.5,2.8-0.9,4.3-0.4c3.1,1,5.7,2.8,8.1,4.7c2,1.6,3.6,1.2,5.2-0.1c2.1-1.7,4.6-2.5,7.1-3 c2.3-0.5,4.7,0.3,5.9,2.1c1.9,3,5.6,3.2,8.1,5.3c1.1,0.9,1.9-0.7,2.9-1c0.6-0.2,0.3-0.9-0.1-1.4c-1.6-2.5-3.8-4.4-6-6.3 c-0.7-0.6-2.3-0.6-1.8-2c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2.7-2.8c1-0.2,2.8,0.5,2.7-1.4c0-1.5-0.4-2.8-2.1-3.4c-0.6-0.2-0.8-0.7-1.1-1.1 c-1.5-1.9-3.1-1.9-4.2,0.3c-1,1.9-1.9,1.1-3.3,0.3c1.1-0.7,2.1-1.2,3-1.8c0.8-0.4,0.9-1.1,0-1.3c-2.4-0.8-3.4-3.4-5.8-4.2 c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.1-0.4-0.2c0.1,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.2,0.4c-0.2,0.6,1.1,1.3,0,1.8c-0.8,0.4-1.5-0.1-2-0.6c-1.1-1-1.6-2.8-3.8-2.9 c0.2,0.4,0.2,0.7,0.4,0.9c1.6,1.4,2,3,0,4.1c-1.9,1.1-2.8-0.7-3.6-1.9c-0.9-1.4-1.5-3-2.3-4.4c-0.4-0.7-0.9-1.4-2-1 c-0.9,0.3-2.2,0.2-2.4,1.5c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.5c-0.4-0.2-0.7-0.2-0.9-0.4c-2.3-1.6-4.1-4.1-7.7-2.5c-0.9,0.4-2.7,0.3-2.2-1.8 c0.6-2.4-0.9-3.1-3.4-2.8c-2.2,0.3-4.6-0.8-6.6,0.9c0,0-0.4-0.1-0.5-0.2c-1.3-1.6-2.5-0.7-3.9,0C65,154.3,63.6,155.1,62,154.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M97.9,139.8c-0.6,1-1.4,2.1-2.1,3.1C97.8,142.6,98.5,141.6,97.9,139.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M69.1,148.2c-2,0.4,0.4,1.6-0.1,2.5c0.9-0.6,2.7,0,2.4-1.5C71.2,148.4,70.1,147.9,69.1,148.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M87.8,148.8c1.2-0.5,1.6-1.4,1.3-3.5c-0.9,1.5-2.1,2-2.2,3.2C86.9,148.9,87.3,149,87.8,148.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M85.6,200.6c3,4.2,6.5,1.4,9.6,0.9c0.8,0.8-0.9,2.2,0.9,2.2c1.2,0,2.4-0.4,2.5-2 c0-1.1-0.7-1.5-1.6-1.9c-1.9-0.8-3.3-2.1-3.5-4.2C89.3,195.6,87.6,198.6,85.6,200.6z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M196.9,53.5l-2.7-5.5c-0.8,0.2-1.7,0.5-2.4,0.2c1.1,1.2,2.2,1.8,2.2,3c-0.1,1.6,2.7,0.6,2.5,2.4 C196.6,53.6,196.8,53.6,196.9,53.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M193.2,74.6c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.2c0.4,0.1,0.8,0.1,1.2,0.2C194,74.6,193.7,74.4,193.2,74.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M180.3,67.2c1.5-0.4,2.9-0.4,4.1-1.6c1.1-1.1,2.2-2.1,3.2-3.3c1.5-1.7,2.5-0.6,3.8,0.2 c2.1,1.4,2,5.7,6.3,4.3c1.9,1.7,3.8,1,5.9,0.4l-4.9-10.1c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0c-1.5,0.2-4.3,0.6-4.2-1.8c0.1-2.6-2.2-2.8-3.4-3.8 c-1.1-1-1.6-0.6-0.7-2c0.5-0.8,1.2-1.5,0-2.2c-1-0.6-2.1-1.4-3.1-0.5c-2.1,2.1-3.6,0.5-4.6-0.7c-1.2-1.5-2.4-1-3.7-0.7 c-1.9,0.5-4.8,4.3-4,5.8c0.7,1.3,2.2,2.4,3.5,3.2c3.2,2.1,3.2,2,0.6,4.7c-0.8,0.8-1.2,1.2-2.2,0.3c-0.6-0.5-1.5-0.6-2.3,0 c0.9,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.9,6.1c-1.1-2.9-4.3-2.7-5.5-4.8c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.4c-0.4,3.4-0.5,7-0.4,10.5c0.7,0.7,1.3,0.8,2.4,0.2 c1.9-0.9,3.3-1.6,1.5-3.7c-0.3-0.3,0-1,0-1.3C175.6,65.3,177.2,68,180.3,67.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M195.6,114.5c-0.4-1.1-2-1.4-3.3-1.8c-0.3-0.1-0.9,0-0.9,0.4c0,1.2,1.2,1.4,1.9,2 c0.2,0.2,0.4,0.4,0.6,0.6l1.9-0.9C195.7,114.7,195.6,114.6,195.6,114.