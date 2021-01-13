Football Bet of the Day: Den Haag to deliver goals

ADO Den Haag v VVV Venlo

Wednesday 19:00

In Spain last night, Atletico Madrid went four points clear at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win over Sevilla. But what Diego Simeone will be really happy about is that his boys landed our Win To Nil bet at a nice price.

Today we've come to the Netherlands for one of this evening's four Eredivisie matches. We fancy there will be a few goals as 15th-placed VVV Venlo travel to ADO Den Haag, who are one place and two points behind them.

Den Haag's struggles can partly be explained by their failure to keep a clean sheet in seven appearances at Cars Jeans Stadion. At the other end, they've recently scored seven times in five home games and look well capable of contributing to a high-scoring game today.

VVV Venlo won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season. This term, 13 of their 15 league matches so far have produced Over 2.5 Goals, including 6/7 on the road. They are also without a clean sheet from those seven matches and, with two ropey old defences going toe to toe this evening, we'll back the Pride of the South to help deliver Over 2.5 Goals once more.