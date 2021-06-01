Football Bet of the Day: Super game in the Superettan

Sundsvall v Jonkopings Sodra

Tuesday 17:30

In Sweden yesterday, Vasteras twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Brage and give us a winning start to the week.

We're sticking in Sweden for today's only game from the Superettan, which brings Jonkopings Sodra to Sundsvall, who will go top of the table if they win. Since Sundsvall arrived at this level, two meetings between this pair have finished 3-3 and 3-2. We're backing more goals this afternoon.

It's early days this season, but Sundsvall are up in third, having scored at least twice in all three of their home matches so far (W2-D1-L0). Two of the three delivered Over 2.5 Goals, as have 14/18 at Idrottsparken since the start of last term.

Jonkopings, who finished third last season, have made a slow start to the new campaign. They've lost their first three road games, but have scored more goals than anyone else in the current bottom six (10 in seven home and away). Last time out, they put three past Landskrona to notch a first win of the season. Andreas Brannstrom's men look capable of contributing to help get today's game over the goals line too.