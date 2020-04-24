Football Bet of the Day: BATE rate a bet in Belarus

Belarusian Premier League: Gorodeya v BATE Borisov (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Saturday 25 April, 3.00pm
Betting.Betfair
Tobias Gourlay's staying in Belarus for one of Saturday afternoon's Premier League matches
"So far this year, Aleksey Baga's visitors have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in a perfect 3/3 road games"
Gorodeya v BATE Borisov
Saturday 15:00
Live on Betfair Live Video
With Neman Grodno and Energetik - BGU Minsk not kicking off until 6pm this afternoon, yesterday's bet is still a live one. Belarus has more to give us tomorrow...
One of Saturday afternoon's Belarusian Premier League matches takes BATE Borisov to Gorodeya. We're a little bit more excited about this one than most and are ready to take a punt on Over 2.5 Goals at a plump odds-against price.
Over 2.5 Goals has been the right bet in four of Gorodeya's last five league meetings with BATE. At Gorodeya Stadium this season, Over 2.5 Goals has landed in 6/12 league games since Oleg Radushko took charge of the hosts.
So far this year, Aleksey Baga's visitors have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in a perfect 3/3 road games. Going back into the 2019 campaign, BATE have produced at least three match goals in 9/11 away games and that's more than enough for us to back Over 2.5 Goals in this one.
Staked: 48pts
Returned: 40.33pts
P/L: -7.67pts
