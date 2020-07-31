Football Bet of the Day: Sogndal to ravage Raufoss

Norwegian 1st Division: Sogndal v Raufoss (Match Odds)Show Hide
Friday 31 July, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sogndal
|Raufoss
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
After netting a winner in Norway yesterday, Tobias Gourlay's sticking around in the hope Sogndal will put on a show tonight
"Sogndal won their first home match of the new Norwegian 1st Division campaign 6-1"
Sogndal v Raufoss
Friday 17:00
In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg vanquished Viking 3-0 to land our win bet.
Today we're stepping down to Norway's second tier for the match between Sogndal and Raufoss. Sogndal lost their last home game to third-placed Sandnes Ulf. Against weaker opposition tonight, we fancy the hosts to take all three points.
Sogndal won their first home match of the new Norwegian 1st Division campaign 6-1. Last season, Eirik Bakke's men came home sixth in the 16-team competition. Hosting teams that finished below them, they went W7-D1-L2.
Raufoss finished 11th last term. On the road, they won five of their first seven matches, then proceeded to lose all of the remaining eight. Last time out, they managed a 4-4 draw at 13th-placed Oygarden. They've already lost both of their other away games this term, which means they have recently taken one point from a possible 33 on their travels. Sogndal have a good record of beating weaker opponents at home and we'll back them to do exactly that in this one.
Staked: 97pts
Returned: 93.86pts
P/L: -3.14pts
Friday 31 July, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sogndal
|Raufoss
|The Draw
Join to place betsJoin today