Darts at Home Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Brest look best for goals

Belarus continues to bestride the global football scene
Tobias Gourlay's got Belarus in his sights again as Shakhter Soligorsk travel to the champions

"All of Dinamo Brest's first three home league appearances have delivered BTTS"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [2.10] in Dinamo Brest v Shakhter Soligorsk

Dinamo Brest v Shakhter Soligorsk
Saturday 17:00

In Belarus yesterday, Neman Grodno soundly beat the not-so-Energetik 3-0 and our bet went down with the visitors. We've got two shots at making things right today. First, we're backing goals in the 3pm BST kick-off from Gorodeya.

Second, we're backing BTTS in the 5pm BST game that brings Shakhter Soligorsk to the home of reigning champions Dinamo Brest. In the last five Belarusian Premier League seasons, this match has finished 3-2, 1-2, 2-2, 1-3 and, last season, 1-1.

This season, all of Dinamo Brest's first three league appearances at Regional Sport Complex Brestsky have also delivered BTTS: 1-1, 1-2, 3-1. Going back into last term, BTTS has now been the right bet in 10 of their last 12 home league games.

Shakhter Soligorsk came home third last season, but have won just once through the first five rounds of the new campaign. Sergey Tashuev's men most recently lost 1-2 at home to leaders Slutsk. There were a couple of goalless draws before that, but Regional Sport Complex Brestsky hasn't seen such a result for more than a year. At an odds-against price, we'll be backing BTTS this afternoon.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 49pts
Returned: 40.33pts
P/L: -8.67pts

Recommended bets

Belarusian Premier League: Dinamo Brest v Shakhter Soligorsk (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 25 April, 5.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

