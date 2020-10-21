To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to crumble at Solid Park Arena

Sweden football fans
Solid Park Arena could be rocking tonight

Tobias Gourlay's in Sweden for the Superettan match between Vasteras SK and Akropolis IF

"Outsiders Akropolis IF have scored in all of their first 11 away games of the campaign"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 5/71.70 in Vasteras SK v Akropolis IF

Vasteras SK v Akropolis IF
Wednesday 18:00

In Scotland yesterday, Aberdeen raced into a 4-0 lead over lowly Hamilton, but the plucky visitors fought back to grab a couple of consolations that helped to land our BTTS bet with something to spare.

We're in Poland today for the sole Ekstraklasa match between champions Legia Warsaw and Slask Wroclaw. Legia have conceded seven times through the first five rounds of the season and we're backing both teams to score in this afternoon's encounter.

Vasteras SK are a not-so-solid W5-D3-L3 at Solid Park Arena this season. The hosts, who are favourites to win this evening, have conceded at least once in 9/11 and at least twice in 6/11. BTTS has been the right bet in 8/11.

Akropolis IF have scored in all of their first 11 away games of the campaign, so should fancy their chances of grabbing a goal or two at Vasteras. BTTS has been the right bet in 10/11 of those matches and we fancy they can strengthen that record further today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 137pts
Returned: 127.67pts
P/L: -9.33pts

Recommended bets

Wednesday 21 October, 6.00pm

