Football Bet of the Day: PSG to lay into Lorient

Paris St-G v Lorient

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In Spain last night, Athletic Bilbao had Raul Garcia sent off for a second yellow card after just 13 minutes. The visitors valiantly held out until just before half-time. They even managed an equaliser in the second half, but that just stirred the beast. A couple of late-ish Karim Benzema goals gave Real a 3-1 win that was well over our goals line.

We're looking to get back on track in France today. Paris St Germain need to do something similar. The French champions have slipped to third after failing to win either of their last two Ligue One home games, but we fancy they can return to winning ways against newly promoted Lorient this evening.

Thomas Tuchel's hosts are still the league's top scorers (33 goals in 16 games) and tonight they welcome its weakest travellers (W1-D1-L5) to the Parc des Princes. In their most recent three home wins, PSG have been 2-0 up at the break and gone to win 6-1, 4-0 and 3-0. Each time, they would have covered a -2.5-goal handicap.

On the road, Lorient have recently lost 0-2 to seventh-placed Angers and 0-4 to league leaders Lille. Three earlier defeats - against teams now in the bottom half - saw them concede a further eight goals. The only outfits they have avoided defeat against are currently bottom and second bottom of the table. For all of their recent travails, PSG remain a class above that and look well placed to notch a comfortable home win this evening.