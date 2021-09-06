Football Bet of the Day: Sundsvall to succeed in Sweden

Sundsvall v Orgryte

Monday 18:00

In Germany yesterday, Hansi Flick's hosts enjoyed a breakout 6-0 win over Armenia. Kev didn't enjoy the show quite so much, but he signs off with a weekly profit and his reward is a week off and a heatwave.

We're at the coalface in Sweden today. The second-tier Superettan offers up two matches this evening and we've zoomed in on sixth-placed Sundsvall's clash with 13th-placed Orgryte. We fancy the hosts can make good on their status as favourites.

Since Sundsvall returned to this level, they have won 3/3 head-to-heads with Orgryte, winning those games by an aggregate 8-1. Orgryte's only previous visit to Idrottsparken finished 4-1 to the hosts. This term, Sundsvall are a strong W6-D1-L2 on home turf, having won four of their last five.

Orgryte have been less impressive on the road this season. They are W2-D3-L4, weakening to W0-D2-L3 when travelling to teams that are now alongside Sundsvall in the top half of the table. For our first bet of the week we'll take Sundsvall to swat them aside.