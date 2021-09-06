To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Sundsvall to succeed in Sweden

Sundsvall could climb the table in Sweden's Superettan today

Sundsvall can outdo Orgryte in one of this evening's two matches from the Swedish Superettan, says Tobias Gourlay

"Sundsvall have won 3/3 head-to-heads with Orgryte, winning those games by an aggregate 8-1"

Back Sundsvall @ 2.0421/20 to beat Orgryte

Sundsvall v Orgryte
Monday 18:00

In Germany yesterday, Hansi Flick's hosts enjoyed a breakout 6-0 win over Armenia. Kev didn't enjoy the show quite so much, but he signs off with a weekly profit and his reward is a week off and a heatwave.

We're at the coalface in Sweden today. The second-tier Superettan offers up two matches this evening and we've zoomed in on sixth-placed Sundsvall's clash with 13th-placed Orgryte. We fancy the hosts can make good on their status as favourites.

Since Sundsvall returned to this level, they have won 3/3 head-to-heads with Orgryte, winning those games by an aggregate 8-1. Orgryte's only previous visit to Idrottsparken finished 4-1 to the hosts. This term, Sundsvall are a strong W6-D1-L2 on home turf, having won four of their last five.

Orgryte have been less impressive on the road this season. They are W2-D3-L4, weakening to W0-D2-L3 when travelling to teams that are now alongside Sundsvall in the top half of the table. For our first bet of the week we'll take Sundsvall to swat them aside.

Recommended bets

Back Sundsvall @ 2.0421/20

Swedish Superettan: Sundsvall v Orgryte (Match Odds)

Monday 6 September, 6.00pm

