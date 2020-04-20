Football Bet of the Day: A-ha! It's Ahal
Tobias Gourlay's gone deep to find a bet on this afternoon's game from Turkmenistan
"Ahal have won 16 of their last 22 league games at Ashgabat Stadium"
Back Ahal FC -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.00] v Sagadam FK
Ahal FC v Sagadam FK
Monday 14:30
In Tajikistan yesterday, Istiqlol and Khatlon delivered the Over 3.5 Goals Kev was looking for, but they split them evenly in a 2-2 draw. As Kev makes his way back from Dushanbe, we're passing him on our way to Turkmenistan.
The eight-team Turkmenistan Higher League is up, running and three rounds into its 2020 season. In the biggest of this afternoon's matches, last season's runners-up, Ahal FC, entertain Sagadam FK, who came home third last term. The hosts are big odds-on favourites and we're punting on them to win with something to spare.
Ahal have won 16 of their last 22 league games at Ashgabat Stadium, including a pair of wins over today's opponents. In 12 of those 16 successes, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.
Despite last season's lofty finish, the visiting Seasiders are an unremarkable W7-D4-L9 on the road since 2018. They lost by at least a couple of goals in 7/9 of those defeats and that's enough for us to back Ahal -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. This way, if Ahal end up only winning by one goal, we will at least get half our stake back.
2020 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 45pts
Returned: 35.97pts
P/L: -9.03pts
