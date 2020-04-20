Football Bet of the Day: A-ha! It's Ahal

Ahal FC v Sagadam FK

Monday 14:30

In Tajikistan yesterday, Istiqlol and Khatlon delivered the Over 3.5 Goals Kev was looking for, but they split them evenly in a 2-2 draw. As Kev makes his way back from Dushanbe, we're passing him on our way to Turkmenistan.

The eight-team Turkmenistan Higher League is up, running and three rounds into its 2020 season. In the biggest of this afternoon's matches, last season's runners-up, Ahal FC, entertain Sagadam FK, who came home third last term. The hosts are big odds-on favourites and we're punting on them to win with something to spare.

Ahal have won 16 of their last 22 league games at Ashgabat Stadium, including a pair of wins over today's opponents. In 12 of those 16 successes, the margin of victory was at least a couple of goals.

Despite last season's lofty finish, the visiting Seasiders are an unremarkable W7-D4-L9 on the road since 2018. They lost by at least a couple of goals in 7/9 of those defeats and that's enough for us to back Ahal -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap. This way, if Ahal end up only winning by one goal, we will at least get half our stake back.