Football Bet of the Day: No hope for Hibs

Celtic football fans
Celtic fans should have something to celebrate tonight

The Scottish champions have found some form and Tobias Gourlay fancies them to shut down Hibernian this evening

"Hibernian have lost on each of their last five league trips to Celtic Park"

Back Celtic Win To Nil @ 2.767/4 v Hibernian

Celtic v Hibernian
Monday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports Main Event)

In Brazil last night, Goias never got going and lost 1-0 at Internacional. Kev's BTTS punt went down with the visitors, but he'll be back next week. Meantime, our shift begins in Scotland.

Celtic lost the recent Old Firm derby and every Scottish Premiership game is now a must-win if the champions are to maintain hopes of a record-breaking tenth consecutive title. Tonight, Neil Lennon's men face a team that's only a couple of places below them, but has been struggling for goals recently. We fancy the hosts to get the result they need.

Hibernian have lost on each of their last five league trips to Celtic Park. They've been behind at half-time every time and scored in just 1/5. Just recently, Jack Ross's men have lost each of their last three Premiership games without scoring and been behind at the break in all three.

Prior to the defeat to Rangers, Celtic had found a bit of league form. They'd won four straight games (three at home) by an aggregate 10-0. The Bhoys are W7-D1-L1 on home turf this term, with the only loss coming against Rangers again. They've been ahead at the break in 6/7 wins and kept a clean sheet in 5/7. Backing Celtic/Celtic in the Half Time/Full Time market has some appeal tonight, but we'll take the Celtic Win To Nil at a longer price.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 3pts
Returned: 2.30pts
P/L: -0.70pts

Recommended bets

Back Celtic Win To Nil @ 2.767/4 v Hibernian

