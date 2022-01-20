Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Ivory Coast v Algeria: Struggling champions face moment of truth



Defending champions Algeria are on the brink of going out and have been so poor so far, it's a big surprise to see them short-priced favourites to beat Ivory Coast.

James Eastham says: "With four points on the board so far, Ivory Coast need only a draw to make the Last 16. They're 3.65 to win. The large odds on the Elephants throws up the opportunity to back them on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a profit if Ivory Coast win or if the game ends in a draw. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

"A second bet is to back the game to have two or more goals. Algeria have to win to stand any chance of staying in the competition, so they'll have to gamble at some point. Ivory Coast have a host of attacking talent in their ranks, and showed how dangerous they can be on the break with an excellent Sebastien Haller goal in their last match."

A bottom-half of La Liga clash wraps up the midweek action in the Spanish top flight as Getafe aim to pull clear of the drop zone.

Tom Victor says: "Getafe have kept their heads above water despite being shut out at Sevilla last time out, and a home meeting with Granada is an ideal opportunity to pull away from the bottom three with some of the sides around them not in action.

"Quique Sánchez Flores' side are averaging just 1.23 xGA per game all season - fewer than league leaders Real Madrid - and Infogol's model backs them to have enough as they welcome Granada to Coliseum Alfonso Pérez."

Kevin Hatchard takes the opposite view of the Getafe game and warns that in-form Granada can get something on the road.

Kevin Hatchard says: "I do feel as if Getafe's price of 2.111/10 in the Match Odds market here is a bit of an overreaction to that sequence of results. Getafe have only won four of those ten matches, and although they have won four of the last five at the Coliseum, I'm not totally convinced they should be hovering just above evens.

"Granada fought back from a goal down to draw with Barcelona last time out, and they have put together a seven-match unbeaten sequence in the top flight. In that run they have beaten Atletico Madrid, drawn with Barca and battled to a 2-2 draw at Athletic Club."

Andy Schooler also discusses the game in Spain's top flight, recommending a wager in the cards market, for his football bet of the day.

: "Damian Suarez has been carded in seven of his 18 La Liga appearances this season but so has his defensive colleague Djene Djakonam.

"In Djene's case, six of his cards have come in the last 11 games, yet he's available to back as a 7/2 shot.

"OK, it's fair to say he doesn't have the same track record as Suarez - then again, who does? - but he has been a pretty regular card collector over the years too. There were eight last season, while if you go back to look at the 2018/19 figures, you'll find the Togo international picked up 16 cards in just 38 games.

"In this match, he'll be up against Granada's leading scorer and former team-mate Jorge Molina, so there's plenty of potential in backing a price which looks too big.

"Admittedly the referee could be better but Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos is only just under the league average for cards and is still showing north of 4.7 per game - that's certainly not going to put us off."

Arsenal v Liverpool: Visitors have the quality to progress

With the tie poised at 0-0, Arsenal and Liverpool play their League Cup semi-final at the Emirates on Thursday evening.

Dan Fitch says: "Though Liverpool couldn't find a breakthrough in the first-leg, there was reason to be encouraged by their performance over the weekend. Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 at home, with Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino all getting on the scoresheet.

"It's important that players step up in the absence of regular goalscorers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are both away on AFCON duty along with Naby Keita. Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are all definitely out with injury, while Oxlade-Chamberlain is a doubt after he picked up an ankle injury in the win over Brentford...

"The price looks fair enough for Liverpool, who seem likely to be able to field a stronger side than Arsenal will. They waited till too late in the first-leg to really put the pressure on and make their numerical supremacy count. With this essentially a one-off match now, there will be no time for such patience."

It's a 15/2 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson tonight and it starts with the Carabao Cup tie at the Emirates before moving on to Italy.

Paul says: "This is a last 16 Coppa Italia tie and even though Roma aren't performing to expectations, they are up against Serie B opposition here, and they should be able to win with the minimum of fuss.

"Jose Mourinho's men have won four of their last seven at home in all competitions, and all four of those victories were to nil. They were beaten by Inter and Juventus during that run, but they don't face that level of opponent here.

"Lecce are doing well in the second tier, and with just two defeats all season, they are up in fifth place. Mourinho could do with a trophy though, given his diminishing reputation, and this is his best chance of one this year."