Football Bet of the Day: Sogndal to ravage Raufoss

Sogndal v Raufoss

Friday 17:00

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg vanquished Viking 3-0 to land our win bet.

Today we're stepping down to Norway's second tier for the match between Sogndal and Raufoss. Sogndal lost their last home game to third-placed Sandnes Ulf. Against weaker opposition tonight, we fancy the hosts to take all three points.

Sogndal won their first home match of the new Norwegian 1st Division campaign 6-1. Last season, Eirik Bakke's men came home sixth in the 16-team competition. Hosting teams that finished below them, they went W7-D1-L2.

Raufoss finished 11th last term. On the road, they won five of their first seven matches, then proceeded to lose all of the remaining eight. Last time out, they managed a 4-4 draw at 13th-placed Oygarden. They've already lost both of their other away games this term, which means they have recently taken one point from a possible 33 on their travels. Sogndal have a good record of beating weaker opponents at home and we'll back them to do exactly that in this one.