Football Bet of the Day: Tulips to bloom in Serbia

Serbia football fans
Vojvodina take on FK Proleter in this afternoon's big game from Serbia

Vojvodina can emerge victorious from today's clash with FK Proleter, reckons Tobias Gourlay

"The Tulips have won 6/7 at Karadorde Stadium recently, with only top-of-the-table Crvena Zvezda able to stop them"

Back Vojvodina Win To Nil @ 2.407/5 v FK Proleter

Vojvodina v FK Proleter
Thursday 14:00

In France last night, PSG had to labour a little too hard for their win over Lorient. The capital club won 2-0, a result that doesn't quite cover our handicap bet.

We've come to Serbia for the second of today's two Super Liga matches. Third-placed Vojvodina can narrow the gap to the top two with a win at home to sixth-placed FK Proleter and we fancy the hosts can do it.

The Tulips have won 6/7 at Karadorde Stadium recently, with only top-of-the-table Crvena Zvezda able to stop them. Since the start of last season, 10 of Vojvodina's 16 home wins have been accompanied by a clean sheet. Last season, both head-to-heads with FK Proleter went Vojvodina's way - by the same score of 1-0.

FK Proleter have scored just once in five meetings with Vojvodina since 2018. On the road recently, they have failed to score in any of their last three away games. With goals in short supply, we'll back them to lose without scoring against the Tulips tonight.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 166pts
Returned: 152.75pts
P/L: -13.25pts

Recommended bets

