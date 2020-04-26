Football Bet of the Day: Torpedo to sink Ruh Brest

Torpedo BelAZ v FC Ruh Brest

Sunday 14:00

There was double disappointment in Belarus yesterday: first Gorodeya and BATE Borisov left us a goal short as the visitors won 2-0; then Dinamo Brest and Shakhter Soligorsk did exactly the same thing as the visitors won 2-0 again.

Belarus gets one more chance to put things right this afternoon. The second of today's three Belarusian Premier League games brings Ruh Brest to Torpedo BelAZ. The hosts are odds-against favourites and we reckon [2.24] is a decent price for the home win.

In the last 12 months, Torpedo have won 9/15 league games at the excellently named Torpedo Stadium. This season, they're a perfect 2/2 having beaten Bobruisk 1-0 and Energetik 2-0.

FC Ruh Brest only arrived in the Belarusian top flight for the start of this season. They've gone a respectable W2-D1-L2 through the first five rounds, despite scoring only twice across those five games. They've failed to score in either of their last two on the road and we're punting on today's hosts to sneak past them.