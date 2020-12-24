Football Bet of the Day: The Strongest will prevail

Hosts to win in style

The Strongest v Nacional Potosi

Thursday 24 December, 21:15

It was a rollercoaster ride, but Bochum did us proud in the German Cup last night. They came back from 2-0 down at Mainz (they scored a 94th-minute equaliser), they had their keeper sent off in extra time, and won the penalty shootout 3-0.

We'll head for warmer climes for Christmas Eve, because there is action in Bolivia pretty much when Santa is doing his rounds. Title chasers The Strongest are up against Nacional Potosi, and there's every reason to anticipate a comfortable home win.

The Strongest have lived up to their name on home soil, winning 26 of their last 30 top-flight games at the Estadio Hernando Siles in the capital La Paz. The altitude makes it difficult for visiting teams who aren't playing in those conditions day in and day out, although in Nacional Potosi's case, they should be used to it.

That said, Nacional's recent away record at this level is appalling, and that's why they are only seventh in the standings. They have lost nine of their last 13 games on their travels, and their last road win in the Primera Division was well over a year ago. On their last visit to The Strongest, they lost 3-2.

The Strongest have won their last nine home matches in the league, and six of those wins have seen them score at least three goals in the process. I'll use the Same Game Multi here.