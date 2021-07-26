Football Bet of the Day: Danish delight for SonderjyskE

SonderjyskE v Vejle

Monday 18:00

In Brazil yesterday, Bragantino couldn't quite win Kev his bragging rights. A first-half red card saw them go down 1-0 to Fortaleza. As Kev takes a breather, we're picking up the reins in Denmark.

The new Superliga season is just getting underway and we like the price on SonderjyskE to make the best possible start at home Vejle this evening.

The hosts won this fixture 1-0 at Sydbank Park as recently as April and eventually finished the previous campaign in sixth. We fancy SonderjyskE can repeat that result today against opponents who have lost on all of their most recent five trips to top-six finishers.

Last season Vejle came home 10th in the 12-team league. SonderjyskE have won three of their last four home games against bottom-three outfits. With Vejle also losing their first match of the new season, we like the odds-against price on a home win today.