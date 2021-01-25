Football Bet of the Day: Porto to produce goals

Farense v Porto

Monday 20:15

In Italy last night, Cremonese pegged back SPAL late in the second half to draw 1-1. Kev's stake is returned and he gets a week off to decide what to do with it next Monday.

Our shift begins in Portugal, where reigning champions Porto are on their way to Farense for one of today's four Primeira Liga games. Farense might be down in 16th, but we fancy they can help deliver Over 2.5 Goals this evening.

Farense have earned all but one of their 12 points on home turf this season. The Lions are W3-D2-L2 at the Estadio de Sao Luis, despite not yet keeping a clean sheet there. Tonight's illustrious visitors shouldn't have a problem scoring, but they might not have everything their own way: Farense have scored nine times across their last four home appearances.

Sergio Conceicao's Porto are W4-D1-L1 away from home this term, scoring a league-leading 17 times across those six road trips. At the other end, the Dragons have recently conceded in 4/5. With seven of their last eight road games delivering Over 2.5 Goals, we're backing this one to go the same way.