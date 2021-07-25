To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Red Bulls to keep charging

RB Bragantino are having a superb season
Bragantino haven't lost any of their first 12 league matches

Before he hands the reins to Tobias Gourlay for a three-week stint, Kev's taking us Brazil for a battle between in-form sides.

"Bragantino haven't lost in the league since January, and Fortaleza's home record has been skewed by a relatively easy schedule."

Back Bragantino +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.865/6

Visitors to stay unbeaten

Fortaleza v Bragantino
Sunday 25 July, 20:00

We stayed well under the 4.5 goals line in Sweden last night, as Sirius beat Degerfors 2-0, but the two teams with the lowest corner tallies in the entire Allsvenskan somehow managed to come up with 12 corners between them, which was two too many.

Wondering how we've angered the football gods, we wrap up the week in Brazil, because we've blagged our way into a clash between two of Serie A's in-form teams.

RB Bragantino remain unbeaten in the top flight, with six wins and six draws. They have been hampered by the loss of star player Claudinho to the Brazilian Olympic squad, but they are still proving to be no pushovers. They haven't actually lost a league game in Brazil since January.

Fortaleza are also on great form. The Lion King of Brazil (catchy) have won four of their last five league games, and are third in the standings, above tonight's opponents on goal difference. However, they are missing players through injury and suspension, and none of their five home wins in the league this term have been against top-half sides. When they did take on a top-half side at the Estadio Governador Placido Aderaldo Castelo (even more catchy), they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fluminense.

Bragantino are incredibly tough to beat, and we can back the away win and the draw by using the Asian Handicap market. If we back the visitors +0 & +0.5 at 1.865/6, we get a half-win if the game is drawn, and a full win if Bragantino claim maximum points.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 111
Points Returned: 85.88
P/L: -25.12 points

Recommended bets

