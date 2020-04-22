Football Bet of the Day: Juve to suffer a nightmare in Nicaragua

Diriangen FC v Juventus Managua

Thursday 00:00

At the time of writing, the game we wrote about yesterday is only just getting underway in Tajikistan. But we can wait no longer...

Today's bet comes from the first of tonight's matches in the Nicaraguan Primera Division. Diriangen FC finished the 18-game Clausura part of the regular season in third. If they want to join the top two in the four-team Finals stage of the season, they must win this preliminary match with Juventus Managua, who came home sixth in the Clausura. We fancy the hosts will do it, and perhaps with something to spare.

In the regular season, Diriangen were W7-D1-L1 at their Estadio Cacique Diriangen. They lost the opener, then never looked back, taking 22 points from a possible 24 in the subsequent eight matches. They conceded only twice across those eight games and, in 5/7 of the wins, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.

Since the start of last year, Juventus Managua have lost 3/3 trips to Diriangen. In the most recent regular season, they went winless through nine games on the road (W0-D4-L5). In three of those five defeats, they conceded four times. In 4/5 the margin of defeat was at least a couple of goals. At an odds-against price we're punting on them to lose with something to spare tonight.



