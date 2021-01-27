Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Bucharest

Dinamo Bucharest v Gaz Metan Medias

Wednesday 18:00

In the Netherlands last night, PSV left it late to beat Emmen - too late for us. Goals in the 81st and 88th minutes gave them a 2-0 win that left us short of our target.

We're in Romania today for the Liga 1 match that brings eighth-placed Gaz Metan Medias to eleventh-placed Dinamo Bucharest. This is a mid-table clash that - against the odds - could go off.

Dinamo are favourites, despite failing to score in their last two home matches. The opposition in those games are both top-five sides. Against teams from outside the top five, Dinamo have scored in 5/6. They've had more problems at the other end of the pitch, where they have managed clean sheets in just 1/9 at Stadionul Dinamo this season - and that was against the team now third bottom of the 16-team Liga I.

The Black Wolves of Gaz Metan Medias are W3-D1-L5 on the road this term. They've not managed a clean sheet yet, so they too look vulnerable at the back this evening. Up front, they have scored themselves in 6/9 and, against a shaky backline today, that's enough for us to take slightly better than even money about both teams to find the back of the net.