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M188.9,113.5c-0.4-1.8-2.1-1.2-3.3-1.3c-2.3-0.2-1.5-2.4-2.5-3.4c-0.2-0.2,0.6-0.9,1.2-0.5 c1.7,1.2,2.9,0.5,4.1-0.6c0.7-0.7,1.4-0.6,2.3-0.2c3.1,1.6,5.5,4.1,8.6,5.6l21.5-10.5l-4.7-9.6c-1.8-0.2-4.7,1.3-4.3,2.6 c0.2,0.8-2.3,3,1.1,2.8c0.7,3,2,0.9,3,0.2c0.5-0.3,0.7-1.2,1.5-0.8c0.7,0.3,0.6,1,0.4,1.6c-0.1,0.4-0.3,0.9-0.1,1.2 c0.3,0.6,1.2,1.1,0.1,1.7c-0.8,0.4-1.4,0.1-2-0.4c-1.9-1.5-3.7-1.4-5.6,0c-1.2,1-2.5,0.8-4.1,0.1c4-1.1,4.2-1.4,3.9-5.1 c-0.9,0.1-1.2,0.7-1.8,1.2c-2.3,2-4.5,4.1-6.3,6.6c-0.1,0.7-0.3,1.4-1.3,1.5c-0.6,0.1-0.9-0.3-1-0.8c-0.1-0.6-0.9-1.3,0.2-1.8 c1.3-0.5,0.7-1,0.2-1.8c-1.3-2.2-3.8-3.6-4.5-6.1c1.2-0.2,2-0.1,2.9,1c1.4,1.7,2.5,4,6.4,3.9c-2.5-1-0.8-3.1-2.5-4.2 c-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.7,0-0.8c2.4-0.7,1.8-3.4,3.6-4.6c1.1-0.8,0.7-2.2-1.2-2.2c-1.5,0-2-0.7-2.4-2c-0.8-2.4-1.7-5-5.3-5.1 c-0.3,0-0.6-0.4-0.8-0.7c-0.6-1.3-1.9-1.9-3-2.8c1-0.7,3.5,1.6,3.5-1.6c0-1.9-1.6-1.1-2.4-1.6c-0.1,1.2-1.4,1.9-1.1,3.2 c-1.7,0.2-3-0.4-4.3-1.6c-2.2-2.2-5.8-3-7.4-5.9c-0.4-0.8-1.1-1-1.7-0.2c-1.1,1.3-2.1,1.3-3.1,0c-0.3-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.4-0.5 c-0.6,0.4-0.5,1.2,0,1.7c1,1,1.5,2.2,2,3.4c0.3,0.8,0.8,1.8-0.4,2.3c-1,0.5-1.5-0.3-2-1s-1.2-1.4-1.9-2c-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.8-0.2 c-0.5,0.4-0.2,1,0.1,1.4c0.3,0.5,0.9,1,0.2,1.6c-0.8,0.6-1.4,0.3-1.9-0.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.3-0.4-0.4c0.1,0.9,0.1,1.8,0.2,2.7 c1.2,1.3,2.7,2.3,4.4,3.2c0.8,0.4,1.8,0.2,1.8-0.9c0-1.6,0.8-1.3,1.7-0.6c1.1,0.8,2.5,1.2,3.3,0.3c1.7-1.9,4.6-0.5,6.3-2.5 c0.5-0.7,2.2,0.1,2.3,1.5c0.1,1.2,0.7,2.3,1.8,2.8c1.7,0.9,1.9,2.4,2.9,3.8c-0.7-0.1-1.1-0.1-1.4-0.1c-1.9-0.4-2-2.3-3.2-3.4 c-0.5-0.4-0.9-1-1.6-0.8c-0.8,0.3-0.6,1-0.7,1.6c-0.1,0.8,1,1.6,0.3,2.2c-1.7,1.7-0.7,3.3,0.2,4.8c1,1.7,1.3,3.6,0.4,5.3 c-1.8,3.1-1.6,4.8,1.1,7.1c0.7,0.6,1.9,1.1,1.8,2.4c-1.3,0.1-1.5-1.3-2.6-1.2c-0.4,0.7,0.5,1.7-0.9,2.2c-1.1,0.4-1.5-0.3-2.2-0.7 c-1.6-0.8-2.8-1.8-3.7-3.4c-0.5-0.9-1.2-2.2-2.8-2.4c-2.1-2.9-3.3-6.2-4.8-9.4c-0.8-1.8-1.8-3.8-3.5-5.3c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.3-0.3 c0.4,3.6,0.9,6.7,1.2,8.6c1.6,0.7,2.7,2,3.3,3.7c-1.2,0-2.1-0.7-2.9-1.3l0,0l11.5,23.7c0.4-0.2,0.9-0.5,1.3-0.7 c0.7-0.4,1.3-0.2,1.7,0.1l2.1-1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.9-2.7-1.4C187.9,116,189.2,114.6,188.9,113.5z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M33.4,53.6c-0.2-1.8,2.6-0.8,2.5-2.4c0-1.2,1.1-1.8,2.2-3c-0.7,0.3-1.6,0-2.4-0.2L33,53.5 C33.1,53.6,33.3,53.6,33.4,53.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M35.6,75c0.4-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.2-0.2c0-0.1,0-0.2-0.1-0.2C36.2,74.4,35.9,74.6,35.6,75z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M56.9,66c0,0.3,0.3,1,0,1.3c-1.8,2.1-0.4,2.8,1.5,3.7c1.1,0.6,1.7,0.5,2.4-0.2 c0.1-3.5,0-7.1-0.4-10.5c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.4c-1.2,2.1-4.4,1.9-5.5,4.8c-0.9-2.6,0-4.3,0.9-6.1c-0.8-0.6-1.7-0.5-2.3,0 c-1,0.9-1.4,0.5-2.2-0.3c-2.6-2.7-2.6-2.6,0.6-4.7c1.3-0.8,2.8-1.9,3.5-3.2c0.8-1.5-2.1-5.3-4-5.8c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.8-3.7,0.7 c-1,1.2-2.5,2.8-4.6,0.7c-1-0.9-2.1-0.1-3.1,0.5c-1.2,0.7-0.5,1.4,0,2.2c0.9,1.4,0.4,1-0.7,2c-1.2,1-3.5,1.2-3.4,3.8 c0.1,2.4-2.7,2-4.2,1.