Football Bet of the Day: The Strongest will prevail
After starting the week with three winners, Kev's looking to extend the streak in Bolivia.
"The Strongest have won their last nine home games in the league, and they have scored three goals or more in six of those victories."
Back The Strongest to win and score three goals or more at 1.794/5 on the Same Game Multi
Hosts to win in style
The Strongest v Nacional Potosi
Thursday 24 December, 21:15
It was a rollercoaster ride, but Bochum did us proud in the German Cup last night. They came back from 2-0 down at Mainz (they scored a 94th-minute equaliser), they had their keeper sent off in extra time, and won the penalty shootout 3-0.
We'll head for warmer climes for Christmas Eve, because there is action in Bolivia pretty much when Santa is doing his rounds. Title chasers The Strongest are up against Nacional Potosi, and there's every reason to anticipate a comfortable home win.
The Strongest have lived up to their name on home soil, winning 26 of their last 30 top-flight games at the Estadio Hernando Siles in the capital La Paz. The altitude makes it difficult for visiting teams who aren't playing in those conditions day in and day out, although in Nacional Potosi's case, they should be used to it.
That said, Nacional's recent away record at this level is appalling, and that's why they are only seventh in the standings. They have lost nine of their last 13 games on their travels, and their last road win in the Primera Division was well over a year ago. On their last visit to The Strongest, they lost 3-2.
The Strongest have won their last nine home matches in the league, and six of those wins have seen them score at least three goals in the process. I'll use the Same Game Multi here.
2020 P/L
Points Staked: 182
Points Returned: 168.89
P/L: -13.11 points
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site