To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Hamilton to dent the Dons

Scotland football fans
Lowly Hamilton shouldn't panic about a trip to Pittodrie

Tobias Gourlay fancies struggling Hamilton can make a bit of trouble in Aberdeen this evening

"The Dons have just one clean sheet from 11 home matches"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 6/42.46 in Aberdeen v Hamilton

Aberdeen v Hamilton
Tuesday 19:00

There was a remarkable game in Sweden last night. Allsvenskan leaders Malmo were 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go. They lost 3-2. Amid the drama, the important thing for us was that both teams scored (eventually) and our bet was a winner.

Today we're in Scotland as the sole Premiership game brings bottom-of-the-table Hamilton (W2-D1-L7) to Aberdeen (W6-D1-L2), who could go third with a win. The visitors are struggling, but they've got half a chance of nicking a goal and helping us land another BTTS bet.

The Dons have conceded in 4/5 league appearances at Pittodrie this season (W3-D0-L2). Going back into last term, Derek McInnes's men have just one clean sheet from 11 home matches.

Hamilton, meanwhile, have scored at least once on 10 straight road trips. This season, that record includes goals on visits to second-placed Celtic and Hibernian, who are the team currently in third. Aberdeen might well leapfrog Hibs tonight but, at a juicy price, we're backing Hamilton to at least nab a consolation.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 136pts
Returned: 125.21pts
P/L: -10.79pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 6/42.46 in Aberdeen v Hamilton

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Hamilton (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Tuesday 20 October, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles