Football Bet of the Day: Hamilton to dent the Dons

Aberdeen v Hamilton

Tuesday 19:00

There was a remarkable game in Sweden last night. Allsvenskan leaders Malmo were 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go. They lost 3-2. Amid the drama, the important thing for us was that both teams scored (eventually) and our bet was a winner.

Today we're in Scotland as the sole Premiership game brings bottom-of-the-table Hamilton (W2-D1-L7) to Aberdeen (W6-D1-L2), who could go third with a win. The visitors are struggling, but they've got half a chance of nicking a goal and helping us land another BTTS bet.

The Dons have conceded in 4/5 league appearances at Pittodrie this season (W3-D0-L2). Going back into last term, Derek McInnes's men have just one clean sheet from 11 home matches.

Hamilton, meanwhile, have scored at least once on 10 straight road trips. This season, that record includes goals on visits to second-placed Celtic and Hibernian, who are the team currently in third. Aberdeen might well leapfrog Hibs tonight but, at a juicy price, we're backing Hamilton to at least nab a consolation.