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0l-4.9,10.1c2.1,0.6,4,1.3,5.9-0.4c4.3,1.4,4.2-2.9,6.3-4.3c1.3-0.8,2.3-1.9,3.8-0.2 c1,1.2,2.1,2.2,3.2,3.3c1.2,1.2,2.6,1.2,4.1,1.6C52.7,68,54.3,65.3,56.9,66z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M34.1,114.8l1.9,0.9c0.2-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.6-0.6c0.7-0.6,1.9-0.8,1.9-2c0-0.4-0.6-0.5-0.9-0.4 c-1.3,0.4-2.9,0.7-3.3,1.8C34.3,114.6,34.2,114.7,34.1,114.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#1B2586;" d="M44.4,117c-1,0.5-1.9,0.8-2.7,1.4l2.1,1c0.4-0.3,1-0.5,1.7-0.1c0.4,0.2,0.9,0.5,1.3,0.7l11.5-23.7 l0,0c-0.8,0.6-1.7,1.3-2.9,1.3c0.6-1.7,1.7-3,3.3-3.7c0.3-1.9,0.8-5,1.2-8.6c-0.1,0.1-0.2,0.2-0.3,0.3c-1.7,1.5-2.7,3.5-3.5,5.3 c-1.5,3.2-2.7,6.5-4.8,9.4c-1.6,0.2-2.3,1.5-2.8,2.4c-0.9,1.6-2.1,2.6-3.7,3.4c-0.7,0.4-1.1,1.1-2.2,0.7c-1.4-0.5-0.5-1.5-0.9-2.2 c-1.1-0.1-1.3,1.3-2.6,1.2c-0.1-1.3,1.1-1.8,1.8-2.4c2.7-2.3,2.9-4,1.1-7.1c-0.9-1.7-0.6-3.6,0.4-5.3c0.9-1.5,1.9-3.1,0.2-4.8 c-0.7-0.6,0.4-1.4,0.3-2.2c-0.1-0.6,0.1-1.3-0.7-1.6c-0.7-0.2-1.1,0.4-1.6,0.8c-1.2,1.1-1.3,3-3.2,3.4c-0.3,0-0.7,0-1.4,0.1 c1-1.4,1.2-2.9,2.9-3.8c1.1-0.5,1.7-1.6,1.8-2.8c0.1-1.4,1.8-2.2,2.3-1.5c1.7,2,4.6,0.6,6.3,2.5c0.8,0.9,2.2,0.5,3.3-0.3 c0.9-0.7,1.7-1,1.7,0.6c0,1.1,1,1.3,1.8,0.9c1.7-0.9,3.2-1.9,4.4-3.2c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0.2-2.7c-0.1,0.1-0.3,0.3-0.4,0.4 c-0.5,0.7-1.1,1-1.9,0.4c-0.7-0.6-0.1-1.1,0.2-1.6c0.3-0.4,0.6-1,0.1-1.4c-0.6-0.5-1.3-0.3-1.8,0.2c-0.7,0.6-1.4,1.3-1.9,2 s-1,1.5-2,1c-1.2-0.5-0.7-1.5-0.4-2.3c0.5-1.2,1-2.4,2-3.4c0.5-0.5,0.6-1.3,0-1.7c-0.6-0.4-1.1,0.1-1.4,0.5c-1,1.3-2,1.3-3.1,0 c-0.6-0.8-1.3-0.6-1.7,0.2c-1.6,2.9-5.2,3.7-7.4,5.9c-1.3,1.2-2.6,1.8-4.3,1.6c0.3-1.3-1-2-1.1-3.2c-0.8,0.5-2.4-0.3-2.4,1.6 c0,3.2,2.5,0.9,3.5,1.6c-1.1,0.9-2.4,1.5-3,2.8c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.8,0.7c-3.6,0.1-4.5,2.7-5.3,5.1c-0.4,1.3-0.9,2-2.4,2 c-1.9,0-2.3,1.4-1.2,2.2c1.8,1.2,1.2,3.9,3.6,4.6c0.5,0.1,0.3,0.6,0,0.8c-1.7,1.1,0,3.2-2.5,4.2c3.9,0.1,5-2.2,6.4-3.9 c0.9-1.1,1.7-1.2,2.9-1c-0.7,2.5-3.2,3.9-4.5,6.1c-0.5,0.8-1.1,1.3,0.2,1.8c1.1,0.5,0.3,1.2,0.2,1.8c-0.1,0.5-0.4,0.9-1,0.8 c-1-0.1-1.2-0.8-1.3-1.5c-1.8-2.5-4-4.6-6.3-6.6c-0.6-0.5-0.9-1.1-1.8-1.2c-0.3,3.7-0.1,4,3.9,5.1c-1.6,0.7-2.9,0.9-4.1-0.1 c-1.9-1.4-3.7-1.5-5.6,0c-0.6,0.5-1.2,0.8-2,0.4c-1.1-0.6-0.2-1.1,0.1-1.7c0.2-0.3,0-0.8-0.1-1.2c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.3,0.4-1.6 c0.8-0.4,1,0.5,1.5,0.8c1,0.7,2.3,2.8,3-0.2c3.4,0.2,0.9-2,1.1-2.8c0.4-1.3-2.5-2.8-4.3-2.6l-4.7,9.6l21.5,10.5 c3.1-1.5,5.5-4,8.6-5.6c0.9-0.4,1.6-0.5,2.3,0.2c1.2,1.1,2.4,1.8,4.1,0.6c0.6-0.4,1.4,0.3,1.2,0.5c-1,1-0.2,3.2-2.5,3.4 