To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Football Bet of the Day: BATE rate a bet in Belarus

BATE Borisov celebrate
BATE Borisov have been scoring and conceded frequently on the road recently
Join today
View market

Tobias Gourlay's staying in Belarus for one of Saturday afternoon's Premier League matches

"So far this year, Aleksey Baga's visitors have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in a perfect 3/3 road games"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.52] in Gorodeya v BATE Borisov

Gorodeya v BATE Borisov
Saturday 15:00
Live on Betfair Live Video

With Neman Grodno and Energetik - BGU Minsk not kicking off until 6pm this afternoon, yesterday's bet is still a live one. Belarus has more to give us tomorrow...

One of Saturday afternoon's Belarusian Premier League matches takes BATE Borisov to Gorodeya. We're a little bit more excited about this one than most and are ready to take a punt on Over 2.5 Goals at a plump odds-against price.

Over 2.5 Goals has been the right bet in four of Gorodeya's last five league meetings with BATE. At Gorodeya Stadium this season, Over 2.5 Goals has landed in 6/12 league games since Oleg Radushko took charge of the hosts.

So far this year, Aleksey Baga's visitors have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in a perfect 3/3 road games. Going back into the 2019 campaign, BATE have produced at least three match goals in 9/11 away games and that's more than enough for us to back Over 2.5 Goals in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 48pts
Returned: 40.33pts
P/L: -7.67pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.52] in Gorodeya v BATE Borisov

Belarusian Premier League: Gorodeya v BATE Borisov (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Saturday 25 April, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles