Football Bet of the Day: Defences to crumble at Solid Park Arena

Vasteras SK v Akropolis IF

Wednesday 18:00

In Scotland yesterday, Aberdeen raced into a 4-0 lead over lowly Hamilton, but the plucky visitors fought back to grab a couple of consolations that helped to land our BTTS bet with something to spare.

We're in Poland today for the sole Ekstraklasa match between champions Legia Warsaw and Slask Wroclaw. Legia have conceded seven times through the first five rounds of the season and we're backing both teams to score in this afternoon's encounter.

Vasteras SK are a not-so-solid W5-D3-L3 at Solid Park Arena this season. The hosts, who are favourites to win this evening, have conceded at least once in 9/11 and at least twice in 6/11. BTTS has been the right bet in 8/11.

Akropolis IF have scored in all of their first 11 away games of the campaign, so should fancy their chances of grabbing a goal or two at Vasteras. BTTS has been the right bet in 10/11 of those matches and we fancy they can strengthen that record further today.