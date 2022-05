Everton out to end relegation worries

It was an absolute nightmare for Frank Lampard against Brentford but Everton still have the chance to secure their Premier League survival with a win over Crystal Palace.

The Toffees do not want to leave it to a final-day trip to Arsenal needing to get something, so Goodison Park will be bouncing again to try and haul their side over the line.

Everton had taken 10 points from their four previous home games before the Brentford catastrophe, and that run could well keep them up as they've been beyond shocking on the road.

And Everton are unbeaten in six home games against Palace (W3 D3) and if they can extend that run and grab that vital three points then Goodison will explode with relief.

Palace only have pride to play for

It's been a decent first season for Patrick Vieira and although they should be on their holidays they did put a shift in last time out to come from behind to draw at Aston Villa.

Vieira will demand they show the requisite energy again here and try and pray on any nerves from the under-pressure hosts.

The Eagles need four points to equal their Premier League record and of course they've already beaten Everton twice this season - both in the league and FA Cup at Selhurst Park.

Palace are not usually great finishers away from home though, having won just three of their 12 final away games in the Premier League - although two of those being teams who were relegated may yet be an omen.

Sticky Toffees are short-priced favourites

It's only 1.9110/11 for an Everton victory, which you would expect given the circumstances and the atmosphere the home crowd will create.

Don't rule out Palace though as lively 4.3100/30 outsiders as they have plenty of pace and skill to play on the break. The draw is 3.412/5.

Everton need to do the two things they've been poor at all season, try to keep a clean sheet and keep 11 men on the pitch!

They've let in 59 goals this season and could yet have their worst Premier League season on record if they concede four more, while their two reds against Brentford took them to six for the season.

It's 4.57/2 for another red card, which you'd fancy was unlikely, but much more likely is both teams to score at 1.875/6 given how porous Everton's defence has been this season.

Richarlison to rally hosts again

Richarlison has really played his part in Everton's late-season revival with seven goal involvements in his last nine league games.

The Brazilian is seemingly involved in everything, and is 2.01/1 to either score or assist, which could be the value play as he's 2.35/4 just to score.

Palace have a few attacking options including the obvious Wilfried Zaha, who is 3.7511/4 to score his 12th league goal of the season here.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the FA Cup win over Everton and looks a real handful when on his game, so the 4.57/2 on him to score anytime looks a decent price.

Connor Gallagher scored twice in the reverse league fixture, but has only scored two goals since and none in 14 so he may be due another goal here at 5.04/1.

You have to go with Everton here though - the need is just so much greater and they had been well on top against Brentford before the first red card.