Football Bet of the Day: Atletico to sink Sevilla

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Tuesday 20:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Scotland last night, a depleted Celtic almost came good for us. Missing 13 players and coach Neil Lennon because of a positive coronavirus test that was revealed yesterday afternoon, the Bhoys were 1-0 up against Hibs until the 91st minute, when the visitors equalised and brought down our Win To Nil bet.

We're in Spain today. If Atletico Madrid had played a few more of their La Liga matches, we might be describing them as the runaway leaders. As it is, they are a point clear of city rivals Real at the top of the table, with three games in hand. The Mattress Makers entertain sixth-placed Sevilla tonight and we fancy them to maintain their excellent home form.

Atletico are W7-D1-L0 at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, winning each of the last six. They've conceded just twice across those eight games and once in the most recent seven. Under Diego Simeone, 56/75 of Atletico's Liga home wins have been accompanied by a clean sheet. Their Liga game at the weekend was called off because of bad weather, so they should be raring to deliver a textbook Win To Nil today.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla are W4-D2-L2 on the road this term, with the wins coming against teams now ranked no higher than ninth. Since an opening victory against Cadiz in September, they have scored only six times across seven road trips and never more than once in a single game. The Andalusians certainly have the capacity to keep today's clash with the league leaders close, but at a healthy price we'll back Atletico to get the job done in trademark style.