c-1.2,0.1-2.9-0.5-3.3,1.3C40.7,114.6,42,116,44.4,117z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_4_6_"> <rect id="Right_4_24_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0154 97.9651)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_10_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.3655 86.8559)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_8_"> <rect id="Right_3_30_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.709 98.5403)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_13_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4979 87.0826)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_10_"> <rect id="Right_2_19_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4026 99.1154)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_18_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.6303 87.3092)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_3_"> <g> <rect id="Right_1_47_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.0961 99.6905)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_47_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6571 87.5248)" style="fill:#AD9669;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#AD9669;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="89.3,13.7 91.4,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#AD9669;" points="140.7,13.7 138.6,8.3 115,8.3 115,14.2 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Leicester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Chelsea vs Leicester City</strong> Thursday 19 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-leicester-city/932945/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"I'm pleasantly surprised to see <strong>BTTS trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></strong> here. That has paid out in 10 of Chelsea's last 14 top-flight games at Stamford Bridge, and 28 of Leicester's last 35 Premier League outings. With both sides free from pressure, this could be a watchable encounter.</p><p>"If Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been distracted by the <strong>Wagatha Christie</strong> shenanigans involving his wife Rebekah, he didn't show it in the last couple of games. He has scored four goals across his last two appearances, bagging braces against Watford and Norwich. </p><p>"Admittedly, this is a big step up, but he is certainly worth considering to have a shot on target at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.67</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Kevin's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111353">Back Leicester City +1.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet

Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. T&Cs apply. Premier League and more"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199111258">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Premier%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a 