Football Bet of the Day: Flick's floodgates will stay shut

Hansi Flick is the new coach of Germany

After landing 4/6 winners this week, Kev's looking for another odds-against success, as Germany face Armenia in the World Cup qualifiers.

"Germany played without precision or pace against Liechtenstein, and they'll find Armenia to be stubborn and talented opponents. Germany may well win, but whether they'll do so in style is another question."

Flick's home debut to burn slowly

Germany v Armenia
Sunday 05 September, 19:45
The Gini took a while to get free of the bottle, but Mr Wijnaldum's 70th-minute strike in the Netherlands' 4-0 win over Montenegro netted us a 7/5 winner, and guaranteed that we'll make a profit this week.

We'll wrap up the week with our second check-in with Hansi Flick's Germany. The Nationalmannschaft played poorly in the 2-0 win over Liechtenstein earlier this week, and the game suggested it might take longer than expected for Flick's ideas to bed down. By the former Bayern boss's own admission, Germany played far too slowly, and the final pass was all too often misplaced or mistimed.

Tonight Germany face group leaders Armenia, who have collected ten points from their first four World Cup qualifiers. They have kept clean sheets in three of those four qualifiers, and although their opposition has largely been at least one level below Germany, they have overcome both Iceland and Romania.

After losing at home to North Macedonia, Germany daren't slip up again, and despite Flick's desire to play attack-minded football, he might not take too many risks. Armenia will dig in and look to frustrate, and the 2.285/4 available for Under 3.5 Goals seems attractive. Germany have scored more than twice in just five of their last 15 internationals, and in just three of their last 10 competitive outings.

FBOTD 2021 P/L

Points Staked: 123
Points Returned: 98.46
P/L: -24.54 points

Recommended bets

