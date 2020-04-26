To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Torpedo to sink Ruh Brest

Belarus flag
Torpedo Stadium in Belarus is a dangerous place to go
Tobias Gourlay's sticking in Belarus for a final hurrah from this afternoon's batch of Premier League games

"Torpedo have won 9/15 league games at Torpedo Stadium"

Back Torpedo BelAZ @ [2.24] to beat FC Ruh Brest

Torpedo BelAZ v FC Ruh Brest
Sunday 14:00

There was double disappointment in Belarus yesterday: first Gorodeya and BATE Borisov left us a goal short as the visitors won 2-0; then Dinamo Brest and Shakhter Soligorsk did exactly the same thing as the visitors won 2-0 again.

Belarus gets one more chance to put things right this afternoon. The second of today's three Belarusian Premier League games brings Ruh Brest to Torpedo BelAZ. The hosts are odds-against favourites and we reckon [2.24] is a decent price for the home win.

In the last 12 months, Torpedo have won 9/15 league games at the excellently named Torpedo Stadium. This season, they're a perfect 2/2 having beaten Bobruisk 1-0 and Energetik 2-0.

FC Ruh Brest only arrived in the Belarusian top flight for the start of this season. They've gone a respectable W2-D1-L2 through the first five rounds, despite scoring only twice across those five games. They've failed to score in either of their last two on the road and we're punting on today's hosts to sneak past them.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 51pts
Returned: 40.33pts
P/L: -10.67pts

Recommended bets

Back Torpedo BelAZ @ [2.24] to beat FC Ruh Brest

Belarusian Premier League: Torpedo BelAZ v FC Ruh Brest (Match Odds)

Sunday 26 April, 2.00pm

