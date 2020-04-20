To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: A-ha! It's Ahal

Turkmenistan flags
Turkmenistan is the only place to be this afternoon
Tobias Gourlay's gone deep to find a bet on this afternoon's game from Turkmenistan

"Ahal have won 16 of their last 22 league games at Ashgabat Stadium"

Back Ahal FC -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.00] v Sagadam FK

Ahal FC v Sagadam FK
Monday 14:30

In Tajikistan yesterday, Istiqlol and Khatlon delivered the Over 3.5 Goals Kev was looking for, but they split them evenly in a 2-2 draw. As Kev makes his way back from Dushanbe, we're passing him on our way to Turkmenistan.

The eight-team Turkmenistan Higher League is up, running and three rounds into its 2020 season. In the biggest of this afternoon's matches, last season's runners-up, Ahal FC, entertain Sagadam FK, who came home third last term. The hosts are big odds-on favourites and we're punting on them to win with something to spare.

Ahal have won 16 of their last 22 league games at Ashgabat Stadium, including a pair of wins over today's opponents. In 12 of those 16 successes, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.

Despite last season's lofty finish, the visiting Seasiders are an unremarkable W7-D4-L9 on the road since 2018. They lost by at least a couple of goals in 7/9 of those defeats and that's enough for us to back Ahal -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. This way, if Ahal end up only winning by one goal, we will at least get half our stake back.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 45pts
Returned: 35.97pts
P/L: -9.03pts

Back Ahal FC -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.00] v Sagadam FK

Tobias Gourlay,

