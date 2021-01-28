Football Bet of the Day: Riot in Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam v FC Twente

Thursday 17:45

In Romania yesterday, our BTTS bet was paid out before half-time. Gaz Metan Medias took a surprise lead before Dinamo Bucharest came back quickly to lead 2-1 just after the half-hour mark. And that was the end of the scoring.

We're back in the Netherlands today on the hunt for a few more goals. The first of tonight's two games from the top-flight Eredivisie brings seventh-placed FC Twente to 13th-placed Sparta Rotterdam and we fancy it could be an entertaining affair.

Sparta's first nine home games of the season have produced 40 goals. Last time out at Sparta Stadion, the hosts lost 3-5 to PSV. Since the start of last term, 16/22 league matches there have delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with half of them getting to Over 3.5 Goals.

Since Twente returned to the Eredivisie last season, 15/21 of their road trips have ended with Over 2.5 Goals. Under Ron Jans in the current campaign, it's 7/8 with Over 2.5 Goals. Three of the last five have reached Over 3.5 Goals.

Today's clash shows the potential to reach Over 3.5 Goals but, with due respect for the matches on both sides of the form book that have stopped at Over 2.5 Goals, we'll back Over 2.5 & 3.0 Goals in the Goal Lines market. If this one stops at three match goals, we'll win on half our stake and get the other half returned. If it gets to four match goals or more, we'll have an all-out winner.