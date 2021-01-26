To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: PSV to light up Emmen

Netherlands football fans
The Netherlands is traditionally a hotbed of goals

Tobias Gourlay is expecting an electrifying encounter as PSV travel to Emmen in the Eredivisie this evening

"Rock-bottom Emmen have scored in 8/9 home games and 7/9 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.466/4 in Emmen v PSV

Emmen v PSV
Tuesday 19:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Portugal last night, Porto produced just a single goal as they sneaked past Farense 1-0 and left us short of our goals line. We go again in the Netherlands today.

Third-placed PSV (W12-D4-L2) are headed to rock-bottom Emmen (W0-D6-L12) today. Since PSV won this fixture 6-0 a couple of seasons ago, both teams have scored in three straight league meetings and we fancy there could be a few goals this evening.

PSV have scored 22 goals across nine road trips so far this term, but only ended up winning 4/9. The problem, of course, is at the back: Roger Schmidt's men have conceded 13 times and notched just a single clean sheet in nine attempts. Their most recent four away games have finished 2-2, 4-1, 2-2 and 5-3. We like the odds-against price on them hitting Over 3.5 Goals again in this one.

Emmen have also got major problems in the rearguard. Dick Lukkien's men are W0-D3-L6 at De Oude Meerdijk this term, having failing to keep a single clean sheet. In total they've shipped 28 goals at a rate of more than three a game. At the other end of the pitch, they've scored themselves in 8/9 and 7/9 have delivered Over 3.5 Goals. We reckon they can contribute to another high scorer this evening.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 11pts
Returned: 11.28pts
P/L: +0.28pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.466/4 in Emmen v PSV

