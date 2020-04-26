Football Bet of the Day: Torpedo to sink Ruh Brest

Belarusian Premier League: Torpedo BelAZ v FC Ruh Brest (Match Odds)
Sunday 26 April, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Torpedo BelAZ
|FC Ruh Brest
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Tobias Gourlay's sticking in Belarus for a final hurrah from this afternoon's batch of Premier League games
"Torpedo have won 9/15 league games at Torpedo Stadium"
Torpedo BelAZ v FC Ruh Brest
Sunday 14:00
There was double disappointment in Belarus yesterday: first Gorodeya and BATE Borisov left us a goal short as the visitors won 2-0; then Dinamo Brest and Shakhter Soligorsk did exactly the same thing as the visitors won 2-0 again.
Belarus gets one more chance to put things right this afternoon. The second of today's three Belarusian Premier League games brings Ruh Brest to Torpedo BelAZ. The hosts are odds-against favourites and we reckon [2.24] is a decent price for the home win.
In the last 12 months, Torpedo have won 9/15 league games at the excellently named Torpedo Stadium. This season, they're a perfect 2/2 having beaten Bobruisk 1-0 and Energetik 2-0.
FC Ruh Brest only arrived in the Belarusian top flight for the start of this season. They've gone a respectable W2-D1-L2 through the first five rounds, despite scoring only twice across those five games. They've failed to score in either of their last two on the road and we're punting on today's hosts to sneak past them.
Staked: 51pts
Returned: 40.33pts
P/L: -10.67pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Sunday 26 April, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Torpedo BelAZ
|FC Ruh Brest
|The Draw
Join to place betsJoin today