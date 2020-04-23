Football Bet of the Day: A belter in Belarus

Neman Grodno v Energetik - BGU Minsk

Friday 18:00

Wednesday was a busy day for this column. First, in a lunchtime game from Tajikistan, Kuktosh and Khujand drew 1-1 to land our BTTS bet. Twelve hours later, in Nicaragua, Diriangen FC did beat Juventus Managua, but only 1-0, so we get half our stake returned.

Today, we're looking ahead to one of Friday afternoon's two games from the Belarusian Premier League. Neman Grodno played Energetik - BGU Minsk twice last season: they won 4-2 away then drew 1-1 at home. At an odds-against price, we're backing both teams to score again in this week's clash.

Grodno finished 10th last season and admittedly struggled for goals even at home. However, they have scored in both of their home matches so far this season and, dipping back into last term, they've scored in four straight since a 0-1 defeat to eventual champions Dinamo Brest. At the other end, they've conceded in 9/13.

Energetik have managed just two clean sheets from 16 road trips since the start of last season. They have been much stronger at the other end of the pitch, where they have scored in 11 of the most recent 14. We'll take [2.16] about both teams finding the back of the net in this one.