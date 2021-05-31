Football Bet of the Day: Brage to bring goals

Vasteras SK v IK Brage

Monday 17:30

In Norway yesterday, Brann kick-started their season with a 3-0 win over Stromsgodset. It's a kick in the nuts for Kev, but he'll be back for more next week.

We're across the border in Sweden today for the sole game from the second-tier Superettan. Vasteras SK have a strong Over 2.5 Goals under their current boss and we like the odds-against price on them getting over the goals line as they host Brage this afternoon.

Since Thomas Askebrand took charge, 14 of Vasteras's 19 home league games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, including 2/4 matches this season. Last term, both of their two head-to-heads with Brage also went that way.

Kleber Saarenpaa's visitors have also shown a predilection for goals. Since Saarenpaa rode into town, Brage have produced Over 2.5 Goals on 27/49 road trips (55%). With that same outcome on offer at slightly better than even money this afternoon, we're making it our bet of the day.