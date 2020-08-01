Football Bet of the Day: Fun times in Finland

SJK v FC Haka

Saturday 15:00

In Norway yesterday, it wasn't a ravaging, but it was a win. Sogndal sneaked past Raufoss 1-0 to land our win bet. We've won 4/5 this week and are hoping to land something in Finland today.

The new Veikkausliiga campaign is FC Haka's first in the top flight. Promoted as Ykkonen champions last season, Teemu Tainio's men haven't won any of their first five games, but they are at least scoring goals. They've netted at least once in 4/5, including all three previous road trips. Those three games finished 1-3, 2-2 and 2-2.

Today they visit an SJK side with a new manager that, home and away, has watched his side lose each of their last three league games 1-2. These aren't long-term, deep-rooted trends we're going on but a price of [2.06] for Over 2.5 Goals - which has landed in 7/10 of the pair's previous matches this season - looks generous.