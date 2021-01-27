Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Bucharest

Romanian Liga I: Dinamo Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 January, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's hoping for defences to melt away and forwards to roam free in Romania this evening
"The home favourites have managed clean sheets in just 1/9 at Stadionul Dinamo"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0421/20 in Gaz Metan Medias v Dinamo Bucharest
Dinamo Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias
Wednesday 18:00
In the Netherlands last night, PSV left it late to beat Emmen - too late for us. Goals in the 81st and 88th minutes gave them a 2-0 win that left us short of our target.
We're in Romania today for the Liga 1 match that brings eighth-placed Gaz Metan Medias to eleventh-placed Dinamo Bucharest. This is a mid-table clash that - against the odds - could go off.
Dinamo are favourites, despite failing to score in their last two home matches. The opposition in those games are both top-five sides. Against teams from outside the top five, Dinamo have scored in 5/6. They've had more problems at the other end of the pitch, where they have managed clean sheets in just 1/9 at Stadionul Dinamo this season - and that was against the team now third bottom of the 16-team Liga I.
The Black Wolves of Gaz Metan Medias are W3-D1-L5 on the road this term. They've not managed a clean sheet yet, so they too look vulnerable at the back this evening. Up front, they have scored themselves in 6/9 and, against a shaky backline today, that's enough for us to take slightly better than even money about both teams to find the back of the net.
Staked: 12pts
Returned: 11.28pts
P/L: -0.72pts
Wednesday 27 January, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today