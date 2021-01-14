Football Bet of the Day: Goals for Groningen

Willem II v FC Groningen

Thursday 20:00

In the Netherlands last night, VVV Venlo thrashed ADO Den Haag 4-1 to land our goals bet with something to spare. We're sticking in the Low Countries and hoping for another high scorer this evening.

Willem II are second bottom of the 18-team Eredivisie, but they are not no hopers. Last time out on home turf, they held league leaders Ajax to a 1-1 draw. Both teams have scored in each of their last five home league games against tonight's opponents and we fancy this one can hit the heights of Over 2.5 Goals at an odds-against price.

Despite their lowly league position, the hosts have scored in 6/7 at Koning Willem II Stadion this season. At the other end, Adrie Koster's men are conceding freely: six games without a clean sheet, they have shipped at least three goals in 4/7. Six of the seven matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Seventh-placed Groningen are W4-D1-L2 on the road this term and start as favourites for this one. Danny Buijs's boys have scored in 6/7 away from home - only second-placed Feyenoord have shut them out. At the other end, the Pride of the North are six road games without a clean sheet, conceding at least twice in 4/6. Five of those six have got to Over 2.5 Goals. Like yesterday, this game brings together two shaky backlines and the price on Over 2.5 Goals is too good to ignore.