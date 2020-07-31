To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Sogndal to ravage Raufoss

Norway football fans
Norway is once again the place to be tonight
After netting a winner in Norway yesterday, Tobias Gourlay's sticking around in the hope Sogndal will put on a show tonight

"Sogndal won their first home match of the new Norwegian 1st Division campaign 6-1"

Back Sogndal @ [1.80] to beat Raufoss

Sogndal v Raufoss
Friday 17:00

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg vanquished Viking 3-0 to land our win bet.

Today we're stepping down to Norway's second tier for the match between Sogndal and Raufoss. Sogndal lost their last home game to third-placed Sandnes Ulf. Against weaker opposition tonight, we fancy the hosts to take all three points.

Sogndal won their first home match of the new Norwegian 1st Division campaign 6-1. Last season, Eirik Bakke's men came home sixth in the 16-team competition. Hosting teams that finished below them, they went W7-D1-L2.

Raufoss finished 11th last term. On the road, they won five of their first seven matches, then proceeded to lose all of the remaining eight. Last time out, they managed a 4-4 draw at 13th-placed Oygarden. They've already lost both of their other away games this term, which means they have recently taken one point from a possible 33 on their travels. Sogndal have a good record of beating weaker opponents at home and we'll back them to do exactly that in this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 97pts
Returned: 93.86pts
P/L: -3.14pts

Recommended bets

Back Sogndal @ [1.80] to beat Raufoss

Norwegian 1st Division: Sogndal v Raufoss (Match Odds)

Friday 31 July, 5.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

