Football Bet of the Day: Place your faith in the Gods

Misery to continue for hosts

Brann v Stromsgodset

Sunday 30 May, 17:00

Football can be crazy sometimes, and after all, that's why we love it. Holstein Kiel went into last night's relegation playoff against Köln with the best defensive record in the second tier, and they had totally nullified the Billy Goats in Wednesday's 1-0 first-leg win. However, the pressure of the occasion (in front of 2350 fans) clearly got to them, and they were 3-1 down inside 13 minutes. The dream had died, and they went on to lose 5-1. We love football, but we didn't love that.

We've had a week of ups and downs, but we'll look to finish on an upward trajectory by securing a winner in Norway. Rock-bottom Brann are up against Stromsgodset, and we're backing the visitors to avoid defeat.

Brann have lost all six of their Eliteserien games so far. Admittedly, they have had a tough start, including games against Rosenborg, Molde and the champions Bodo/Glimt, but their defending is a real concern. They have leaked 17 goals, conceding at least twice in every single match. Last season Brann finished tenth, and their title victory in 2007 feels like a lifetime ago.

Stromsgodset have started the campaign with just one defeat in three games, and they are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Brann. They have played fewer games than their opponents too, and should be fresher.

You can back Stromsgodset on the Double Chance market at 1.758/11, so we get a winner if either the away side wins or the game is drawn.

