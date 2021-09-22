Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Sampdoria v Roma: Spalletti's side smash Samp?

Sampdoria v Napoli

17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Napoli are second in Serie A after a great run. On Thursday they face a Sampdoria side who have struggled so far this season.

Chloe Beresford says: "Napoli have looked superb under Luciano Spalletti, notching a win over Juventus and a draw away to Leicester City in the past week alone. They have been on fire in attack and solid in defence, working well as a unit to create chances for their attack while denying their opponents the time and space they need to cause problems.

The same cannot be said of Sampdoria who, aside from a win over Empoli at the weekend, have continued to look poor. They have been held scoreless by both Sassuolo and Milan, while Inter grabbed two goals at Marassi in an ugly draw that really did little to help either side, and the Genoa-based outfit have a terrible record against Napoli to boot.

"Indeed, they have managed just one win and one draw in their last 12 meetings, keeping just one clean sheet across those matches, while Napoli have been winning at both half time and full time in five of their last seven away matches in Serie A."

Osasuna v Real Betis: Visitors to recover from disappointment

Osasuna v Real Betis

Thursday, 18:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Osasuna enjoyed a great result at the weekend while it was heartache for Betis, so how will they fare at the El Sadar Stadium on Thursday?

Tom Victor says: "Despite conceding at the death to drop two points against Espanyol, Real Betis are still favoured to pick up a win on the road on Thursday evening.

"Manuel Pellegrini's side won at El Sadar last season, and Real Madrid are the only one of their opponents in six games this term to outperform them from an xG perspective.

"Hosts Osasuna are coming off an important away win, but Infogol backs the visitors to claim this one."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Roma v Udinese: Jose just wins

AS Roma v Udinese

Thursday September 23, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

It was all going so well for Roma under Jose Mourinho until they lost at the weekend. Will it prove to be a turning point or will they bounce back at home to Udinese?

Chloe Beresford says: "Roma were stunned by Hellas at the weekend, but that is the first blip on Jose Mourinho's brilliant start in the Italian capital.

"The Infogol model gives his side a 64% chance of victory here, and the tip is to follow that logic, particularly as they have beaten Udinese in five of their last six clashes at the Stadio Olimpico."

Cadiz v Barcelona: Visitors to finally get revenge

Cádiz v Barcelona

Thursday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Barcelona are eighth in La Liga and out to 6.05/1 in the Spanish title betting, so they will be determined to take three points at Cadiz on Thursday.

Tom Victor says: "There were only three teams who Barcelona failed to beat in the league last season: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Cádiz.

"The newcomers recorded an impressive 2-1 win at Ramón de Carranza last season before escaping Camp Nou with a point, and Barça will want to prevent a repeat this term.

"The visitors are strong favourites according to Infogol's model, though it's worth remembering that was the case last season too."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Over