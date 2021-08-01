Football Bet of the Day: Close encounter in Yorkshire

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

Sunday 13:00

On the south coast yesterday, Bournemouth thrashed MK Dons 5-0 to land our handicap bet with something to spare.

Today we're focusing on the weekend's other Carabao Cup match as Huddersfield of the Championship cross Yorkshire to take on League One's Sheffield Wednesday. This game could be a lot closer than yesterday's.

Huddersfield are in the higher league but haven't won a league cup match since 2017, losing four in a row without scoring a single goal. In March, a Championship game between these two finished 1-1. In July last year, another league meeting at Hillsborough ended 0-0. Back in 2017, the pair drew 1-1 again as Huddersfield eventually won a Championship playoff on penalties. The first leg in Huddersfield had been drawn 0-0.

There's little in those recent clashes to suggest Huddersfield will get the job done in 90 minutes today. Since their last trip to Hillsborough, 4/5 of Wednesday's competitive home games have finished with Under 2.5 Goals, raising the prospect of a tight game today. A low-scorer is priced in accordingly so - with Wednesday not showing much league cup form either - we'll take a bigger punt on a close match finishing with a draw.