Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be KO-ed as Khujand meet Kuktosh

Kuktosh Rudaki v FC Khujand

Wednesday 12:00

In Turkmenistan yesterday afternoon, Ahal came good for us. The hosts beat Sagadam 2-0 to bring home our handicap bet and give us a winning start to the week.

Our next bet comes from Tajikistan tomorrow. A lunchtime game from the Tajikistani Higher League brings FC Khujand to Kuktosh Rudaki. Khujand have won the last four head-to-heads and are heavy odds-on favourites for this one, but both teams have scored in 3/4 and BTTS is our bet for today.

Going back to the middle of the 2018 campaign, Kuktosh have conceded at least once in 13/18 home league games and look ill equipped to stop Khujand on Wednesday. At the other end, however, the hosts have scored themselves in 14/18 of those matches and look capable of nicking a goal.

BTTS has landed in 5/7 of Khujand's most recent away matches, including a 3-1 win over CSKA Pomir in the current campaign. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, they have conceded at least once in 15/22 away games, which is enough for us to take the [1.86] about BTTS landing here.