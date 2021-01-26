Football Bet of the Day: PSV to light up Emmen

Emmen v PSV

Tuesday 19:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Portugal last night, Porto produced just a single goal as they sneaked past Farense 1-0 and left us short of our goals line. We go again in the Netherlands today.

Third-placed PSV (W12-D4-L2) are headed to rock-bottom Emmen (W0-D6-L12) today. Since PSV won this fixture 6-0 a couple of seasons ago, both teams have scored in three straight league meetings and we fancy there could be a few goals this evening.

PSV have scored 22 goals across nine road trips so far this term, but only ended up winning 4/9. The problem, of course, is at the back: Roger Schmidt's men have conceded 13 times and notched just a single clean sheet in nine attempts. Their most recent four away games have finished 2-2, 4-1, 2-2 and 5-3. We like the odds-against price on them hitting Over 3.5 Goals again in this one.

Emmen have also got major problems in the rearguard. Dick Lukkien's men are W0-D3-L6 at De Oude Meerdijk this term, having failing to keep a single clean sheet. In total they've shipped 28 goals at a rate of more than three a game. At the other end of the pitch, they've scored themselves in 8/9 and 7/9 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. We reckon they can contribute to another high scorer this evening.