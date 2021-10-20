Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Vitesse v Tottenham: Spurs are likely to concede again

Vitesse Arnhem 4.57/2 v Tottenham Hotspur 1.75/7, the Draw 3.9

17:45

Spurs lead their group but face Dutch opponents looking to bounce back from defeat last time out in one of Thursday's early kick-offs.

Dan Fitch says: "Though Spurs are on a winning run, their price looks a little short. They have been erratic this season, producing some very poor performances at times. In a game in which Nuno is likely to rotate - at least to some degree - they should be bigger.

"If looking to back the visitors, the key could be to combine a Tottenham victory with the goals markets.

"Both teams to score is 1.768/11. As mentioned, Spurs have conceded in eight consecutive games, which includes both of their matches in the Europa Conference League group stage.

"A Tottenham win and both teams to score is 3.412/5, with an away victory and over 2.5 goals priced at 2.68/5. Over 2.5 goals is 1.748/11, while over 3.5 goals is 2.915/8 and has landed in both of Tottenham's group games."

Bodo Glimt v Roma: Mourinho's men will win but Glimt can test them

Bodo Glimt 5.04/1 v Roma 1.738/11, the Draw 4.03/1

17:45

The Group C leaders Roma travel to second placed Bodo/Glimt, in what looks like the most difficult fixture for Jose Mourinho's team.

Dan Fitch says: "We all know that Mourinho loves to get a trophy in the bank when he moves to a new club and with this competition looking very winnable, it's no surprise to see that he's taking it seriously in terms of team selection. Roma won their opening game 5-1 against CSKA Sofia and then beat Zorya 3-0.

"Glimt are also unbeaten, beating Zorya 3-1 and then drawing 0-0 away at CSKA Sofia. Roma should win, but with Glimt unbeaten in 14 games (W11 D3) they should make it tough."

West Ham v Genk: Hammers to stay perfect

West Ham 1.374/11 v Genk 9.08/1, the Draw 5.85/1

Thursday 21 October, 20:00

West Ham are enjoying another impressive campaign under David Moyes and they can get to within touching distance of the knockout stage if they beat Genk.

Kevin Hatchard says: "We successfully backed the Hammers to win by two goals or more against Rapid Vienna, and they duly obliged with a 2-0, and that's the route I'm taking again. Genk are losing regularly, and are often beating beaten by at least two goals.

"I'll happily back West Ham -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. That bet has landed in both of West Ham's UEL games so far.

"Tomas Soucek carries a goal threat at set plays, and loves to drive forward from midfield. He scored in the win at Newcastle, and he is a threat at set plays in the air, an area where Genk struggle in defence. Soucek netted ten PL goals last season, and was a regular scorer in Europe for Slavia Prague."

Rangers v Brondby: Gerrard faces a must-win match at Ibrox

Rangers 1.548/15 v Brondby 7.26/1, the Draw 4.47/2

20:00

After two defeats from two in the Europa League, Rangers face a must-win match at home to Brondby.

Frank Monkhouse says: "All the pressure is on Rangers here, and it'll be interesting to see how the likes of Morelos and James Tavernier deal with it. Fans remain upset at the weekend's draw with Hearts and their team's unconvincing start to the season in Scotland and Europe.

"Gerrard needs a big performance from his players in all areas of the park. The defence must eliminate silly mistakes, and the attack must take their chances.

"Will they do that? The betting suggests so, and Rangers are 1.558/15 on the Betfair Exchange to grab a first win of the group at the third time of asking. Brondby are no mere opponents and will attract attention at 6.86/1 while the draw can be backed at 4.47/2."

PSV Eindhoven v Monaco: Heavyweight clash will get the pulse racing

PSV 2.35/4 v Monaco 3.259/4, the Draw 3.55

Thursday 21 October, 20:00

Two teams in need of points in the Europa League's "group of death" go head to head in the Netherlands.

Kevin Hatchard says: "PSV have been scoring freely in the Eredivisie, rattling in 22 goals in nine games. They have brought that form to the UEL - Roger Schmidt's men drew 2-2 with Real Sociedad and won 4-1 at Sturm Graz. PSV's last five games have featured at least three goals and have also seen both teams find the net.

"Monaco made a shaky start to the campaign, and although Niko Kovac's side had gone on a better run recently, they went down 2-0 at Lyon at the weekend in Ligue 1. Like PSV, Monaco are packed with exciting attacking talent, and they have scored at least twice in six of their last ten outings in all competitions. Both teams have scored in six of their last ten matches in all competitions."